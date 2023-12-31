Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG

Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG

ISIN: DE0005570808

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 16.00 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Extraordinary proceeds after sale of wind farm; EBT guidance raised to EUR 40

million; price target reduced to EUR 16.00 (previously: EUR 16.30) after

raising cost of equity; Rating: BUY

In an announcement dated 28 October 2022, UmweltBank's management announced

the successful sale of a wind farm investment. The net proceeds of

approximately EUR 20 million correspond to the order of magnitude

communicated in advance, which had held out the prospect of an

extraordinary contribution to earnings in the low double-digit million

range. Including the extraordinary contribution to earnings, the company is

adjusting the forecast for the current 2022 financial year. Earnings before

taxes of approximately EUR 40 million are now expected, compared to the

previous forecast, which had held out the prospect of EBT of EUR 34 million.

This means that not all of the net proceeds will be reflected in the

after-tax result. On the one hand, the management of UmweltBank AG will

make higher provisions in response to the current challenging business

environment and the weaker business outlook in the securities business.

Although this has an effect on earnings, the provision increases the

regulatory equity capital and could thus be regarded as an anticipated

retention of earnings. On the other hand, the extraordinary income is used

to take into account currently visible burdens from the valuation of

fixed-income securities in their own portfolio in advance in the current

2022 financial year. In total, the resulting burden on earnings is likely

to amount to around EUR 14 million, although it is not clear from the

company's announcement which portion is attributable to the higher

provisioning and which portion to the valuation adjustment of

fixed-interest securities.

However, since the fixed-interest securities are usually held by UmweltBank

AG until final maturity, the nominal amount should flow back in the event

of a trouble-free repayment of the bonds affected by the devaluation. In

this case, there would then be a reversal of the devaluation previously

made, which would be accompanied by a special income.

Basically, the current market environment presents a mixed picture with

regard to the business prospects of UmweltBank AG. On the one hand, the

interest rate turnaround is accompanied by an increase in the interest

margin, although positive effects are only likely to become visible in the

coming periods. In the period from January 2022 to September 2022, for

example, construction interest rates have risen significantly from 1.0 % to

around 3.5 %.

The picture for new lending business is also mixed. While, according to the

company, demand for financing in the renewable energy sector remains high,

demand for real estate financing is, as expected, subdued. As of 31

December 2021, real estate loans accounted for a total of 35% of UmweltBank

AG's total loan volume.

Demand for investment funds is also below management expectations due to

market conditions. In total, the three funds of the UmweltSpektrum family

have a fund volume of around EUR 120 million. In their first press briefing

in 2022, the UmweltBank management announced EUR 230 million as their target

fund volume by the end of the current financial year.

We are adjusting our forecasts for the current financial year 2022 to the

newly issued guidance and now expect a pre-tax result of EUR 40.01 million

(previously: EUR 34.01 million) with unchanged sales. Accordingly, the

after-tax result should rise to EUR 27.21 million (previous year: EUR 23.13

million). Our forecasts for the coming financial years remain unchanged.

The sum of the discounted residual income results in a value of EUR 566.92

million on a target price basis of 31 December 2023. In view of an

outstanding number of shares of 35.44 million, a fair enterprise value per

share of EUR 16.00 (previously: EUR 16.30) is calculated. On the one hand, the

forecast increase made after the sale of the wind farm has resulted in a

higher fair value. However, the increase in the cost of equity to 4.20 %

(previously: 3.95 %), resulting from the increase in the risk-free interest

rate to 1.50 % (previously: 1.25 %), is accompanied by a reduction in the

target price. Following the sharp decline in the UmweltBank share price, we

now assign a rating of BUY (previously: HOLD).

°