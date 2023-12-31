Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG



Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG


ISIN: DE0005570808



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 16.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Extraordinary proceeds after sale of wind farm; EBT guidance raised to EUR 40


million; price target reduced to EUR 16.00 (previously: EUR 16.30) after


raising cost of equity; Rating: BUY



In an announcement dated 28 October 2022, UmweltBank's management announced


the successful sale of a wind farm investment. The net proceeds of


approximately EUR 20 million correspond to the order of magnitude


communicated in advance, which had held out the prospect of an


extraordinary contribution to earnings in the low double-digit million


range. Including the extraordinary contribution to earnings, the company is


adjusting the forecast for the current 2022 financial year. Earnings before


taxes of approximately EUR 40 million are now expected, compared to the


previous forecast, which had held out the prospect of EBT of EUR 34 million.



This means that not all of the net proceeds will be reflected in the


after-tax result. On the one hand, the management of UmweltBank AG will


make higher provisions in response to the current challenging business


environment and the weaker business outlook in the securities business.


Although this has an effect on earnings, the provision increases the


regulatory equity capital and could thus be regarded as an anticipated


retention of earnings. On the other hand, the extraordinary income is used


to take into account currently visible burdens from the valuation of


fixed-income securities in their own portfolio in advance in the current


2022 financial year. In total, the resulting burden on earnings is likely


to amount to around EUR 14 million, although it is not clear from the


company's announcement which portion is attributable to the higher


provisioning and which portion to the valuation adjustment of


fixed-interest securities.



However, since the fixed-interest securities are usually held by UmweltBank


AG until final maturity, the nominal amount should flow back in the event


of a trouble-free repayment of the bonds affected by the devaluation. In


this case, there would then be a reversal of the devaluation previously


made, which would be accompanied by a special income.



Basically, the current market environment presents a mixed picture with


regard to the business prospects of UmweltBank AG. On the one hand, the


interest rate turnaround is accompanied by an increase in the interest


margin, although positive effects are only likely to become visible in the


coming periods. In the period from January 2022 to September 2022, for


example, construction interest rates have risen significantly from 1.0 % to


around 3.5 %.



The picture for new lending business is also mixed. While, according to the


company, demand for financing in the renewable energy sector remains high,


demand for real estate financing is, as expected, subdued. As of 31


December 2021, real estate loans accounted for a total of 35% of UmweltBank


AG's total loan volume.



Demand for investment funds is also below management expectations due to


market conditions. In total, the three funds of the UmweltSpektrum family


have a fund volume of around EUR 120 million. In their first press briefing


in 2022, the UmweltBank management announced EUR 230 million as their target


fund volume by the end of the current financial year.



We are adjusting our forecasts for the current financial year 2022 to the


newly issued guidance and now expect a pre-tax result of EUR 40.01 million


(previously: EUR 34.01 million) with unchanged sales. Accordingly, the


after-tax result should rise to EUR 27.21 million (previous year: EUR 23.13


million). Our forecasts for the coming financial years remain unchanged.



The sum of the discounted residual income results in a value of EUR 566.92


million on a target price basis of 31 December 2023. In view of an


outstanding number of shares of 35.44 million, a fair enterprise value per


share of EUR 16.00 (previously: EUR 16.30) is calculated. On the one hand, the


forecast increase made after the sale of the wind farm has resulted in a


higher fair value. However, the increase in the cost of equity to 4.20 %


(previously: 3.95 %), resulting from the increase in the risk-free interest


rate to 1.50 % (previously: 1.25 %), is accompanied by a reduction in the


target price. Following the sharp decline in the UmweltBank share price, we


now assign a rating of BUY (previously: HOLD).




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25881.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (1,4,5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion of the study: 08.11.22 (3:04 pm)


Date (time) first publication: 09.11.22 (09:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






