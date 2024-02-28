Original-Research: beaconsmind AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



28.02.24
beaconsmind AG



Classification of NuWays AG to beaconsmind AG



beaconsmind AG


ISIN: CH0451123589



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: Buy


from: 28.02.2024


Target price: 15.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Strong order intake to start the year; chg.



Topic: beaconsmind announced three major contract extensions, two of which


in the CloudWiFi hotspot segment, proving the strength of the groups newly


aligned product portfolio. In detail:



The company extended its collaboration with nursing homes operator Vitanas,


where beaconsmind will implement comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage at 15


additional locations. The project is scheduled to be rolled out in Q2 '24


and has a total sales volume of c. CHF 1m. In addition, the company also


expanded its contract with retail company Müller. After beaconsmind


implemented its Wi-Fi solutions in over 770 stores in the DACH region and


Spain in recent year, the company was now commissioned to install FREDERIX


CloudWiFi also in the remaing c. 145 stores in CEE. The project rollout is


scheduled for the first half of 2024 and should generate total sales in the


lower single-digit CHFm range (eNuW). With this, beaconsmind is once again


proving the compelling up- and cross-selling potential of the product


portfolio as well as the value-added from the recent acquisitions. On top


of this, beaconsmind gained property manager Reos GmbH as a customer, as


the company will roll-out a self-developed VPN network across all ten


locations of Reos. The deal is announced to have a total volume of c. CHF


0.5m.



Impact of transaction to unfold in H2. beaconsmind is seen to report a


solid set of FY figures in May, which are seen to display the full effect


of the recent acquisitions. In detail, we expect sales to come in at CHF


6.9m (H2: CHF 4.3m) and an EBITDA of CHF -0.6m (H2: CHF -0.1m). In FY '24e


sales are seen to increase to CHF 12.5m, which is in line with managements


guidance of CHF 12.6m, while EBITDA looks set to turn positive at CHF 2m.


The main drivers for this should be (1) the full effect of the acquisitions


of KADSOFT and T2 (closed in H2 '23), (2) synergy effects from crossselling


across the beaconsomind Group enhancing organic growth, (3) the ongoing


internationalization as well as (3) the continuously growing share of SaaS


revenues (see p. 2) allowing for improved operating leverage.



Mind you, the company looks set to continue its Buy & Build strategy (5


acquisitions in past 18 months) going forward. For 2024e, we expect


acqusitions to the tune of EUR 4-5m sales to be in the pipeline. Here,


management is seen to be looking for margin accretive, bolt-on acqusitions.


As future M&A is not included in our model, this leaves a certain upside to


our estimates.



Reiterate BUY with a new PT of EUR 15.00 based on DCF.



Bitte warten...