Original-Research: elumeo SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




02.02.24 09:27
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: elumeo SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu elumeo SE



Unternehmen: elumeo SE


ISIN: DE000A11Q059



Anlass der Studie:


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 02.02.2024


Kursziel: 5.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler



Progress & outlook on jooli. Launched in the Indian market to capitalize on


both lower customer acquisition


costs and and a trove of data needed to enhance the app's algorithm, jooli


has already witnessed a


considerable boost in order volume (+560% in December vs. the previous


month), aided by


jooliPay. While first KPIs are promising, they are not yet meaningful, and


hence we do not expect material


top or bottom line contributions from jooli before 2026e, leading us to


adjust our estimates accordingly.


FY'23e preview & long-term growth. As we expect Q4 sales to be burdened by


the muted consumer


sentiment witnessed over the last quarters, and hence softer-than-expected


revenues from the holiday


season, we trimmed our estimates: Q4 sales are now seen to come in at c. EUR


11.3m (flat yoy), implying


sales of EUR 44.7m for the full year (-3% yoy; eNuW old: EUR 45.3m), largely


driven by a lower average sales


price of EUR 67 (-7% yoy) as customers postpone big ticket items sales, and


only partial recovery of items


sold to 168k (+7% yoy). While the weaker-than-expected top line will likely


be affected by a weaker-thanexpected top line, the company's cost cutting


program should continue to bear fruit and thus partially


offset a lacking fixed cost coverage. EBIT should hence run to c. EUR -0.13m


for Q4'23


(+89% yoy) and c. EUR -1.2m for the full year (+17% yoy; eNuW old: EUR -0.8m).



Convertible bond financing. In Q4'23, elumeo was able to secure a favorable


5-year convertible debt


financing of c. EUR 1.2m at a 3.8% interest rate from selected suppliers of


the company. The out-of-themoney


strike price (EUR 4.50) along with the belowthe-market interest rate provide


elumeo with a cash infusion


that should give elumeo room to maneuver and to focus on its long-term


growth initiative #juwelo100.



The outlook for the long term remains bright. As the company prepares jooli


for a successful roll-out


in its European markets, elumeo's core business is well-positioned to


capitalize on an eventual recovery


of the jewelry and overall e-commerce market, with sales prices and items


sold likely to recover to their


historical means. Overall, elumeo looks set to grow sales by 7% CAGR to c.


EUR 55m by FY'26e along with


reaching a healthy EBIT margin of c. 3% in FY'26e (eNuW), supported by


scale efficiencies. Mind you,


that positive effects stemming from the jooli roll-out are not reflected in


our estimates.



BUY with a changed PT of EUR 5.00 based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28785.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...