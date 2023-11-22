Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY




22.11.23 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu ZEAL Network SE



Unternehmen: ZEAL Network SE


ISIN: DE000ZEAL241



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 22.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 51,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Lucrative "Games" business metrics



In Q3, ZEAL's games business showed first meaningful impacts, but more


importantly provided some tangible KPIs. Hence, we evaluate those metrics


to compare Games with Lottery.



New KPI 'Pay-Ins': ZEAL introduced this new KPI to better compare Lottery


and Games. Pay-in refers to the amount of cash customers deposit in their


accounts at ZEAL to play Lottery or Games. One would assume that pay-ins


are equal to billings, as players use that money to play. However, players


win back a certain percentage of their stakes (Q3 average RTP: 50% at


Lottery, 88% at Games), which can be used to play a second time and create


more billings than pay-ins (see p. 2). This is the key differentiator of


Games, as users play at a much higher frequency than Lottery players,


leading to a strong pay-in to billings ratio of 4.9x (vs. only 1.3x at


Lottery).



Higher pay-in margin: The pay-in margin (sales in % of pay-in) is 2x higher


(35.3% in Q3 vs. 15.8% at Lottery), which shows the better monetization of


Games users. The comparably lower gross margin of 7.1% (vs. 12.5% at


Lottery) is overcomepansation by the strong billings to pay-in ratio, which


in sum led to a strong effect in Q3: ARPU stood at EUR 22.02 for Games vs. EUR


7.67 for Lottery.



Improving profitability: Games should contribute with an incremental EBITDA


margin of 85%, as one-off development costs are mostly incurred already, no


substantial marketing expenses are planned (targeting of existing Lottery


users) and only few additional OpEx should arise.



No cannibalization so far: Prior to launch of Games, the company expected


some cannibalization of the Lottery business. However, the average spend on


Lottery remained stable (-0.8% qoq), showing lower than expected


cannibalization and that players tend to spend additional money on Games.



Lots of catch-up potential: Back in 2018, ZEAL accounted for 404k MAU in


total with EUR 13.6m sales generated from Games (Q3'23: EUR 1.2m sales). Once


monthly active users rise to more meaningful levels (only 18k in Q3), the


positive impact on top-line and profitability should further increase


(eNuW: 32k MAU, EUR 10m sales and EUR 8.5m EBITDA from Games in FY'24e).



In sum, there is a lot to like about ZEAL's new EBITDA booster, that has


just been turned on. Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with


unchanged PT of EUR 51.00, based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28367.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Technologie erfolgreich validiert - Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Neuer 350% Lithium Aktientip nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,75 € 31,65 € 0,10 € +0,32% 22.11./11:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000ZEAL241 ZEAL24 39,45 € 26,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,10 € +1,42%  11:25
Frankfurt 31,75 € +1,93%  09:16
Stuttgart 31,80 € +0,79%  11:30
Düsseldorf 31,50 € +0,32%  08:10
Xetra 31,75 € +0,32%  09:44
Hamburg 31,50 € -1,56%  08:16
Hannover 31,50 € -1,56%  08:16
München 31,50 € -1,56%  08:01
Berlin 31,50 € -2,48%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock entwickelt 1,8 Mrd. $ Blockbuster. Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal - Diesen 431% Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1990 Tipp24 steigt weiter 09.11.23
1 Gemacht ich sehe nur Positives. 25.04.21
86 Börsianer feiern Aus für staatl. 07.12.17
3 Löschung 27.01.17
1 Aktie mit Zukunft 15.04.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...