Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




15.01.24 09:11
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu bet-at-home.com AG



Unternehmen: bet-at-home.com AG


ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 15.01.2024


Kursziel: 3.80


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Outlook for 2024: A promising bet



After two transition years that were characterized by risks associated with


the liquidation of the Entertainment Ldt. as well as customer claims in


Austria and Germany on the one hand and restructuring and stabilizing the


remaining business on the other hand, we see good chances that we have seen


the trough in the stock. Here is why:



Risk associated with the liquidation and customer claims are under control.


The first claims that have been settled within the second half of 2024 in


Austria can be seen as an indicator for the remaining claims, which is why


we do not expect further provisions here. The claims in Germany (23 in sum)


are more difficult to anticipate. Still, the total value in dispute is only


EUR 1.9m.



Topline growth ahead. After the seasonally weaker Q2 and Q3, we expect a


stronger Q4 topline (eNuW: EUR 12.9m), especially driven by the betting


segment. Lower betting margins (eNuW: 10.5%) should have been


overcompensated by higher betting volumes (eNuW: EUR 123m). Further, higher


marketing spending in Q3 (eNuW: EUR 6.2m with lead-times of 3-6 months)


should have already started to materialize, thus supporting top-line


development from Q4Ž23e onwards. On top, the upcoming EURO 2024 is expected


to fuel sales in Q2 and Q3Ž24. Overall we expect sales of EUR 47.4m in FY23


and EUR 49.8m in FY24.



Improving profitability. On the back of risks that are largely under


control, improving topline, the full positive effect of headcount reduction


in 2023 and the successful outsourcing and streamlining of operations, we


expect bet-at-home to double EBITDA to EUR 1.5m in FY24.



Favorable macroeconomic trends. Long-term trends such as the shift towards


online, the increasing acceptance of betting and gambling and the dry out


of the black market in Germany, as a result of the GlüStV are clear growth


drivers. Even better, betting and gambling revenues are rather independent


from general consumption that is currently under pressure.



For now, we remain cautious, but as soon as the abovementioned trends start


to materialize and the risks vanish further, we are set to reevaluate or


position on the stock again.



HOLD with an unchanged, PT of EUR 3.80 based on FCFYŽ23e.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28657.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu bet-at-home.com


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,01 € 2,99 € 0,02 € +0,67% 15.01./12:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0DNAY5 A0DNAY 8,27 € 2,84 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,01 € +0,67%  12:29
Frankfurt 3,01 € +5,61%  11:24
Stuttgart 3,05 € +5,54%  12:30
Berlin 3,07 € +3,02%  12:24
Xetra 3,09 € +1,64%  10:38
Hamburg 2,89 € +1,40%  08:16
Düsseldorf 2,91 € +1,04%  09:30
München 3,04 € 0,00%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Institutionelle Investoren unmittelbar vor Einstieg - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 165% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2349 BET-AT-HOME-COM - Ausbruc. 09.11.23
19 Dividende 6% 28.06.23
  Löschung 06.02.18
  Löschung 03.06.17
5 Löschung 14.08.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...