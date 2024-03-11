Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: elumeo SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




11.03.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: elumeo SE - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to elumeo SE



Company Name: elumeo SE


ISIN: DE000A11Q059



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 11.03.2024


Target price: 5.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Mark Schüssler



Growth avenues lead the way in 2024 and beyond



elumeo looks set to benefit from two growth initiatives in particular which


should help both top and bottom line performance going forward:



Growth avenue #1: juwelo. We currently expect much of H1'24e to be burdened


by the continued muted consumer sentiment witnessed over the last quarters,


estimating c. EUR 22m (eNuW) in sales for the first half of the year (flat


yoy). While customer activity should be relatively unaffected overall for


elumeo's core platform juwelo, the mix of both products and customers will


likely reflect macroeconomic headwinds. However, whereas competitors like


Wempe overwhelmingly offer higher-priced jewelry, leading customers to


either stay or churn altogether, elumeo can prevent churn on its platform


by offering both higher- and lower-priced items and allowing customers to


simply subsititute one for the other. Thus, the average sales price is seen


to decline compared to the prior reporting period (eNuW: EUR 72), but the


number of items sold should steadily rise over the year to c. 645k (+2%


yoy, eNuW) as (1) the continued development of an interactive mobile


jewelry shopping app (eNuW: one-digit million figure or between c. 2-13% of


FY'23e revenue) is expected to contribute perceptibly to FY total revenue


by H2'24 and (2) AI translated automated shopping shows likely help reduce


operating costs and boost video shopping content globally, the testing of


which is still ongoing but already promising.



Growth avenue #2: jooli. The platform was launched in the Indian market to


capitalize on both lower customer acquisition costs and a trove of data


needed to enhance the app's algorithm and features such as livestream


shopping (clips of ~20 seconds) of not only jewelry but various lifestyle


products. While first KPIs like order volume are promising, jooli's


development is financed out of the company's own resources and conducted


such that customer acqusition is profitable from the beginning, causing a


slower but financially healthier ramp up. Therefore, we currently do not


expect material top or bottom line contributions from jooli before 2026e


(see also our update from February 2nd). However, as the company prepares


jooli for a successful roll-out in its European markets in the mid-term,


elumeo's core platform juwelo looks set to benefit from an eventual


recovery of the jewelry and overall e-commerce market with sales prices and


items sold likely to recover.



We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged PT of EUR 5.00 based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29107.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
4 Übernahmen für 36,8 Mio. $ - Neuer 445% Private Equity Hot Stock
Nach 952.824% mit Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-A) von Warren Buffett

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,44 € 2,44 € -   € 0,00% 11.03./09:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A11Q059 A11Q05 3,26 € 1,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,36 € -3,28%  07.03.24
Düsseldorf 2,28 € 0,00%  08:10
München 2,54 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 2,44 € 0,00%  08.03.24
Stuttgart 2,36 € -0,84%  11:00
Frankfurt 2,30 € -0,86%  08:03
Berlin 2,30 € -0,86%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
269 elumeo SE 13.08.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...