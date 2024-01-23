Original-Research: Westwing Group AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Westwing Group AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Westwing Group AG

Unternehmen: Westwing Group AG

ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

Anlass der Studie: 5 Pager

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 23.01.2024

Kursziel: 19.00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler

Storytelling-based value and growth play for 2024

With its storytelling-based retail approach and inspiration-driven revenue

generation, Westwing is a unique play on the growing online penetration in

the home and living segment. The latter still stands at 25% for fashion or >35% for electronics. Its focus on

curated home furnishings along with strong app engagement in 11 European

countries helped the company generate EUR 431m in FY'22 revenues and reach

1.3m, mostly female customers with an impressive >80% retention rate, and a

superb mobile share rate of 80%.

Westwing's strong gross margins of c. 50% are carried by a high share of

private labels (48% in Q3'23). As sales look set to grow at a 8.3% CAGR

23e-27e, scalability should allow for profitability improvement especially

in G&A (c. 21% of sales vs 7-10% industry average) such that the EBIT

margin is seen to reach break-even in 2024e.

Notably, after several quarters of decline in the number of active

customers and order frequency normalization following the pandemic boom,

Westwing was able to return to growth both in active customers and GMV per

customer in Q3 2023, indicating that the company seems to have passed the

trough. Hence, structural drivers are back to the fore and the company is

on track to continue top and bottom line growth into 2024 thanks to

fruitful efforts to improve customer experience, product offering and a

growing share of the higher-margin private label.

Westwing's market cap stands at only c. EUR 151m. Having a healthy balance

sheet with a current net cash position of EUR 69m (or EUR 3.30 per share or

>45% of the current share price), an investor acquires the entire operating

business for only EUR 3.90 per share. With FCF LTM of EUR 23.8m and trading at

only c. 0.2x EV/Sales FY23e (~60% discount to e-commerce peers), Westwing

provides both a strong downside protection and a bargain opportunity to

disproportionately profit from an eventual recovery of the Home & Living

market and possibly a less hawkish monetary policy.

Regarding the stock as a compelling mix of growth and value, we remain our

BUY rating with an unchanged PT EUR 19.00, based on DCF.

