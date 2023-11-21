Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu VOQUZ Labs AG

Unternehmen: VOQUZ Labs AG

ISIN: DE000A3CSTW4

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 21.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 20,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Outlook gets cloudier amid macro-headwinds; chg.

After VOQUZ has shown stellar top-line growth in the past (2019-'22 CAGR of

38%), the company reported a weak set of H1, clearly reflecting the

deteriorating macro environment.

Despite a 14% yoy increase in order intake, H1 sales only grew by 3% yoy to

EUR 1.9m (eNuW: EUR 2.5m) following prolonged sales cycles. Moreover, a higher

share of consulting orders, which in general have a longer revenue

recognition period, weighed on top-line development.

Following the uninspiring sales development, H1 EBITDA turned negative with

EUR -0.5m (vs EUR 0.1m at H1'22). The main reason for this were rapidly

increasing personnel expenses (+93% yoy to EUR 1.1m) which is due to the

incorporation of a subsidiary in Romania as well as increased sales and

marketing capacities. Following the intensified marketing efforts (e.g.

conferences in US, Australia) other operating

expenses also increased by 16% yoy to EUR 1.2m.

Although the seasonally strong H2 (especially Q4) is seen to show an

improved operating performance with a sequential growth acceleration (eNuW:

+7.5%) and a slightly positive EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 0.3m), VOQUZ looks set to

report negative FY EBITDA of EUR 0.2m.

However, the company's mid-term prospects remain intact, in our view.

Especially with regards to the still lagging SAP S/4HANA migration (33% as

of Q2'23). As adoption rates are seen to exponentially increase, VOQUZ

looks set to be one of the main beneficiaries with its new software

solution VisoryQ, which helps clients to set up an efficient ERP strategy.

On top of this, promising cross- and up-selling potentials are in the

books, which is becomes visibile in the high share of existing customers in

order intake. Against this backdrop, we expect dynamic top-line development

combined with steadily expanding margins going forward on the back of

economies of scale.

In light of the recent weakness as well as the strong underlying mid-term

trends combined with the scalability of the capital-light business model,

the stock looks undervalued trading at only 1.3x EV/Sales '23e.

Reiterate BUY with a reduced PT of EUR 20.00 (old: EUR 32.00) based on DCF.

