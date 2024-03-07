Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




07.03.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to VOQUZ Labs AG



Company Name: VOQUZ Labs AG


ISIN: DE000A3CSTW4



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 07.03.2024


Target price: 22.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



FY prelims: Strong H2 & promising outlook / chg. est & PT



Topic: VOQUZ Labs announced preliminary FY '23, indicating a strong


sequential recovery in H2 regarding both, top-line growth and


profitability. Management also issued a promising outlook for the coming


year. In detail:



H2 sales increased by 16% yoy to EUR 3.4m (eNuW: EUR 3.1m), which should have


been mainly driven by the company's flagship product samQ (eNuW: 75% of


sales), as indicated by the recently published order intake figures.


Importantly, the newly launched product visoryQ, a tool that automates ERP


decisionmaking processes for SAP products, appears to be already in high


demand, accounting for 10% of sales (eNuW). Overall FY '23 sales came in at


EUR 5.2m (eNuW: EUR 5.0m), indicating a 11% yoy increase.



H2 EBITDA came in at EUR 0.9m (eNuW: EUR 0.3m), implying a 28% margin. The gap


to our estimate can be mainly explained by scale related to the better


top-line as well as a higher than expected share of license revenues. On


this basis, FY '23 EBITDA turned positive at EUR 0.4m (eNuW: EUR -0.2m), an


8.6% margin. Moreover, the company indicated that EBIT might even turn


slightly positive (eNuW new: neutral), while FCF should have still been


slightly negative with EUR -0.2m (eNuW new) following continuous investments


into the product portfolio.



Promising outlook. Management also put out a guidance for FY '24, targeting


sales growth of 10-20% yoy (eNuW new: +17%) and an EBITDA margin of 15-20%


(eNuW new: 16%). This should be, among others, driven by the ongoing


S/4HANA transition (mainstream maintenance for old ERP software ends in


2027), of which VOQUZ is seen to be one of the main beneficiaries


especially with its new product visoryQ, as well as compelling cross- and


up-selling opportunities. Further, we expect a slight rebound effect, after


many IT buyers postponed orders amid macro headwinds in 2023. From 2025


onwards, management aims for annual organic sales growth of >20% (eNuW new:


+25% in '25e & +22% in '26e) and EBITDA margins north of 20% (eNuW new:


20.5% in '25e).



Despite the strong share price performance YTD, valuation still looks


undemanding with the stock trading on a mere 1.2x EV/Sales and 7.6x


EV/EBITDA '24e (0.8x/4.0x based on FY25e) carried by the strong underlying


mid-term prospects as well as the scalability of the capital light business


model.



Reiterate BUY with an upgraded PT of EUR 22 (old: EUR 20) based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29091.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2024: Kursziel verdoppelt - 10 Mrd. $ Übernahme
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,10 € 10,10 € -   € 0,00% 07.03./09:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A3CSTW4 A3CSTW 15,00 € 5,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 10,10 € 0,00%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Durchbruch in der Krebsforschung - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 661% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...