Original-Research: Vectron Systems AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Vectron Systems AG - from GBC AG



Classification of GBC AG to Vectron Systems AG



Company Name: Vectron Systems AG


ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7



Reason for the research: Research Comment


Recommendation: BUY


Target price: 10.00 EUR


Target price on sight of: 31.12.2024


Last rating change:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger



Preliminary figures for 2023: Sales and earnings development in line with


expectations, rating: BUY



Vectron Systems AG (Vectron for short) published its preliminary figures


for the past fiscal year 2023 on 21 February 2024. With sales revenue of EUR


37.4 million (previous year: EUR 25.2 million), the company not only


significantly exceeded the previous year's figure by 48%, but also returned


to its growth path as expected. This figure was in the upper half of the


sales guidance, which forecast sales in a range of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.8


million. Our forecast (GBC estimate: EUR 38.6 million) was also almost


achieved.



According to our calculations, Vectron sales increased by 11% to EUR 28.0


million (previous year: EUR 25.2 million). The main reason for the sales


growth in the Vectron division (POS systems and digital services) was the


further increase in recurring income by 53% to EUR 13.2 million (previous


year: EUR 8.6 million), which now accounts for 47% (previous year: 34%) of


total sales in this division. This clearly reflects the company's focus on


expanding its digital business in particular. Accordingly, Vectron has


outsourced hardware production to external partners. The sales of acardo


group AG (acardo), which was acquired on 1 January 2023, also contributed


to the overall increase in sales. According to our findings, the inorganic


contribution to sales is likely to have exceeded EUR10 million.



Thanks to the expansion of the digital business and the earnings


contribution of the acquired acardo, the turnaround was achieved with


EBITDA of EUR 3.0 million (previous year: EUR -3.9 million). At the same time,


the preliminary EBITDA was at the upper end of the guidance raised in


October, which had forecast EBITDA in a range of EUR 2.2 million to EUR 3.2


million. Our EBITDA estimate (GBC forecast: EUR 3.2 million) was also almost


achieved. EBITDA should be characterised by extraordinary income from the


reversal of provisions.



Even if this is a one-off effect, a disproportionately high improvement in


earnings should still be achieved in the current financial year 2024. On


the one hand, the expansion of the digital business will be accompanied by


higher margins. On the other hand, the cost-cutting measures introduced in


the hardware area are not expected to take full effect until 2024. The


expansion of the digital business and thus of recurring sales will also


make the company less dependent on external fluctuations in demand. Vectron


has not yet felt any negative effects from the VAT increase for the


catering industry. On the contrary, digital services are likely to be in


greater demand against the backdrop of staff shortages in the sector.



The acquisition of acardo should also make a significant contribution to


sales and earnings in the current 2024 financial year. The couponing


specialist announced the expansion of its couponing network by a further


3,500 stores at the beginning of the year, making it the largest check-out


couponing network in Germany. Against this backdrop, Vectron's guidance


should remain valid and we are maintaining our estimates for the financial


years 2024 and 2025.



As part of the DCF valuation model, we have determined a target price of EUR


10.00 (previously: EUR 10.10). The marginal reduction in the target price is


due to the increase in the risk-free interest rate and thus the weighted


cost of capital. On the other hand, we have raised the perpetual growth


rate by 0.5% due to inflation, which has had the effect of increasing the


price target. We continue to assign the BUY rating.




You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28977.pdf



Contact for questions


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion: 26.02.24 (10:15 am)


Date (time) first transmission: 26.02.24 (11:30 am)



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






