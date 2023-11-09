Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

^

bet-at-home.com AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu bet-at-home.com AG

bet-at-home.com AG

ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5

Q3 Review

HOLD

09.11.2023

Kursziel: 3,80

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Frederik Jarchow

Mixed Q3 // High marketing spending to boost topline; chg

Yesterday, bet-at-home reported mixed Q3 results with a slightly weaker

than expected topline, but lower OPEX. In detail:

Sales came in at EUR 10.3m (-17% yoy, -6% qoq), slightly below our estimates

of EUR 10.9m, mainly due to lower betting GGR (EUR 9.6m vs eNuW: EUR 10.0m)

caused by lower betting volumes of only EUR 83m (vs eNuW: EUR 91m), as result

of competitive pressure and regulatory changes (i.e. implementation of

crossproduct and cross-provider monthly betting limits). Gaming GGR stands

at EUR 0.7m, in line with expectations. Margins in both segments declined as

expected to 11.5% (betting) and 6.7% (gaming).

Q3 EBITDA was not as weak as expected with EUR -2.1m (vs eNuW: EUR 2.7m), as

personnel expenses as well as other operating expenses further declined

sequentially, showing that streamlining of operations paired with numerous

cost-cutting measures is bearing fruit and overcompensating for marketing

expenses that doubled yoy to EUR 6.2m (vs eNuW: EUR 5.3m), Unsurprisingly, the

positive effects of the high marketing spendings are not yet visible in the

numbers and should materialize within the next quarters.

With Q3 in the books and by taking into account the positive effects of the

high marketing spending, bet-at- home should easily reach its new sales

guidance of EUR 44-48m (eNuW: EUR 47m), as well as the upper end of its EBITDA

guidance of -3m to EUR 1m (eNuW: EUR 0.7m) as positive effects from outsourcing

and streamlining operations as well as declining new customer claims bode

well for bet-at-home. Still, the risks associated with the liquidation

process of the Entertainment Ldt. and provisions for current and potential

new customer claims make it difficult to adequately project EBITDA.

As only EUR 9.5m in accounts receivables against the Entertainment Ldt. are

at risk (according to the final Q2 figures) and new customer claims are

fading, which limits potential new provisions, we are cautiously optimistic

that both topics are off the table at year end. Further the implementation

of cross-product and cross-provider betting limits should not burden the

topline beyond 2023. That, paired with the promising long-term trends

(shift towards online and increasing acceptance of betting and gambling)

makes bet-at-home an interesting turnaround candidate for 2024 and beyond.

For now, we reiterate HOLD with an unchanged, PT of EUR 3.80 based on

FCFYŽ23e.

