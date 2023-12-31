Original-Research: publity AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: publity AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu publity AG



Unternehmen: publity AG


ISIN: DE0006972508



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 46.50 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer



Highly profitable asset manager with proprietary research tool and


above-average transaction speed. PREOS shareholding to be reduced in the


medium term from 93.1% to around 20%.



publity AG is an asset manager that mainly generates revenues through


commissions for finding (finder's fee), managing (basic fee) and selling


(exit fee) properties. Managing here refers to the so-called manage-to-core


strategy, in which the focus is on improving the rental situation and


rental yields. Extensive information on the approximately 9,500 relevant


properties in Germany is tracked, maintained and analyzed using a


proprietary research tool. The standardized and formalized processes enable


very rapid transactions, which represents an important competitive


advantage. The company's current focus is on commercial properties in


A-locations in the metropolitan areas of the top seven cities (excluding


Berlin). The main customer is PREOS Global Ofce Real Estate & Technology


AG (PREOS) in which publity holds a 93.1% stake. PREOS is an active real


estate investor whose management acts autonomously and largely


independently of publity.



In the past fiscal year 2021, revenues increased by 79.6% to EUR28.75 million


(previous year: EUR16.01 million). The increase in revenue is mainly due to


finder's fees and basic fees, as well as the procurement of a new major


investor for PREOS. Earnings improved disproportionately and EBIT rose by


140.9% to EUR14.15 million (previous year: EUR5.87 million). The reason for


this is the absence of special costs from the previous year and cost


optimization measures. Impairment losses on financial assets, in particular


on the PREOS shares held, amounting to EUR27.47 million, resulted in a


clearly negative financial result of EUR-24.83 million (previous year: EUR6.17


million). The impairments did not reduce liquidity and are attributable to


the general market trend. As a result, the net result for the year was


EUR-15.43 million (previous year: EUR12.08 million).



In the first half of 2022, revenues decreased slightly by 14.1% to EUR9.95


million (PY: EUR11.59 million). According to the management, revenue mainly


consisted of inventory fees and finder's fees. In contrast to the revenue


development, EBIT increased by 26.5% to EUR6.35 million (previous year: EUR5.02


million). The background to this development was cost optimization.


However, additional costs will be incurred in the second half of 2022, e.g.


due to the Annual General Meeting and consulting costs in the course of the


bond issue. Overall, the result for the period increased by 13.9% to EUR5.23


million (previous year: EUR4.59 million). 



The guidance for the current fiscal year is for revenues moderately above


the previous year's level, with EBIT of between EUR11 million and EUR15 million


and net income of EUR6 million to EUR10 million. We expect revenues of EUR23.2


million in the current fiscal year 2022, followed by EUR25.52 million in


2023. The commercial real estate sector in A-locations should be well


positioned and less affected by the interest rate turnaround and rising


energy prices than the rest of the real estate sector. In the medium term,


we expect broader client diversification with additional mandates outside


PREOS. It is also possible that a joint venture with an American hedge fund


could be entered into again. It would also be conceivable to acquire


further asset managers or to expand the NPL portfolio. It would also be


possible to set up a vehicle of our own to make smaller real estate


investments. In our opinion, the company has numerous growth opportunities


even in the current phase of the interest rate turnaround. With the


continuation of the lean management approach, it should also be possible to


further increase earnings and we expect EBIT of EUR12.65 million in the


current fiscal year 2022, followed by EUR13.56 million in 2023. With the


issue of the further bond, the interest burden should increase


significantly and we forecast net income of EUR9.91 million in 2022, followed


by EUR5.64 million in 2023.



publity AG plans to issue a further bond (2022/2027) with a volume of up to


EUR100 million. The coupon is expected to be 6.25%. The proceeds from the


issue are to be used to finance further growth and to acquire real estate


and equity investments.  The terms and conditions of the existing 2020/2025


bond have been adjusted so that the maturity date also falls on December


19, 2027 and the coupon will also be raised from 5.5% to 6.25% from June


19, 2023. 



Furthermore, an extensive transaction is planned in which PREOS will


receive a new major shareholder and publity's stake will be reduced from


initially 51% to ultimately 20%. For this purpose, capital increases in


kind are to be carried out in the PREOS subsidiary GORE and then the new


shares of GORE are to be contributed to PREOS. A non-cash capital increase


of EUR480 million and another of EUR1.75 billion are planned. The capital


increase in kind in GORE is to be carried out at EUR3.00 per share each and


the contribution of the GORE shares to PREOS is to be carried out at EUR5.20


per share each. Extraordinary shareholders' meetings have already been held


for the first capital increase in kind and the contribution, but actions


for annulment and rescission are still pending. However, this should only


slightly delay the schedule. In our forecasts, we still assume the current


corporate structure, in which publity holds 93.1% of the PREOS shares.



We have valued the company using a DCF model and attributed the investments


in affiliated companies and the loans to affiliated companies to net


financial assets. This primarily includes the PREOS investment. The net


financial assets of EUR576.86 million as of June 30, 2022 would result in a


fair value of EUR38.78 per share based on the number of shares in publity.


Adding the value of the operating business on the basis of the DCF model,


we have calculated an overall price target of EUR46.50 per share and, against


the backdrop of the high upside potential, assign a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25797.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of the study: 04.11.2022 (15:15) German version: 04.11.2022 (09:55)


Date and time of the first distribution of the study: 07.11.2022 (10:00) German version: 07.11.2022 (10:00)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






