Original-Research: elumeo SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: elumeo SE - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu elumeo SE

Unternehmen: elumeo SE

ISIN: DE000A11Q059

Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 13.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 5,50

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

Weak Q3 // Consumer sentiment weighs on sales, chg

elumeo published weaker than expected Q3 figures that are driven by the

overall weaker consumer sentiment. Here is what is important:

Sales came in at only EUR 11.0m (vs eNuW: EUR 11.7m; -5% qoq, 1% yoy), mainly

due to a lower avg sales price of only EUR 68 (-13% qoq, -14% yoy vs eNuW: EUR

79) resulting from the overall more restricted spending of its customer

group. The increased number of active customers (39k, 18% yoy) and rising

no. of items sold (162k, 9% qoq, 17% yoy), only partially compensated for

the lower avg sales price.

EBIT turned negative again to EUR -0.3m (vs EUR -0.8m in Q1) in contrast to our

positive expectation of EUR 0.1m. While the bottom line decline is purely

caused by the weak topline, the cost cutting program that is bearing fruit

and the other operating income, cushioned it a bit.

Positively, elumeo was able to keep its sales level rather stable - against

the general trend in the overall online jewelry & watches market as well as

the multichannel market, (-14% yoy and -19% yoy). Worth highlighting is

that the web shop, which grew by 15% in revenues and achieved a new record

daily revenue on November, 1st when Black Friday season kicked-off.

Further, the "rising star" of the group, jooli launched of joolipay, which

is marking the starting point for the monetization of jooli that should

further fuel Group revenues. First KPIŽs are promising but not yet

meaningful.

Apart from that, management unveil further building blocks of its growth

program #juwelo100 with the goal to grow the core business at 10% CAGR to EUR

100m by FY30 (vs eNuW: 11% p.a to 71.5m by FY26e): A new interactive mobile

jewelry shopping app and automatically AI translated shopping shows are

expected to contribute together c. EUR 30m by FY30. The positive sales

development paired with declining OPEX relative to sales, should increase

EBIT margin to 5% in FY26e (eNuW).

While the challenging macro picture and the weak consumer sentiment should

continue to burden the business in the short term, the outlook for the mid

to long term remains bright: The growth program #juwelo100 with several

initiatives, as well as jooli should fuel the topline from FY24e onwards.

BUY with a new PT of EUR 5.50 (old: EUR 5.70) based on DCF.

