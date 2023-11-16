Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: beaconsmind AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




16.11.23 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: beaconsmind AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu beaconsmind AG



Unternehmen: beaconsmind AG


ISIN: CH0451123589



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 16.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 13,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Further acquisitions conclude strategic realignment; chg.



After amending the financial year towards the calendar year, beaconsmind


reported a solid set of H1 results, which was mainly driven by the latest


acquisitions of Frederix (closed 02/23), Netopsie (02/23) and Socialwave


(04/23):



H1 sales increased significantly by 165% yoy to CHF 2.7m, but still fall


slightly behind our estimate of CHF 3.1m, as we expected earlier closing


dates of the acquisitions. We still estimate that the acquired companies


accounted for c. 85% of H1 revenues.



H1 EBITDA strongly improved from CHF -1.5m in H1'22 to CHF -0.5m. The


improvement was mainly driven by already visible synergies leading to


significantly reduced personnel expenses and other OpEx which compensated


for M&A related one-off expenses.



Apart from the earnings release, the company announced two further M&A


transactions: With the acquisition of KADSOFT Computer GmbH ("Kadsoft") and


T2 vertrieb GmbH ("T2") beaconsmind strengthens the newly implemented


Infrastructure segment. While Kadsoft specializes in designing,


implementing, and commissioning new IT systems, T2 is specialized in the


installation and expansion of TC systems and adaptation of existing TC


systems. Both companies were acquired for a combined purchase price of EUR


3.0m, which was paid via a combination of cash (EUR 1.6m) stemming from the


company's cash capital increase in October and a capital increase in kind


as 300k new shares issued to the sellers with a customary lockup (eNuW: 12


months). Both companies provide a combined revenue run rate of EUR 3.2m and


an EBITDA of EUR 0.6m ex synergies. As the closing for both deals is expected


for November, this is seen to be fully captured in the FY'24e annual


figures.



With the acquisitions beaconsmind concluded its strategic transformation


into two synergetic segments: Infrastructure (Frederix, Netopsie, Kadsoft &


T2) and Software/SaaS (Socialwave, beaconsmind). The 2024e revenue run rate


increases to CHF 12.6m. Further details on the transaction as well


as the outlook will be provided in the following pages.



Based on the promising outlook we reiterate our BUY recommendation with a


new PT of EUR 13.00 (old: EUR 25.00) based on DCF. -continued-



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28299.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



