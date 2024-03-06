Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to ZEAL Network SE



Company Name: ZEAL Network SE


ISIN: DE000ZEAL241



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 06.03.2024


Target price: 51.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Q4 preview: tough comp for lottery, games still small



Topic: ZEAL should release final FY'23 figures on March 20th. Here's what


we expect for Q4'23e:



Tough comp for lottery: Against a strong Q4'22 (peaking EuroJackpot), total


German lottery spending (on & offline) has declined by 9% yoy in Q4'23 (+3%


yoy for FY'23; Source: DLTB). For ZEAL it should also be hard to exceed its


strong Q4'22, as we expect a slight yoy decline of 3% to EUR 208m in billings


in Q4'23e. On a a FY'23e basis however, solid billings growth of 11% yoy to


EUR 841m (guidance: EUR 800-830m) should be in the cards thanks to 1.15m MAU


(eNuW; +7.5% yoy) and an ABPU of EUR 61.00 (eNuW; +3.2% yoy). With an average


Lottery gross margin of 12.6% (eNuW), FY'23e sales from Lottery should grow


accordingly by of 6% yoy to EUR 106m (Q4: EUR 26.8m, -9% yoy).



Next data point of Games roll-out: While the new segment 'Games' showed


strong KPIs in its first quarter after introduction (Q3'23), we expect


further improvements in Q4, as more games were added and lottery players


should have been cross-sold. However, as regulatory approval takes more


time than anticipated, we expect conservative sales of EUR 1.9m (vs. EUR 1.2m


in Q3), based on an slightly increased pay-in for games of EUR 3.9m (vs. EUR


3.3m for Q3'23) and a constant pay-in to billings ratio.



Guidance well in reach: We expect ZEAL to exceed its lottery billings


guidance of EUR 800-830m (eNuW: EUR 841m) while the sales (EUR 110-120m; eNuW: EUR


115m) and EBITDA (EUR 30-35m; eNuW: EUR 33.4m) guidance should be reached at


mid-point.



Promising FY'24e outlook: While we expect Lottery sales to grow by 12% yoy


to EUR 119m (driven by continuous marketing driven user intake), the Games


business should also have first meaningful sales contribution of EUR 10m,


implying total sales growth of 18% yoy. As ZEAL currently targets existing


lottery players for its Games business, we model no marketing expenses for


Games while EUR 42m should be spent on Lottery for brand awareness & customer


acquisition. However, as user KPIs for Games look attractive (Q3'23 ARPU: EUR


7.67 at Lottery vs. EUR 22.02 at Games), additional EUR 3-8m of marketing


expenses could be spent on Games in return for more user intake during


FY'24e.



Against this backdrop, the recent share price weakness should be a buying


opportunity, especially as Q1'24 saw extraordinary strong jackpots already,


indicating a promising start into a strong growth year. Reiterate BUY with


unchanged PT of EUR 51.00, based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29071.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Bitte warten...