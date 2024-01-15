Original-Research: creditshelf AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

^

Original-Research: creditshelf AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu creditshelf AG

Unternehmen: creditshelf AG

ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: HOLD

seit: 15.01.2024

Kursziel: 4.10

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

Light at the end of the tunnel

Topic: Yesterday, the company announced that the Supervisory Board of

creditshelf elected Rolf Hentschel as Chairman and Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck

as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

The former Chairman of the Supervisory Board and patron of creditshelf,

Rolf Elgeti has resigned from his position as member of the Supervisory

Board already at end of last week for personal reasons. His successor Rolf

Hentschel - an independent auditor, tax advisor and lawyer - was already

member and deputy chairman of the supervisory board since 2018. Just like

Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck - the Head of the Corporate Finance Chair at the

University of Darmstadt - who became the new deputy chairman of the

Supervisory Board.

The change in the Supervisory Board is of course not turning the whole

situation of creditshelf per se, but a Supervisory Board that has no

conflicts of interest and can act independently could potentially take the

right measures to manoeuvrer the company out of the situation. We see the

resignation of Mr. Elgeti as Chairman of the Supervisory Board as the first

step for creditshelf on the way to become independent from Mr. Elgeti.

Going forward, we further expect a significant reduction of his stake in

the stock as soon as new strategic investors have been found. In our view,

the change in the Supervisory Board additionally unlocks new options on the

funding side. Still, it will likely take time until these options can

materialize in increasing refinancing volumes and sales.

Consequently, we expect a weak Q4 as closing point of a bad year as well as

a soft start into 2024 for creditshelf. For FY23 we expect sales of EUR 4.2m

and EBIT of EUR -1.8m, which is in line with the management guidance of EUR

4.0-5.0m sales and EUR -2m to EUR -1m EBIT.

Despite the depressing current situation, we believe that 1) brokered

volumes should lift-off as soon as the funding issue is solved (demand for

SME loans was 25x higher than supply in H1) and 2) creditshelf is still

good address for German SMEŽs. Still, we do not expect the company to

survive another year without new refinancing sources.

On the back of the promising changes in the Supervisory Board that we

interpret as first step to become independent from Mr. Elgeti, we reiterate

HOLD with a slightly reduced PT of EUR 4.1, based on DCF.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28663.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°