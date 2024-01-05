Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



05.01.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu ZEAL Network SE



Unternehmen: ZEAL Network SE


ISIN: DE000ZEAL241



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 05.01.2024


Kursziel: 51


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Online transformation with ongoing momentum


Topic: Yesterday, the state lottery operator DLTB released its 2023 lottery


data, revealing a continuous and strong outperformance of the online


distribution channel.



Online transformation in full swing: In total, lottery players played for


c. EUR 2bn via online channels, marking a solid 10.4% growth and 25% online


penetration in 2023. While brick-and-mortar lottery still accounted for


75% of overall lottery stakes, it could only grow by 0.7% yoy. Hence, the


online transformation remains in full swing and still offers plenty of


growth potential for ZEAL's lottery business, as online penetration still


stands at a mere 25% (vs. 23% in 2022). Going forward, we expect this trend


to continue and catch up to penetration rates of other industries (online


banking: 50%; online music: 80%; online holiday booking: 66%) and other


European countries such as Sweden (48% online penetration and +11% yoy


growth of online in 2022).



Slight outperformance against main competitor: Out of the EUR 2.04bn online


billings, ZEAL should make up a market share of 41.2% in 2023 (vs. 41% in


2022), based on our estimate of EUR 841m billings in FY23e. This implies a


growth rate of 11% yoy, slightly outgrowing the state lottery's landing


page Lotto.de and the federal states' online presences (EUR 1.2bn in


billings, +10% yoy).



Strong current trading due to peaking jackpots. Currently, the jackpots of


both major lottery products are close to record levels resulting in an


increasing user activity. We hence expect solid Q4'23e figures that should


reflect the higher activity levels. Even better, the EuroJackpot currently


peaks at EUR 120m and the Lotto 6aus49 reached its highest jackpot in history


of EUR 48m (EUR 50m maximum jackpot, before Nov' 23: EUR 45m) indicating a strong


start into Q1'24e. Mind you that this is the time, when ZEAL acquires most


of its new users and hence increases marketing activities.



Games roll-out to drive top line in FY'24e: Following the better than


expected first full quarter (Q3'23) of the new Games business, we expect an


improved Q4'23e as well as continous expansion of the rollout throughout


the year, In sum, we expect some additional revenue from Games of EUR 10m,


that comes on top of the intact growth of the lottery business (eNuW: EUR


119m, +12% yoy) for FY'24e.



All in all, ZEAL continues to drive the online transformation while the


Games roll-out should serve as a cherry on top. BUY with unchanged PT of EUR


51.00, based on DCF.



