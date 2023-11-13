Original-Research: creditshelf AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: creditshelf AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu creditshelf AG



Unternehmen: creditshelf AG


ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 13.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 4,10


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Weak Q3 // No sales without refinancing; chg



Topic: Last week, creditshelf announced Q3 figures that came in as weak as


anticipated as the refinancing issue remained unsolved. In detail:



Sales stand at EUR 0.7m (-43% yoy; -50% qoq), in line with prelims, published


already last week. While brokered volume of only EUR 7.5m (-75% yoy, -65%


qoq) literally fell of the cliff and came in even lower than already


reflected in our reduced estimates (eNuW: EUR 11m), margins on the borrower


side slightly increased to 4.6% (vs 3.3% in Q3Ž22 vs 4.0% in Q2), but do no


change the overall picture. Revenues from service and advisory fees to the


tune of EUR 0.5m partially compensated for the absence of significant


commissions from loan brokerage (EUR 0.3m, -66% yoy).



EBIT came in at EUR -0.1m (vs EUR -0.9m in Q3Ž22 vs EUR -0.4m in Q2) better than


expected (eNuW: EUR -0.2m). Importantly, the lower topline, mostly equalized


by other operating revenues (EUR 1.2m) stemming from a debt waiver by the


companyŽs patron, the reversal of provisions for virtual participation


shares and refunds of legal costs.



The weak Q3 results are fully due to the still unsolved refinancing issue


that prevent creditshelf from serving the high demand for alternative


funding. Consequently, management has reduced its sales guidance for FY23


already a week earlier to EUR 4.0-5.0m sales, while the EBIT guidance of EUR


-2m to EUR -1m remained untouched. Assuming that the financing issue last at


least until year end, our estimates of EUR 4.2m are at the lower end of the


rather unspecific guidance range.



While we still believe that 1) brokered volumes should lift-off as soon as


the funding issue is solved (demand for SME loans was 25x higher than


supply in H1) and 2) creditshelf is still good address for German SMEŽs, we


do not expect the company to survive another year without new refinancing


sources, as Obotritia is either not able or not willing to pay the junior


tranche that would unlock the senior tranche of Goldman Sachs (c. EUR 100m).



In order to reflect 1) the very weak Q3 and the clouded outlook without a


quick solution on the funding side on the one hand and 2) the potential of


the company that should materialize as soon as the refinancing issue is


solved on the other hand, we reiterate HOLD with a slightly reduced PT of EUR


4.1, based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28231.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Bitte warten...