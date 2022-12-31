Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Hold

^

Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG

Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG

ISIN: DE0005570808

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: Hold

Kursziel: 17.20 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

- Germany's 'greenest' bank with new record figures in 2021

- Solid and stable business model should prove itself in the crisis

scenario

- Target price reduction as a result of the increased cost of capital due

to the rise in interest rates

In the past financial year 2021, UmweltBank AG significantly expanded its

business activities. With a view to its core business, the granting of

loans for ecological purposes, the credit institution achieved a

significant expansion of the outstanding loan volume by 10% to EUR 3,072.52

million (31.12.2020: EUR 2,792.66 million). High demand was achieved in all

sectors (solar, wind energy, real estate) and relevant market shares were

also secured. In the photovoltaic sector, for example, a market share of

20.5% was achieved in the financing of systems (systems larger than 250

kWp). In the financing of wind turbines, the market share was 4.7%.

With the expansion of the lending business, interest income was 2.6 %

higher than in the previous year at EUR 70.90 million (previous year: EUR

69.08 million). In the past business year, the conditions for borrowers

improved further. On the interest expense side, UmweltBank AG also

benefited from the low interest rates as well as from the favourable GLRG

financing, so that the interest result of EUR 63.24 million (previous year:

EUR 52.10 million) was 21.4 % higher than in the previous year. In addition

to the core business, net commission income and net trading income also

increased significantly to EUR9.42 million (previous year: EUR5.15

million). Both the fund business and the investment business contributed to

this.

Against this backdrop, the fact that the pre-tax result (before allocation

to the fund for general banking risks) of EUR 38.09 million (previous year:

EUR 37.85 million) was only a slight increase on the previous year's figure

is due to the rise in operating costs. General administrative expenses

climbed to EUR 33.67 million (previous year: EUR 27.07 million), on the one

hand due to the further increase in personnel and, on the other hand, due

to a higher allocation to deposit protection after the insolvency of the

Greensill Group. The insolvency of the Greensill Group reduced the deposit

insurance portfolio by around EUR 3.5 billion The constant development of

results is also due to the discontinuation of special income which, in

2020, had led to extraordinarily high other income in the amount of EUR

6.35 million stemming from the termination of a legal dispute. In the 2021

financial year, other income in the amount of EUR 0.21 million was

reported.

In balance sheet terms, UmweltBank AG has an above-average equity base

compared to the rest of the sector. Following the successful capital

increase of EUR 73.08 million in October 2021, equity improved visibly to

EUR 245.12 million (31.12.2020: EUR 162.89 million). The regulatory equity

ratio climbed to 16.6% (31.12.2020: 14.6%) and is thus significantly above

the minimum requirement of 12.0%.

According to corporate guidance, a stable development of the interest

margin is expected for the current financial year 2022, but the absolute

net interest income should decrease moderately due to the expiry of special

corona conditions for GLRG funds. Personnel expenses and the introduction

of a new core banking system are expected to increase operating expenses,

so that a pre-tax result at the level of the previous year is again

anticipated.

We concur with the company's guidance and expect continued high levels of

new client activity. With regard to the company's core sectors, demand

remains high, even though the real estate sector, for example, is currently

characterised by a high degree of uncertainty. However, shifts in project

financing could be countered by an increase in lending rates, so that an

increase in interest income could still be achieved. Apart from the war and

pandemic-related burdens, both the real estate sector and especially the

wind energy and solar sectors should benefit from a positive market

environment.

With the increase in the ECB's key interest rate since July 2022 and the

generally visible rise in lending rates, it is clear that the turnaround in

interest rates has already begun, even though the general interest rate

level remains at a low level. UmweltBank AG is already passing on interest

rate increases in new business and in the refinancing of existing loans to

customers. Parallel to this, however, the liabilities side is also likely

to become more expensive. In this context, the UmweltBank Board of Managing

Directors expects a constant development of the interest margin. In an

environment of rising interest rates, the interest margin is expected to

increase in the future.

Even if new business remains below expectations, the existing loan

portfolio provides the basis for at least a stable income development. The

loans, which are usually secured, have a long-term maturity, which means

that the majority of future interest income is already secured. In

addition, these are project financings, so that the counterparty default

risk is comparatively low.

Against this background, we expect net interest income to decline to EUR

60.26 million (EUR 63.24 million) in the current financial year 2022. In

the coming financial years, the return to growth should be successful and

we expect net interest income of EUR 62.19 million (2023e) and EUR 62.90

million (2024e). This should be accompanied by a significant increase in

income from the securities, investment and fund business. At the end of the

day, we expect a pre-tax result at the level of the 2021 financial year, in

line with the corporate guidance. Slight increases should be achieved in

the coming financial years against the backdrop of an expansion of the core

business and the gradual phasing out of expenses for the introduction of

the core banking system.

We have determined the fair value of UmweltBank AG within the framework of

a residual income model. Due to the market-related increase in the risk-

free interest rate to 0.80% (previously: 0.25%), the cost of equity has

risen to 3.50% (previously: 2.96%), which has a price target-reducing

effect. The new price target of EUR 17.20 (previously: EUR 19.05) is

therefore below the previous valuation result. We assign the rating HOLD

(previously: BUY).

