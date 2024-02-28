Original-Research: beaconsmind AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^

Company Name: beaconsmind AG

ISIN: CH0451123589

Recommendation: Buy

from: 28.02.2024

Target price: 15.00

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Strong order intake to start the year; chg.

Topic: beaconsmind announced three major contract extensions, two of which

in the CloudWiFi hotspot segment, proving the strength of the groups newly

aligned product portfolio. In detail:

The company extended its collaboration with nursing homes operator Vitanas,

where beaconsmind will implement comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage at 15

additional locations. The project is scheduled to be rolled out in Q2 '24

and has a total sales volume of c. CHF 1m. In addition, the company also

expanded its contract with retail company Müller. After beaconsmind

implemented its Wi-Fi solutions in over 770 stores in the DACH region and

Spain in recent year, the company was now commissioned to install FREDERIX

CloudWiFi also in the remaing c. 145 stores in CEE. The project rollout is

scheduled for the first half of 2024 and should generate total sales in the

lower single-digit CHFm range (eNuW). With this, beaconsmind is once again

proving the compelling up- and cross-selling potential of the product

portfolio as well as the value-added from the recent acquisitions. On top

of this, beaconsmind gained property manager Reos GmbH as a customer, as

the company will roll-out a self-developed VPN network across all ten

locations of Reos. The deal is announced to have a total volume of c. CHF

0.5m.

Impact of transaction to unfold in H2. beaconsmind is seen to report a

solid set of FY figures in May, which are seen to display the full effect

of the recent acquisitions. In detail, we expect sales to come in at CHF

6.9m (H2: CHF 4.3m) and an EBITDA of CHF -0.6m (H2: CHF -0.1m). In FY '24e

sales are seen to increase to CHF 12.5m, which is in line with managements

guidance of CHF 12.6m, while EBITDA looks set to turn positive at CHF 2m.

The main drivers for this should be (1) the full effect of the acquisitions

of KADSOFT and T2 (closed in H2 '23), (2) synergy effects from crossselling

across the beaconsomind Group enhancing organic growth, (3) the ongoing

internationalization as well as (3) the continuously growing share of SaaS

revenues (see p. 2) allowing for improved operating leverage.

Mind you, the company looks set to continue its Buy & Build strategy (5

acquisitions in past 18 months) going forward. For 2024e, we expect

acqusitions to the tune of EUR 4-5m sales to be in the pipeline. Here,

management is seen to be looking for margin accretive, bolt-on acqusitions.

As future M&A is not included in our model, this leaves a certain upside to

our estimates.

Reiterate BUY with a new PT of EUR 15.00 based on DCF.

