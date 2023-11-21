Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




21.11.23 09:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu VOQUZ Labs AG



Unternehmen: VOQUZ Labs AG


ISIN: DE000A3CSTW4



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 21.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 20,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Outlook gets cloudier amid macro-headwinds; chg.



After VOQUZ has shown stellar top-line growth in the past (2019-'22 CAGR of


38%), the company reported a weak set of H1, clearly reflecting the


deteriorating macro environment.



Despite a 14% yoy increase in order intake, H1 sales only grew by 3% yoy to


EUR 1.9m (eNuW: EUR 2.5m) following prolonged sales cycles. Moreover, a higher


share of consulting orders, which in general have a longer revenue


recognition period, weighed on top-line development.



Following the uninspiring sales development, H1 EBITDA turned negative with


EUR -0.5m (vs EUR 0.1m at H1'22). The main reason for this were rapidly


increasing personnel expenses (+93% yoy to EUR 1.1m) which is due to the


incorporation of a subsidiary in Romania as well as increased sales and


marketing capacities. Following the intensified marketing efforts (e.g.


conferences in US, Australia) other operating


expenses also increased by 16% yoy to EUR 1.2m.



Although the seasonally strong H2 (especially Q4) is seen to show an


improved operating performance with a sequential growth acceleration (eNuW:


+7.5%) and a slightly positive EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 0.3m), VOQUZ looks set to


report negative FY EBITDA of EUR 0.2m.



However, the company's mid-term prospects remain intact, in our view.


Especially with regards to the still lagging SAP S/4HANA migration (33% as


of Q2'23). As adoption rates are seen to exponentially increase, VOQUZ


looks set to be one of the main beneficiaries with its new software


solution VisoryQ, which helps clients to set up an efficient ERP strategy.


On top of this, promising cross- and up-selling potentials are in the


books, which is becomes visibile in the high share of existing customers in


order intake. Against this backdrop, we expect dynamic top-line development


combined with steadily expanding margins going forward on the back of


economies of scale.



In light of the recent weakness as well as the strong underlying mid-term


trends combined with the scalability of the capital-light business model,


the stock looks undervalued trading at only 1.3x EV/Sales '23e.



Reiterate BUY with a reduced PT of EUR 20.00 (old: EUR 32.00) based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28349.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



