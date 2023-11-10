Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Westwing Group AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




10.11.23 10:06
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Westwing Group AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Westwing Group AG



Unternehmen: Westwing Group AG


ISIN: DE000A2N4H07



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 10.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 19,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler



Top and bottom line recovery in full swing, est. & PT chg.



Westwing released strong Q3 results and lifted its FY 2023 adj. EBITDA


guidance. Q3 sales increased by 5.2% yoy to EUR 92.9m (eNuW: EUR 91.3m),


indicating a sequential improvement versus Q2 (-1.2% yoy). Sales in DACH


returned to growth (3.6% yoy vs. -5.5% yoy in Q2), while International


improved sequentially to 6.5% yoy (vs. 5.6% yoy in Q2). Following several


quarters of decline, the number of active customers grew by 0.8% qoq to


1.26m (vs. -1% qoq in Q2). Westwing was able to boost share of wallet by


increasing GMV per customer by 6% yoy to EUR 377, demonstrating Westwing's


loyal customer base and fruitful efforts to improve customer experience and


product offering.



Adj. EBITDA was better than expected and came in at EUR 2.4m (eNuW: EUR -0.4m)


versus EUR -4.4m in Q3 22, delivering the fourth profitable quarter in a row


and reflecting that efficiency measures are bearing fruit and the company


successfully increases its private label share (48% of GMV in Q3 vs. 44% in


Q3 2022). Consequently, adj. EBITDA margin rose by 7.6pp yoy to 2.6% and


FCF strongly improved to EUR 3m in Q3 (vs. EUR -1m in Q3 22) mainly driven by


more efficient working capital.



Westwing confirmed its FY 2023 revenue guidance, still expecting the upper


half of its sales target, ranging from -9% to 2% yoy or EUR 390 to 440m (eNuW


new: EUR 438m, eCons new: EUR 432.7m). However, the company raised its FY 2023


adj. EBITDA guidance (previously EUR 4 - 13m) and now expects to achieve an


adj. EBITDA of EUR 13 - 19m for the full year (eNuW new: EUR 20m, eCons new: EUR


14.2m) with a margin of 3 - 4.6% (eNuW new: 4.5%, eCons new: 3.3%). The


lifted adj. EBITDA guidance is based on stronger than expected preliminary


October results and hence a better outlook for Q4 2023. FCF is expected to


turn significantly positive in FY 2023 (eNuW: EUR ~20m) driven by improved


profitability and lower inventory levels.



Overall, Westwing's better-than-expected Q3 results indicate that the


company seems to have passed the trough. During the earnings call,


management reaffirmed its view that the company is on track to continue top


and bottom line yoy growth in Q4 2023 thanks to promising indications from


OneWestwing and ongoing efficiency measures. Given that Q4 is typically


Westwing's strongest quarter, FY 2023 adj. EBITDA guidance looks


conservative, in our view.



BUY, changed PT EUR 19.00 (old: EUR 18.00), based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28225.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



