Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: elumeo SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




13.11.23 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: elumeo SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu elumeo SE



Unternehmen: elumeo SE


ISIN: DE000A11Q059



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 13.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 5,50


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Weak Q3 // Consumer sentiment weighs on sales, chg



elumeo published weaker than expected Q3 figures that are driven by the


overall weaker consumer sentiment. Here is what is important:



Sales came in at only EUR 11.0m (vs eNuW: EUR 11.7m; -5% qoq, 1% yoy), mainly


due to a lower avg sales price of only EUR 68 (-13% qoq, -14% yoy vs eNuW: EUR


79) resulting from the overall more restricted spending of its customer


group. The increased number of active customers (39k, 18% yoy) and rising


no. of items sold (162k, 9% qoq, 17% yoy), only partially compensated for


the lower avg sales price.



EBIT turned negative again to EUR -0.3m (vs EUR -0.8m in Q1) in contrast to our


positive expectation of EUR 0.1m. While the bottom line decline is purely


caused by the weak topline, the cost cutting program that is bearing fruit


and the other operating income, cushioned it a bit.



Positively, elumeo was able to keep its sales level rather stable - against


the general trend in the overall online jewelry & watches market as well as


the multichannel market, (-14% yoy and -19% yoy). Worth highlighting is


that the web shop, which grew by 15% in revenues and achieved a new record


daily revenue on November, 1st when Black Friday season kicked-off.


Further, the "rising star" of the group, jooli launched of joolipay, which


is marking the starting point for the monetization of jooli that should


further fuel Group revenues. First KPIŽs are promising but not yet


meaningful.



Apart from that, management unveil further building blocks of its growth


program #juwelo100 with the goal to grow the core business at 10% CAGR to EUR


100m by FY30 (vs eNuW: 11% p.a to 71.5m by FY26e): A new interactive mobile


jewelry shopping app and automatically AI translated shopping shows are


expected to contribute together c. EUR 30m by FY30. The positive sales


development paired with declining OPEX relative to sales, should increase


EBIT margin to 5% in FY26e (eNuW).



While the challenging macro picture and the weak consumer sentiment should


continue to burden the business in the short term, the outlook for the mid


to long term remains bright: The growth program #juwelo100 with several


initiatives, as well as jooli should fuel the topline from FY24e onwards.



BUY with a new PT of EUR 5.50 (old: EUR 5.70) based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28233.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Achtung: Heute Aktienkonsolidierung 9 zu 1 - Jetzt einsteigen
Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,44 € 2,44 € -   € 0,00% 13.11./10:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A11Q059 A11Q05 3,40 € 1,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,48 € +0,81%  09:17
Frankfurt 2,34 € +6,36%  08:01
Berlin 2,34 € +6,36%  08:00
Düsseldorf 2,40 € +3,45%  09:31
Stuttgart 2,42 € +0,83%  10:15
München 2,40 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 2,44 € 0,00%  10.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neue Lithium-Mine nahe Tesla ($TSLA)? Neuer 387% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
269 elumeo SE 13.08.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...