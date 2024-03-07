Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to bet-at-home.com AG



Company Name: bet-at-home.com AG


ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: HOLD


from: 07.03.2024


Target price: 5.50


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Solid FY23 prelims and FY24 guidance; chg.



Topic: Yesterday, bet-at-home reported solid FY23 prelims and released a


new guidance for FY24, which is in line with estimates. In detail:



Sales came in at EUR 46.2m (-14% yoy), slightly below our estimates of EUR


47.4m, mainly due to lower betting GGR of EUR 42.3m (-14% vs eNuW: EUR 44.5m)


that was partially compensated by Gaming GGR that stand, at EUR 3.8m (-14%


yoy vs eNuW: EUR 2.9m). but Still, sales met the management guidance of EUR


44-48m exactly at mid-point.



EBITDA of EUR 0.8m (vs EUR 2.1m in FY22) was in line with expectations (eNuW: EUR


0.7m): While personnel expenses declined as expected by 36% to EUR 8.7m


(eNuW: EUR 8.8m), other operating expenses of EUR 12.6m (-22% yoy) came in even


below our estimates (eNuW: EUR 14.2m), thanks to declining legal expenses and


efficiency measures (i.e. streamlining of operations, cost-cutting) that


bear fruit, compensating for higher marketing expenses of EUR 17.0m (25% yoy


vs eNuW: EUR 15.4m). Importantly, bet-at-home introduced the new KPI EBITDA


before special items (customer claims, liquidation of the Entertainment) in


order to show the undiluted operating performance that stand at EUR 2.4m (vs


EUR 4.4m in FY22).



With a solid transition year in the books, we expect tailwinds from the


implemented efficiency measures and from the outsourcing and streamlining


of processes that should show its full effect in FY24. Further, higher


marketing spending in Q3/Q4Ž23 should materialize in H1Ž24, paving the way


to a successful UEFA EURO championship. bet-at-home should hence easily


reach its FY24 sales guidance of EUR 45-53m (eNuW: EUR 50m) and its EBITDA


guidance before special items of -1m to EUR 2.5m.



Still, the risks associated with the liquidation process of the


Entertainment Ldt. and provisions for current and potential new customer


claims are for now limiting the share's upside. Positively, we assume that


only a small portion of the receivables against the Entertainment Ldt. are


at risk and that customer claims should have stabilized. That said and


taken into account a worst-case scenario, the EV should be still clearly


negative, despite a sustainably profitable operating business.


Unfortunately, both topics should weigh on the case throughout FY24.



In order to reflect the small but incalculable risk from customer claims,


we reiterate HOLD but increase our PT to EUR 5.50 (old: EUR 3.80) rolling over


valuation to FCFYŽ24e.



Bitte warten...