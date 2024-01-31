Original-Research: Westwing Group AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Westwing Group AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Westwing Group AG

Unternehmen: Westwing Group AG

ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

Anlass der Studie: Review

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 31.01.2024

Kursziel: EUR 19,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler

Q4 prelims: Upper end of FY guidance reached; est. chg.

Westwing released solid preliminary Q4'23 results, indicating that Q4 GMV

was up 4% yoy to EUR 147m (+37.4% qoq), implying a robust FY'23 GMV of EUR 481m

(flat yoy). As in the past, revenue development will be slightly below GMV

development and should increase by 0.4% yoy to EUR 129m for Q4'23 and

slightly decrease (-1% yoy) to EUR 427m for FY'23 (eNuW: EUR 438m, eCons: EUR

433m). Importantly, for the second consecutive quarter, the number of

active customers has grown: +1% qoq to 1.28m with a healthy average GMV per

customer of EUR 377 (+4% yoy) for the full year.

The company is on track to deliver its fifth profitable quarter in a row as

management expects to have reached the upper end of the already raised adj.

EBITDA guidance of EUR 13m to EUR 19m (eNuW: EUR 20m, eCons: EUR 14.2m. Above all,

this should have been carried by the continued strong expansion

of its private label share: +6pps yoy to 47% of GMV The adjusted EBITDA

margin is seen to have risen by 4-5.5pps to 3-4.5%, respectively (eNuW:

4.7%,

eCons: 3.3%). Aided by a strong adj. EBITDA development as well as lower

inventory levels, Westwing is on track to generate positive free cash flow

in both Q4'23 and FY'23, further increasing its considerable net cash

position to EUR ~75m (eNuW), which should protect the stock's downside.

Importantly, this preliminary release underpins that the company has been

able to return to sustainable top and bottom line growth in H2'23 despite a

very challenging macroeconomic environment for the Home & Living market.

Moreover, the continued growth in the number of active customers and a

healthy basket size development indicate that a positive inflection point

has been reached. Given that efficiency measures have been successfully

implemented along with a rising private label share, the company is not

only seen to deliver its full year 2023 guidance, but also offers a

compelling mix of growth and value as we head into 2024, in our view.

Trading at only ~0.2x EV/Sales FY23e (~60% discount to e-commerce peers),

we reiterate our BUY rating

with an unchanged PT EUR 19.00, based on DCF.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28769.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

