Original-Research: Westwing Group AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




31.01.24 10:16
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Westwing Group AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Westwing Group AG



Unternehmen: Westwing Group AG


ISIN: DE000A2N4H07



Anlass der Studie: Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 31.01.2024


Kursziel: EUR 19,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler



Q4 prelims: Upper end of FY guidance reached; est. chg.



Westwing released solid preliminary Q4'23 results, indicating that Q4 GMV


was up 4% yoy to EUR 147m (+37.4% qoq), implying a robust FY'23 GMV of EUR 481m


(flat yoy). As in the past, revenue development will be slightly below GMV


development and should increase by 0.4% yoy to EUR 129m for Q4'23 and


slightly decrease (-1% yoy) to EUR 427m for FY'23 (eNuW: EUR 438m, eCons: EUR


433m). Importantly, for the second consecutive quarter, the number of


active customers has grown: +1% qoq to 1.28m with a healthy average GMV per


customer of EUR 377 (+4% yoy) for the full year.



The company is on track to deliver its fifth profitable quarter in a row as


management expects to have reached the upper end of the already raised adj.


EBITDA guidance of EUR 13m to EUR 19m (eNuW: EUR 20m, eCons: EUR 14.2m. Above all,


this should have been carried by the continued strong expansion


of its private label share: +6pps yoy to 47% of GMV The adjusted EBITDA


margin is seen to have risen by 4-5.5pps to 3-4.5%, respectively (eNuW:


4.7%,


eCons: 3.3%). Aided by a strong adj. EBITDA development as well as lower


inventory levels, Westwing is on track to generate positive free cash flow


in both Q4'23 and FY'23, further increasing its considerable net cash


position to EUR ~75m (eNuW), which should protect the stock's downside.



Importantly, this preliminary release underpins that the company has been


able to return to sustainable top and bottom line growth in H2'23 despite a


very challenging macroeconomic environment for the Home & Living market.


Moreover, the continued growth in the number of active customers and a


healthy basket size development indicate that a positive inflection point


has been reached. Given that efficiency measures have been successfully


implemented along with a rising private label share, the company is not


only seen to deliver its full year 2023 guidance, but also offers a


compelling mix of growth and value as we head into 2024, in our view.



Trading at only ~0.2x EV/Sales FY23e (~60% discount to e-commerce peers),


we reiterate our BUY rating


with an unchanged PT EUR 19.00, based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28769.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,25 € 8,25 € -   € 0,00% 31.01./11:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2N4H07 A2N4H0 10,37 € 6,71 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,26 € +1,35%  11:00
Hamburg 8,05 € +4,27%  08:16
Hannover 8,05 € +4,27%  08:16
München 8,04 € +2,81%  08:00
Stuttgart 8,26 € +2,61%  12:15
Berlin 8,27 € +1,47%  11:33
Düsseldorf 7,97 € +0,63%  08:10
Frankfurt 8,38 € +0,60%  11:54
Xetra 8,25 € 0,00%  11:26
  = Realtime
