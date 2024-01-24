Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu VOQUZ Labs AG

Unternehmen: VOQUZ Labs AG

ISIN: DE000A3CSTW4

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 24.01.2024

Kursziel: 20.00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Reassuring order intake and strong trading momentum

Yesterday, VOQUZ published reassuring 2023 order intake figures, pointing

towards improved operations in the second half of the year.

Total order intake increased by 11.5% yoy to EUR 5.5m with recurring orders

accounting for a solid 58% (EUR 3.2m). The share of product related sales

slightly declined to 73% (-6.1pp yoy), while the proportion of orders from

SAP license management stood at 85% (-4.3pp yoy) stemming from samQ (eNuW:

75%) and the companyŽs new product visoryQ (eNuW: 10%).

Overall, this indicates sequential improvements in H2Ž23 after a rather

lackluster operating performance in H1Ž23 with only 3% sales growth and

negative EBTIDA (EUR -0.5m). In fact, we expect an acceleration in top-line

growth to 6% on a FY basis as well as a containment of the EBTIDA loss to

only EUR -0.2m. Given the compelling order intake, these estimates could even

serve as conservative in the end. That said, we expect management to put

out preliminary FY23 figures in the course of Q1.

While 2023 has to be seen as a transition year, VOQUZ' compelling mid-term

prospects remain fully intact: On the one hand, the still lagging SAP

S/4HANA transition - only 1/3 of customer adapted the new ERP software so

far - should provide tailwinds going forward. Mind you, SAP-ERP customers

must switch from ECC to S/4HANA until 2027 when the mainstream maintenance

fades out, which should in turn lead to exponentially increasing adoption

rates in the coming quarters. Even though capacities are not unlimited,

VOQUZ looks set to be one of the main beneficiaries, especially thanks to

its new software visoryQ, which helps clients to set up an efficient ERP

strategy. According to management, the new product is perceived well by the

market, allowing for significant cross-selling with the company's legacy

software samQ, which gets visible in a continuously strong current trading.

Against this backdrop, the company should be well positioned to return to

double-digit top-line growth (eNuW: +14.5% yoy), positive EBITDA (EUR 0.6m)

as well as FCF generation (EUR 0.5m) in 2024e.

Given the recent weakness as well as the strong underlying mid-term trends

combined with the scalability of the capital-light business model,

valuation continues to look undemanding with shares trading at only 1.3x

EV/Sales '23e. We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 20.00 based

on DCF.

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

