Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

24.01.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

Unternehmen: VOQUZ Labs AG


ISIN: DE000A3CSTW4



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 24.01.2024


Kursziel: 20.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Reassuring order intake and strong trading momentum



Yesterday, VOQUZ published reassuring 2023 order intake figures, pointing


towards improved operations in the second half of the year.



Total order intake increased by 11.5% yoy to EUR 5.5m with recurring orders


accounting for a solid 58% (EUR 3.2m). The share of product related sales


slightly declined to 73% (-6.1pp yoy), while the proportion of orders from


SAP license management stood at 85% (-4.3pp yoy) stemming from samQ (eNuW:


75%) and the companyŽs new product visoryQ (eNuW: 10%).



Overall, this indicates sequential improvements in H2Ž23 after a rather


lackluster operating performance in H1Ž23 with only 3% sales growth and


negative EBTIDA (EUR -0.5m). In fact, we expect an acceleration in top-line


growth to 6% on a FY basis as well as a containment of the EBTIDA loss to


only EUR -0.2m. Given the compelling order intake, these estimates could even


serve as conservative in the end. That said, we expect management to put


out preliminary FY23 figures in the course of Q1.



While 2023 has to be seen as a transition year, VOQUZ' compelling mid-term


prospects remain fully intact: On the one hand, the still lagging SAP


S/4HANA transition - only 1/3 of customer adapted the new ERP software so


far - should provide tailwinds going forward. Mind you, SAP-ERP customers


must switch from ECC to S/4HANA until 2027 when the mainstream maintenance


fades out, which should in turn lead to exponentially increasing adoption


rates in the coming quarters. Even though capacities are not unlimited,


VOQUZ looks set to be one of the main beneficiaries, especially thanks to


its new software visoryQ, which helps clients to set up an efficient ERP


strategy. According to management, the new product is perceived well by the


market, allowing for significant cross-selling with the company's legacy


software samQ, which gets visible in a continuously strong current trading.



Against this backdrop, the company should be well positioned to return to


double-digit top-line growth (eNuW: +14.5% yoy), positive EBITDA (EUR 0.6m)


as well as FCF generation (EUR 0.5m) in 2024e.



Given the recent weakness as well as the strong underlying mid-term trends


combined with the scalability of the capital-light business model,


valuation continues to look undemanding with shares trading at only 1.3x


EV/Sales '23e. We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 20.00 based


on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28731.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


