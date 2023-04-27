^

Original-Research: exceet Group SCA (APEX) - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu exceet Group SCA (APEX)

Unternehmen: exceet Group SCA (APEX)

ISIN: LU0472835155

Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 27.04.2023

Kursziel: 9,00 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat am 27.04.2023 die Coverage von exceet

Group SCA (APEX) (ISIN: LU0472835155/ Bloomberg: EXC GR) aufgenommen.

Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal stuft die Aktie mit einem BUY-Rating

ein, bei einem Kursziel von EUR 9,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Nach dem Reverse Takeover durch die exceet Group SCA im Januar 2023 ist die

APEX Group eine im Prime Standard notierte Anbieterin kompletter grüner

Wasserstoffinfrastrukturlösungen. Diese bestehen aus einem Elektrolyseur,

einem Wasserstoffspeicher, einer H2-Brennstoffzelle oder alternativ einer

H2-Kraft-Wärme-Kopplungs-Anlage, sowie optional einer H2-Tankstelle und

werden von einer modernen Energiemanagement-Software gesteuert. APEX

verfolgt ein integriertes Geschäftsmodell, das sich von der Entwicklung und

dem Bau von Wasserstoffinfrastrukturen bis zu deren Besitz und Betrieb

erstreckt. Langfristig will sich APEX zu einem Produzenten von grünem H2

entwickeln. Als 'early Mover' hat sich das Unternehmen eine gute

Wettbewerbsposition erarbeitet, um im Markt für grüne

Wasserstoffinfrastrukturen zu einem zentralen Spieler zu werden. Am

Hauptsitz in Rostock-Laage hat APEX eine netzgekoppelte

Wasserstoffinfrastruktur als Referenzanlage mit einer Elektrolyse-Kapazität

von 2 MW entwickelt und errichtet, die den dortigen Gewerbepark komplett

mit wasserstoffbasierter grüner Energie versorgen kann. Gegenwärtig

befinden sich drei Projekte mit einer Gesamtkapazität von 115 MW in der

aktiven Entwicklung, darunter ein sehr prestigeträchtiges 'Important

Project of Common European Interest' (IPCEI), das zu mehr als 80% vom Staat

finanziert wird. Der 100 MW Elektrolyseur mit Pipelineanschluss wird auf

dem Betriebsgelände von APEX liegen, hat ein Investitionsvolumen von ca.

EUR200 Mio. und soll 2027 in Betrieb genommen werden. Anschließend wird APEX

den produzierten Wasserstoff (>7.500 t pro Jahr) kommerziell vertreiben

und könnte damit bei einem unterstellten H2-Preis von EUR6/kg mindestens EUR45

Mio. p.a. erlösen. Angesichts des erwarteten sehr starken Marktwachstums

und einer sich schnell füllenden Projektpipeline gehen wir davon aus, dass

APEX in den nächsten Jahren sehr schnell wächst. Nach einem Umsatz von ca.

EUR4 Mio. (FBe) im letzten Jahr prognostizieren wir für 2023 ca. EUR15 Mio. und

für 2024 ca. EUR50 Mio. Wir bewerten das Unternehmen auf der Basis eines

DCF-Modells und nehmen die Coverage mit einem Kursziel von EUR9,00 und einer

Kaufempfehlung auf.

First Berlin Equity Research on 27/04/2023 initiated coverage on exceet

Group SCA (APEX) (ISIN: LU0472835155/ Bloomberg: EXC GR). Analyst Dr.

Karsten von Blumenthal placed a BUY rating on the stock, with a EUR 9.00

price target.

Abstract:

Following the reverse takeover by exceet Group SCA in January 2023, APEX

Group is now a Prime Standard listed provider of complete green hydrogen

infrastructure solutions. These consist of an electrolyser, a hydrogen

storage facility, a hydrogen fuel cell, or alternatively, an H2 combined

heat and power plant, as well as an optional H2 refuelling station. These

are controlled by advanced energy management software. APEX pursues an

integrated business model that covers the development and construction of

these hydrogen infrastructures, plus their ownership and operation. In the

long term, APEX aims to become a producer of green hydrogen. As an early

mover, the company has established a good competitive position to become a

key player in the green hydrogen infrastructure market. Headquartered in

Rostock-Laage, APEX has developed and built a grid-connected hydrogen

infrastructure as a reference plant with an electrolysis capacity of 2 MW,

which can completely supply the industrial park there with hydrogen-based

green energy. Currently, three projects with a total capacity of 115 MW are

under active development, including a prestigious 'Important Project of

Common European Interest' (IPCEI), which is more than 80% financed by the

state. The 100 MW electrolyser with a pipeline connection will be located

on APEX's premises, has an investment volume of approximately EUR200m and is

scheduled to be commissioned in 2027. APEX will then sell the produced

hydrogen (>7,500 t per year) commercially and could thus earn at least

EUR45m p.a. at an assumed H2 price of 6 EUR/kg. Given the expected very strong

market growth and a rapidly filling project pipeline, we assume that APEX

will grow rapidly in the next few years. Having generated revenues of about

EUR4m (FBe) last year, we forecast ca. EUR15m in 2023 and around EUR50m in 2024.

We value the company based on a DCF model and initiate coverage with a

EUR9.00 target price and a Buy recommendation.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des

Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/26859.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

