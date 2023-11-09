Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu bet-at-home.com AG



Unternehmen: bet-at-home.com AG


ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 09.11.2023


Kursziel: 3,80


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Mixed Q3 // High marketing spending to boost topline; chg



Yesterday, bet-at-home reported mixed Q3 results with a slightly weaker


than expected topline, but lower OPEX. In detail:



Sales came in at EUR 10.3m (-17% yoy, -6% qoq), slightly below our estimates


of EUR 10.9m, mainly due to lower betting GGR (EUR 9.6m vs eNuW: EUR 10.0m)


caused by lower betting volumes of only EUR 83m (vs eNuW: EUR 91m), as result


of competitive pressure and regulatory changes (i.e. implementation of


crossproduct and cross-provider monthly betting limits). Gaming GGR stands


at EUR 0.7m, in line with expectations. Margins in both segments declined as


expected to 11.5% (betting) and 6.7% (gaming).



Q3 EBITDA was not as weak as expected with EUR -2.1m (vs eNuW: EUR 2.7m), as


personnel expenses as well as other operating expenses further declined


sequentially, showing that streamlining of operations paired with numerous


cost-cutting measures is bearing fruit and overcompensating for marketing


expenses that doubled yoy to EUR 6.2m (vs eNuW: EUR 5.3m), Unsurprisingly, the


positive effects of the high marketing spendings are not yet visible in the


numbers and should materialize within the next quarters.



With Q3 in the books and by taking into account the positive effects of the


high marketing spending, bet-at- home should easily reach its new sales


guidance of EUR 44-48m (eNuW: EUR 47m), as well as the upper end of its EBITDA


guidance of -3m to EUR 1m (eNuW: EUR 0.7m) as positive effects from outsourcing


and streamlining operations as well as declining new customer claims bode


well for bet-at-home. Still, the risks associated with the liquidation


process of the Entertainment Ldt. and provisions for current and potential


new customer claims make it difficult to adequately project EBITDA.



As only EUR 9.5m in accounts receivables against the Entertainment Ldt. are


at risk (according to the final Q2 figures) and new customer claims are


fading, which limits potential new provisions, we are cautiously optimistic


that both topics are off the table at year end. Further the implementation


of cross-product and cross-provider betting limits should not burden the


topline beyond 2023. That, paired with the promising long-term trends


(shift towards online and increasing acceptance of betting and gambling)


makes bet-at-home an interesting turnaround candidate for 2024 and beyond.



For now, we reiterate HOLD with an unchanged, PT of EUR 3.80 based on


FCFYŽ23e.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28185.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...