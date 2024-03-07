Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

FY prelims: Strong H2 & promising outlook / chg. est & PT

Topic: VOQUZ Labs announced preliminary FY '23, indicating a strong

sequential recovery in H2 regarding both, top-line growth and

profitability. Management also issued a promising outlook for the coming

year. In detail:

H2 sales increased by 16% yoy to EUR 3.4m (eNuW: EUR 3.1m), which should have

been mainly driven by the company's flagship product samQ (eNuW: 75% of

sales), as indicated by the recently published order intake figures.

Importantly, the newly launched product visoryQ, a tool that automates ERP

decisionmaking processes for SAP products, appears to be already in high

demand, accounting for 10% of sales (eNuW). Overall FY '23 sales came in at

EUR 5.2m (eNuW: EUR 5.0m), indicating a 11% yoy increase.

H2 EBITDA came in at EUR 0.9m (eNuW: EUR 0.3m), implying a 28% margin. The gap

to our estimate can be mainly explained by scale related to the better

top-line as well as a higher than expected share of license revenues. On

this basis, FY '23 EBITDA turned positive at EUR 0.4m (eNuW: EUR -0.2m), an

8.6% margin. Moreover, the company indicated that EBIT might even turn

slightly positive (eNuW new: neutral), while FCF should have still been

slightly negative with EUR -0.2m (eNuW new) following continuous investments

into the product portfolio.

Promising outlook. Management also put out a guidance for FY '24, targeting

sales growth of 10-20% yoy (eNuW new: +17%) and an EBITDA margin of 15-20%

(eNuW new: 16%). This should be, among others, driven by the ongoing

S/4HANA transition (mainstream maintenance for old ERP software ends in

2027), of which VOQUZ is seen to be one of the main beneficiaries

especially with its new product visoryQ, as well as compelling cross- and

up-selling opportunities. Further, we expect a slight rebound effect, after

many IT buyers postponed orders amid macro headwinds in 2023. From 2025

onwards, management aims for annual organic sales growth of >20% (eNuW new:

+25% in '25e & +22% in '26e) and EBITDA margins north of 20% (eNuW new:

20.5% in '25e).

Despite the strong share price performance YTD, valuation still looks

undemanding with the stock trading on a mere 1.2x EV/Sales and 7.6x

EV/EBITDA '24e (0.8x/4.0x based on FY25e) carried by the strong underlying

mid-term prospects as well as the scalability of the capital light business

model.

Reiterate BUY with an upgraded PT of EUR 22 (old: EUR 20) based on DCF.

