Original-Research: exceet Group SCA (APEX) (von First Berlin Equity Research ...
27.04.23 11:56
dpa-AFX
Original-Research: exceet Group SCA (APEX) - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu exceet Group SCA (APEX)
Unternehmen: exceet Group SCA (APEX)
ISIN: LU0472835155
Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 27.04.2023
Kursziel: 9,00 Euro
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal
First Berlin Equity Research hat am 27.04.2023 die Coverage von exceet
Group SCA (APEX) (ISIN: LU0472835155/ Bloomberg: EXC GR) aufgenommen.
Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal stuft die Aktie mit einem BUY-Rating
ein, bei einem Kursziel von EUR 9,00.
Zusammenfassung:
Nach dem Reverse Takeover durch die exceet Group SCA im Januar 2023 ist die
APEX Group eine im Prime Standard notierte Anbieterin kompletter grüner
Wasserstoffinfrastrukturlösungen. Diese bestehen aus einem Elektrolyseur,
einem Wasserstoffspeicher, einer H2-Brennstoffzelle oder alternativ einer
H2-Kraft-Wärme-Kopplungs-Anlage, sowie optional einer H2-Tankstelle und
werden von einer modernen Energiemanagement-Software gesteuert. APEX
verfolgt ein integriertes Geschäftsmodell, das sich von der Entwicklung und
dem Bau von Wasserstoffinfrastrukturen bis zu deren Besitz und Betrieb
erstreckt. Langfristig will sich APEX zu einem Produzenten von grünem H2
entwickeln. Als 'early Mover' hat sich das Unternehmen eine gute
Wettbewerbsposition erarbeitet, um im Markt für grüne
Wasserstoffinfrastrukturen zu einem zentralen Spieler zu werden. Am
Hauptsitz in Rostock-Laage hat APEX eine netzgekoppelte
Wasserstoffinfrastruktur als Referenzanlage mit einer Elektrolyse-Kapazität
von 2 MW entwickelt und errichtet, die den dortigen Gewerbepark komplett
mit wasserstoffbasierter grüner Energie versorgen kann. Gegenwärtig
befinden sich drei Projekte mit einer Gesamtkapazität von 115 MW in der
aktiven Entwicklung, darunter ein sehr prestigeträchtiges 'Important
Project of Common European Interest' (IPCEI), das zu mehr als 80% vom Staat
finanziert wird. Der 100 MW Elektrolyseur mit Pipelineanschluss wird auf
dem Betriebsgelände von APEX liegen, hat ein Investitionsvolumen von ca.
EUR200 Mio. und soll 2027 in Betrieb genommen werden. Anschließend wird APEX
den produzierten Wasserstoff (>7.500 t pro Jahr) kommerziell vertreiben
und könnte damit bei einem unterstellten H2-Preis von EUR6/kg mindestens EUR45
Mio. p.a. erlösen. Angesichts des erwarteten sehr starken Marktwachstums
und einer sich schnell füllenden Projektpipeline gehen wir davon aus, dass
APEX in den nächsten Jahren sehr schnell wächst. Nach einem Umsatz von ca.
EUR4 Mio. (FBe) im letzten Jahr prognostizieren wir für 2023 ca. EUR15 Mio. und
für 2024 ca. EUR50 Mio. Wir bewerten das Unternehmen auf der Basis eines
DCF-Modells und nehmen die Coverage mit einem Kursziel von EUR9,00 und einer
Kaufempfehlung auf.
First Berlin Equity Research on 27/04/2023 initiated coverage on exceet
Group SCA (APEX) (ISIN: LU0472835155/ Bloomberg: EXC GR). Analyst Dr.
Karsten von Blumenthal placed a BUY rating on the stock, with a EUR 9.00
price target.
Abstract:
Following the reverse takeover by exceet Group SCA in January 2023, APEX
Group is now a Prime Standard listed provider of complete green hydrogen
infrastructure solutions. These consist of an electrolyser, a hydrogen
storage facility, a hydrogen fuel cell, or alternatively, an H2 combined
heat and power plant, as well as an optional H2 refuelling station. These
are controlled by advanced energy management software. APEX pursues an
integrated business model that covers the development and construction of
these hydrogen infrastructures, plus their ownership and operation. In the
long term, APEX aims to become a producer of green hydrogen. As an early
mover, the company has established a good competitive position to become a
key player in the green hydrogen infrastructure market. Headquartered in
Rostock-Laage, APEX has developed and built a grid-connected hydrogen
infrastructure as a reference plant with an electrolysis capacity of 2 MW,
which can completely supply the industrial park there with hydrogen-based
green energy. Currently, three projects with a total capacity of 115 MW are
under active development, including a prestigious 'Important Project of
Common European Interest' (IPCEI), which is more than 80% financed by the
state. The 100 MW electrolyser with a pipeline connection will be located
on APEX's premises, has an investment volume of approximately EUR200m and is
scheduled to be commissioned in 2027. APEX will then sell the produced
hydrogen (>7,500 t per year) commercially and could thus earn at least
EUR45m p.a. at an assumed H2 price of 6 EUR/kg. Given the expected very strong
market growth and a rapidly filling project pipeline, we assume that APEX
will grow rapidly in the next few years. Having generated revenues of about
EUR4m (FBe) last year, we forecast ca. EUR15m in 2023 and around EUR50m in 2024.
We value the company based on a DCF model and initiate coverage with a
EUR9.00 target price and a Buy recommendation.
