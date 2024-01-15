Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: creditshelf AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




15.01.24 09:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: creditshelf AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu creditshelf AG



Unternehmen: creditshelf AG


ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 15.01.2024


Kursziel: 4.10


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Light at the end of the tunnel



Topic: Yesterday, the company announced that the Supervisory Board of


creditshelf elected Rolf Hentschel as Chairman and Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck


as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.



The former Chairman of the Supervisory Board and patron of creditshelf,


Rolf Elgeti has resigned from his position as member of the Supervisory


Board already at end of last week for personal reasons. His successor Rolf


Hentschel - an independent auditor, tax advisor and lawyer - was already


member and deputy chairman of the supervisory board since 2018. Just like


Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck - the Head of the Corporate Finance Chair at the


University of Darmstadt - who became the new deputy chairman of the


Supervisory Board.



The change in the Supervisory Board is of course not turning the whole


situation of creditshelf per se, but a Supervisory Board that has no


conflicts of interest and can act independently could potentially take the


right measures to manoeuvrer the company out of the situation. We see the


resignation of Mr. Elgeti as Chairman of the Supervisory Board as the first


step for creditshelf on the way to become independent from Mr. Elgeti.


Going forward, we further expect a significant reduction of his stake in


the stock as soon as new strategic investors have been found. In our view,


the change in the Supervisory Board additionally unlocks new options on the


funding side. Still, it will likely take time until these options can


materialize in increasing refinancing volumes and sales.



Consequently, we expect a weak Q4 as closing point of a bad year as well as


a soft start into 2024 for creditshelf. For FY23 we expect sales of EUR 4.2m


and EBIT of EUR -1.8m, which is in line with the management guidance of EUR


4.0-5.0m sales and EUR -2m to EUR -1m EBIT.



Despite the depressing current situation, we believe that 1) brokered


volumes should lift-off as soon as the funding issue is solved (demand for


SME loans was 25x higher than supply in H1) and 2) creditshelf is still


good address for German SMEŽs. Still, we do not expect the company to


survive another year without new refinancing sources.



On the back of the promising changes in the Supervisory Board that we


interpret as first step to become independent from Mr. Elgeti, we reiterate


HOLD with a slightly reduced PT of EUR 4.1, based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28663.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,42 € 4,26 € 0,16 € +3,76% 15.01./09:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2LQUA5 A2LQUA 22,80 € 3,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,42 € +3,76%  09:15
Xetra 4,48 € +1,36%  09:37
Berlin 4,42 € +0,91%  12:24
München 4,36 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 4,26 € 0,00%  12:30
  = Realtime
