05.02.24 09:02
Original-Research: creditshelf AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu creditshelf AG



Unternehmen: creditshelf AG


ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5



Anlass der Studie: Update


seit: 05.02.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



GAME OVER; Suspension of recommendation



Topic: creditshelf announced that it no longer considers the key


assumptions for the company's positive going concern forecast to be


fulfilled. As a result, the company will shortly apply for protective


shield proceedings in order to secure the future of the company. In detail:



Obotritia to not meet contractual obligations. After unsuccessful


negotiation with Obotritia, management concluded that it can 1) neither


expect the payment of another loan tranche from the shareholder loan


framework agreement that was legally committed by Obotritia, 2) nor the


payment of the junior tranche into the financing vehicle "Silver Bullet


Funding DAC", also committed by Obotritia.



No positive going concern forecast. As the hard letter of comfort issued by


Obotritia is not considered as reliable anymore, a positive going concern


forecast can not be seen as fulfilled anymore.



Huge loss due to impairment losses. While the preliminary sales of EUR 4.3m


are in line with the guidance (EUR 4-5m) and our estimates (eNuW: EUR 4.2m),


the write-down of assets following the negative going concern heavily


burden the bottom-line and should result in an EBIT of EUR -6.5m to EUR -5.5m


(vs guidance EUR -2m to EUR -1m vs eNuW: EUR -1.8m).



Protective shield proceedings. In order to secure its future, the company


is expected to apply for protective shield proceedings in accordance with


section 270d InsO soon. The protective shield proceedings allow for a


legally secure strategic reorganization and a potential future with a new


shareholder structure. The protective shield proceedings should give the


management some three month to find an investor.



Some light in the darkness. According to management, the company is in


advanced negotiations with investors for the continuation of the business


model that is not too far away from being profitable. The operating


business is expected to be continued until further notice. Existing loan


agreements and servicing for existing investors should not be affected by


the events.



We suspend the recommendation to reflect the above-mentioned latest events.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28805.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,97 € 0,97 € -   € 0,00% 05.02./10:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2LQUA5 A2LQUA 21,80 € 0,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,50 € +56,25%  10:56
Stuttgart 1,11 € 0,00%  02.02.24
Xetra 0,97 € 0,00%  02.02.24
München 1,30 € -58,60%  02.02.24
Berlin 0,326 € -60,48%  08:20
  = Realtime
