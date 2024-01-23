Original-Research: Westwing Group AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.01.24
dpa-AFX

Westwing Group AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Westwing Group AG



Westwing Group AG


ISIN: DE000A2N4H07



Anlass der Studie: 5 Pager


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 23.01.2024


Kursziel: 19.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler



Storytelling-based value and growth play for 2024



With its storytelling-based retail approach and inspiration-driven revenue


generation, Westwing is a unique play on the growing online penetration in


the home and living segment. The latter still stands at 25% for fashion or >35% for electronics. Its focus on


curated home furnishings along with strong app engagement in 11 European


countries helped the company generate EUR 431m in FY'22 revenues and reach


1.3m, mostly female customers with an impressive >80% retention rate, and a


superb mobile share rate of 80%.



Westwing's strong gross margins of c. 50% are carried by a high share of


private labels (48% in Q3'23). As sales look set to grow at a 8.3% CAGR


23e-27e, scalability should allow for profitability improvement especially


in G&A (c. 21% of sales vs 7-10% industry average) such that the EBIT


margin is seen to reach break-even in 2024e.



Notably, after several quarters of decline in the number of active


customers and order frequency normalization following the pandemic boom,


Westwing was able to return to growth both in active customers and GMV per


customer in Q3 2023, indicating that the company seems to have passed the


trough. Hence, structural drivers are back to the fore and the company is


on track to continue top and bottom line growth into 2024 thanks to


fruitful efforts to improve customer experience, product offering and a


growing share of the higher-margin private label.



Westwing's market cap stands at only c. EUR 151m. Having a healthy balance


sheet with a current net cash position of EUR 69m (or EUR 3.30 per share or


>45% of the current share price), an investor acquires the entire operating


business for only EUR 3.90 per share. With FCF LTM of EUR 23.8m and trading at


only c. 0.2x EV/Sales FY23e (~60% discount to e-commerce peers), Westwing


provides both a strong downside protection and a bargain opportunity to


disproportionately profit from an eventual recovery of the Home & Living


market and possibly a less hawkish monetary policy.



Regarding the stock as a compelling mix of growth and value, we remain our


BUY rating with an unchanged PT EUR 19.00, based on DCF.



