Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Hold

Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG



Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG


ISIN: DE0005570808



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: Hold


Kursziel: 16.30 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



1.HY 2022: Lower earnings due to difficult market environment; earnings


burdened by one-off expenses; price target reduced to EUR16.30 (previously:


EUR17.20); rating HOLD confirmed



With the presentation of the 2022 half-year figures, it is clear at first


glance that UmweltBank AG was able to expand its business volume even in


the face of the current challenging economic situation. Compared to the end


of the financial year 2021, their business volume increased by EUR 285


million or 4.4%. New customer business of EUR 325 million contributed to


this, which remains at a high level and was in line with the company's


expectations.



Despite this development, which was in line with expectations, UmweltBank


AG reported a significant decline in the net interest, financial and


valuation result by -13.1 % to EUR 29.69 million (previous year: EUR 34.16


million). In particular, the interest result is likely to have declined due


to the expiry of special corona conditions for the origin of funds (GLGR


funds) and thus due to an increase in interest expenses. Although this had


been expected in advance, the amount of the decline was greater than we had


assumed.



Accompanying the overall lower-than-expected total income, total costs


climbed by EUR 4.29 million or 26.4% to EUR 20.56 million (previous year:


EUR 16.27 million). This development is partly due to the expansion of the


workforce. As of 30 June 2022, the number of employees was 314, a


significant increase over the previous year's figure of 278. In addition, a


new core banking system is currently being introduced, which is expected to


result in extraordinary expenses of EUR 3 million in the current financial


year. In addition to these expected cost increases, the bank had to


increase the bank levy for deposit protection to EUR 2.57 million (previous


year: EUR 1.54 million).



The sum of the effects described above led to a significantly reduced pre-


tax result of EUR 14.01 million (previous year: EUR 21.66 million) compared


to the previous year. The profit for the period after tax was also


significantly below the previous year's level at EUR9.07 million (previous


year: EUR14.40 million).



In view of the lower than expected development of earnings, the UmweltBank


management had already made a forecast adjustment before the publication of


the half-year figures. For the current financial year 2022, a pre-tax


result of approximately EUR 34 million is expected, after a result at the


level of the previous year (EUR 38.10 million) had previously been


anticipated.



We take into account the lower than expected development of the net


interest, financial and valuation result in the first half of 2022 and


reduce our forecast to EUR 60.62 million (GBC forecast previously: EUR


63.06 million). In parallel, we leave the estimates for net commission


income and net trading income, which increased by 29.7% in the first half


of 2022, unchanged. We continue to assume an expansion of the investment,


securities and fund business. This is characterised by the issue of two new


funds in the UmweltSpektrum -family, which will expand the basis for


commission income. Similarly, we have raised our cost estimates taking


into account the increased provisioning for operational risks as well as


the one-off expenses for deposit insurance. The resulting expected pre-tax


result of EUR 34.01 million (GBC previously forecast EUR 38.10 million) is


thus within the updated corporate guidance.



The UmweltBank management has also announced the planned sale of a stake in


a wind farm. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half


of 2022 and, if successful, the management board anticipates an


extraordinary contribution to earnings in the low double-digit million


range. This possible positive effect on earnings is neither included in the


company guidance nor in our estimates. As soon as the sale has taken place,


we will make a corresponding adjustment.



The sum of the discounted residual income results in a value of EUR 577.44


million on a target price basis of 31 December 2023. In view of an


outstanding number of shares of 35.44 million, a fair enterprise value per


share of EUR 16.30 (previously: EUR 17.20) is calculated. Although the


forecast adjustment for the current 2022 financial year resulted in a


slight price target reduction, the increase in the cost of equity to 3.95 %


(previously: 3.50 %) was mainly responsible for this. Based on the current


price level of EUR15.05, we continue to assign a HOLD rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25099.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (1,4,5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) completion of the study: 19.08.22 (10:50am)


Date (time) first publication: 22.08.22 (09:30am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...