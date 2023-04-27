Erweiterte Funktionen



27.04.23 11:56
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: exceet Group SCA (APEX) - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu exceet Group SCA (APEX)



Unternehmen: exceet Group SCA (APEX)


ISIN: LU0472835155



Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 27.04.2023


Kursziel: 9,00 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal



First Berlin Equity Research hat am 27.04.2023 die Coverage von exceet


Group SCA (APEX) (ISIN: LU0472835155/ Bloomberg: EXC GR) aufgenommen.


Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal stuft die Aktie mit einem BUY-Rating


ein, bei einem Kursziel von EUR 9,00.



Zusammenfassung:


Nach dem Reverse Takeover durch die exceet Group SCA im Januar 2023 ist die


APEX Group eine im Prime Standard notierte Anbieterin kompletter grüner


Wasserstoffinfrastrukturlösungen. Diese bestehen aus einem Elektrolyseur,


einem Wasserstoffspeicher, einer H2-Brennstoffzelle oder alternativ einer


H2-Kraft-Wärme-Kopplungs-Anlage, sowie optional einer H2-Tankstelle und


werden von einer modernen Energiemanagement-Software gesteuert. APEX


verfolgt ein integriertes Geschäftsmodell, das sich von der Entwicklung und


dem Bau von Wasserstoffinfrastrukturen bis zu deren Besitz und Betrieb


erstreckt. Langfristig will sich APEX zu einem Produzenten von grünem H2


entwickeln. Als 'early Mover' hat sich das Unternehmen eine gute


Wettbewerbsposition erarbeitet, um im Markt für grüne


Wasserstoffinfrastrukturen zu einem zentralen Spieler zu werden. Am


Hauptsitz in Rostock-Laage hat APEX eine netzgekoppelte


Wasserstoffinfrastruktur als Referenzanlage mit einer Elektrolyse-Kapazität


von 2 MW entwickelt und errichtet, die den dortigen Gewerbepark komplett


mit wasserstoffbasierter grüner Energie versorgen kann. Gegenwärtig


befinden sich drei Projekte mit einer Gesamtkapazität von 115 MW in der


aktiven Entwicklung, darunter ein sehr prestigeträchtiges 'Important


Project of Common European Interest' (IPCEI), das zu mehr als 80% vom Staat


finanziert wird. Der 100 MW Elektrolyseur mit Pipelineanschluss wird auf


dem Betriebsgelände von APEX liegen, hat ein Investitionsvolumen von ca.


EUR200 Mio. und soll 2027 in Betrieb genommen werden. Anschließend wird APEX


den produzierten Wasserstoff (>7.500 t pro Jahr) kommerziell vertreiben


und könnte damit bei einem unterstellten H2-Preis von EUR6/kg mindestens EUR45


Mio. p.a. erlösen. Angesichts des erwarteten sehr starken Marktwachstums


und einer sich schnell füllenden Projektpipeline gehen wir davon aus, dass


APEX in den nächsten Jahren sehr schnell wächst. Nach einem Umsatz von ca.


EUR4 Mio. (FBe) im letzten Jahr prognostizieren wir für 2023 ca. EUR15 Mio. und


für 2024 ca. EUR50 Mio. Wir bewerten das Unternehmen auf der Basis eines


DCF-Modells und nehmen die Coverage mit einem Kursziel von EUR9,00 und einer


Kaufempfehlung auf.




First Berlin Equity Research on 27/04/2023 initiated coverage on exceet


Group SCA (APEX) (ISIN: LU0472835155/ Bloomberg: EXC GR). Analyst Dr.


Karsten von Blumenthal placed a BUY rating on the stock, with a EUR 9.00


price target.



Abstract:


Following the reverse takeover by exceet Group SCA in January 2023, APEX


Group is now a Prime Standard listed provider of complete green hydrogen


infrastructure solutions. These consist of an electrolyser, a hydrogen


storage facility, a hydrogen fuel cell, or alternatively, an H2 combined


heat and power plant, as well as an optional H2 refuelling station. These


are controlled by advanced energy management software. APEX pursues an


integrated business model that covers the development and construction of


these hydrogen infrastructures, plus their ownership and operation. In the


long term, APEX aims to become a producer of green hydrogen. As an early


mover, the company has established a good competitive position to become a


key player in the green hydrogen infrastructure market. Headquartered in


Rostock-Laage, APEX has developed and built a grid-connected hydrogen


infrastructure as a reference plant with an electrolysis capacity of 2 MW,


which can completely supply the industrial park there with hydrogen-based


green energy. Currently, three projects with a total capacity of 115 MW are


under active development, including a prestigious 'Important Project of


Common European Interest' (IPCEI), which is more than 80% financed by the


state. The 100 MW electrolyser with a pipeline connection will be located


on APEX's premises, has an investment volume of approximately EUR200m and is


scheduled to be commissioned in 2027. APEX will then sell the produced


hydrogen (>7,500 t per year) commercially and could thus earn at least


EUR45m p.a. at an assumed H2 price of 6 EUR/kg. Given the expected very strong


market growth and a rapidly filling project pipeline, we assume that APEX


will grow rapidly in the next few years. Having generated revenues of about


EUR4m (FBe) last year, we forecast ca. EUR15m in 2023 and around EUR50m in 2024.


We value the company based on a DCF model and initiate coverage with a


EUR9.00 target price and a Buy recommendation.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des


Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26859.pdf



First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



