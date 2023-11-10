Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu ZEAL Network SE



Unternehmen: ZEAL Network SE


ISIN: DE000ZEAL241



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 10.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 51,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Q3 review: superb Games kick-off, chg. est & PT



Topic: ZEAL released better than expected Q3 results with strong billings


and sales driven by heightened jackpots and user activity. More


importantly, the Games roll-out came in strong.



The first-time impact of Games came in much stronger than anticipated with


EUR 16.7m in billings (vs eNuW: EUR 2.5m), showing that demand for the new


product is high. This impact should further increase as Q4 Games billings


are seen at EUR 19m (eNuWold: EUR 4.5m). Consequently, we also significantly


raise our FY'24e billings estimate to EUR 80m (old: EUR 46m), but stay at a EUR


10m sales contribution due to a reduced gross margin estimate.



Billings from Lottery came in at EUR 221m, up 19% yoy (eNuW: EUR 213m; 9M: EUR


633m, +16% yoy) thanks to an increased user activity of 1.22m monthly


active users (eNuW: 1.15m MAU) coupled with average monthly lottery


revenues per user of EUR 7.44 (eNuW: EUR 7.99). The increase in user activity


was driven by the strong Lotto 6aus49 in Q3, which peaked twice in a row.



Sales arrived at EUR 31m, +24% yoy (eNuW: EUR 29m; 9M: EUR 86m, +16% yoy) thanks


to the strong Lottery billings as well as the stellar debut of Games (EUR


1.2m, 7% gross margin; eNuW: EUR 0.6m, 22% gross margin). The lower than


expected Games gross margin was due to the still small portfolio of only 28


games so far and is expected expand to 12.5% in FY24e thanks to the


continuous addition of higher margin games (see p. 2 for details).



The EBITDA of EUR 9.4m, +68% yoy (eNuW: EUR 8.1m; 9M: EUR 23.1m, +5% yoy), came


in much better than expected thanks to operating leverage as total OpEx


(including personnel & marketing expenses) only rose by 11% yoy to EUR 22m


(eNuW: EUR 21.5m).



Against this backdrop and given an average jackpot development in Q4, the


FY23 guidance seems well in reach: Lottery billings of EUR 800-830m could


even be exceeded (eNuW: EUR 841m), whereas sales of EUR 110-120m (eNuW: EUR 115m)


and an EBITDA of EUR 30-35m (eNuW: EUR 33m) should be reached between mid-point


and the upper end.



Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation for the structural outperformer


with lots of growth potential in the German lottery market and raise our PT


to EUR 51.00 (old: EUR 50.00) based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28215.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



