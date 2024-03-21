Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




21.03.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to ZEAL Network SE



Company Name: ZEAL Network SE


ISIN: DE000ZEAL241



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 21.03.2024


Target price: 51.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Elevated sales growth & Games gaining traction; chg. est.



Topic: Yesterday, ZEAL released Q4 results and issued a strong FY'24e sales


guidance, well above expectations. Here are our key takeaways:



Blow-out sales guidance: ZEAL guides for sales of EUR 140-150m (eNuW old: EUR


135m; eCons: EUR 128m) and an EBITDA of EUR 38-42m (eNuW: EUR 45.3m; eCons: EUR


43m) with marketing expenses of EUR 40-45m (eNuW: EUR 42m). The elevated sales


growth should stem from a growing billings margin (sales in % of billings)


to above 15% by H2'24e (FY23: 12.8%; eNuW for FY'24e: 12.7%) thanks to 1)


proactive shifting of players towards higher margin products (e.g., lottery


clubs), 2) thintroduction of another highmargin social lottery next to


'freiheit+' and most importantly 3) going for price discrimination of users


regarding the service fees as lottery players are very price insensitive.


This is a strong leverage for ZEAL, given the high amount of billings, but


on the other hand requires additional indirect expenses and marketing,


burdening short-term profitability.



Q4'23 in line and FY targets reached: Lottery billings amounted to EUR 210m,


2% yoy (eNuW: EUR 208m), while sales developed accordingly to EUR 30m, -2% yoy


(eNuW: EUR 28.8m; eCons: EUR 29.6m) and EBITDA came in at EUR 9.8m, +1.5% yoy


(eNuW: EUR 11.8m; eCons: EUR 11.4m). On a FY basis, ZEAL recorded Lottery


billings of EUR 843m (guidance: EUR 800-830m; eNuW: EUR 841m), sales of EUR 116m


(guidance: EUR 110-120m; eNuW: EUR 115m) and an EBITDA of EUR 32.9m (guidance: EUR


30-35m; eNuW: EUR33.4m) with marketing expenses of EUR 36m (guidance: EUR 34-39m;


eNuW: EUR 38.8m) - see p. 2 for details.



Upbeat Games adoption: while Q3'23 already showed a better-than-expected


Games contribution, Q4 lifted the bar even higher. Games contributed with


billings of EUR 25m (eNuW: EUR 19m) and sales of EUR 1.8m (eNuW: EUR 1.9m), meaning


that the average Games customer (Q4: 18k) spends c. EUR 92 on Games (APPU)


per month, generating revenues for ZEAL of EUR 33 per player and month (vs. EUR


7.80 ARPU at Lottery) and yielding a 36% pay-in margin (sales in % of


pay-in). For now, this contributed with 6% of Q4 sales, but once scaled,


the Games business should become a second strong pillar of growth and


profitability for ZEAL, next to Lottery.



Squeeze-out of Lotto24 by mid'24e: ZEAL intends to squeeze-out the


remaining shareholders of Lotto24 (acquired back in 2019) after having


entered an agreement to acquire 0.6% of additional shares, raising the


ownership to 95.45%. This should have value accretive effects due to 1)


being able to form a corporate tax group allowing ZEAL to offset the high


profits of Lotto24 with losses on holding level, especially as Lotto24's


tax loss carry forward is used up now and 2) avoiding minority interest


going forward. It should also lead to a normalization of ZEAL's elevated


tax rate (FY'23e 39%, +12pp yoy) to 32% after the squeeze-out. The purchase


price for the additional 0.6% of shares remained undisclosed and the


squeeze-out price will be set by an independent auditor, hence uncertainty


prevails regarding the total SO payment. Regarding financing, the company


plans to take on additional debt, which we regard as unproblematic, given


the strong net cash position (Y/E'23: EUR 30m).



In sum, we continue to like ZEAL's upbeat growth story and the strong


operating leverage ZEAL's business provides. This, coupled with increasing


contributions from Games should lead to notable margin expansions going


forward. Moreover, our conservative CLTV estimate of ZEAL's total Lottery


customer base (EUR 726m, see below) even exceeds the company's current market


capitalisation, albeit not including the expected billings margin expansion


to above 15% and also not including the potential stemming from Games.



Consequently, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchangend PT of


EUR 51.00, based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29211.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential
Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,95 € 28,95 € 3,00 € +10,36% 21.03./19:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000ZEAL241 ZEAL24 39,25 € 28,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,95 € +10,36%  19:21
Hamburg 32,00 € +15,32%  15:23
Xetra 32,00 € +10,73%  17:36
Frankfurt 31,55 € +10,31%  15:09
Düsseldorf 31,60 € +10,10%  19:30
Stuttgart 31,70 € +9,69%  19:00
Berlin 28,95 € -3,98%  08:05
Hannover 28,95 € -4,46%  08:16
München 28,95 € -4,77%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Deals mit 4 führenden Lithium-Produzenten. Neuer 414% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 6.257% mit SQM ($SQM)

Lithos Group Ltd.
Aktien des Tages

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1994 Tipp24 steigt weiter 10:19
1 Gemacht ich sehe nur Positives. 25.04.21
86 Börsianer feiern Aus für staatl. 07.12.17
3 Löschung 27.01.17
1 Aktie mit Zukunft 15.04.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...