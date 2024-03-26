Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Company Name: UmweltBank AG

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Transformation year 2023 in line with expectations; further investments in

digitalisation and customer growth expected; return to profitability after

another transformation year 2024; price target: EUR 9.60; rating: BUY

UmweltBank AG published its preliminary figures for the past financial year

2023 on 18 March 2024. As expected, the past financial year was

characterised by both a decline in earnings and an increase in total costs.

On the income side, net interest result in particular declined to EUR 41.10

million (previous year: EUR 58.79 million). At the same time, the financial

result fell significantly to EUR 7.17 million (previous year: EUR 24.83

million).

The main reason for the decline in net interest result, which we had

anticipated in our previous forecasts, but had assumed a smaller decline,

was once again likely the increase in interest expenses. The general rise

in interest rates has led to greater adjustments to the conditions for

customer deposits. These react more strongly to interest rate adjustments

due to the lower duration. In addition, the increase in interest expenses

is due to changes in the conditions for TLTRO funds, i.e. the low-interest

refinancing funds provided by the ECB.

The declining earnings trend described above is offset by a significant

increase in personnel and administrative expenses. Personnel expenses rose

visibly by almost 30% to EUR 25.62 million (previous year: EUR 19.88 million).

The main drivers of this development were new hires in areas relevant to

regulatory requirements and the general rise in salary levels. As at the

balance sheet date of 31 December 2023, UmweltBank AG had reached a new

high in the number of employees with 354 (31 December 2022: 332). In

addition, the successfully implemented change to the core banking system

led to an increase in administrative expenses of around EUR 10 million to EUR

31.51 million (previous year: EUR 21.57 million), as announced.

The preliminary earnings before taxes of EUR 1.12 million (previous year: EUR

39.21 million) resulting from the development described above are in line

with the company's guidance published in August 2023, which had forecast

earnings before taxes of around EUR 1 million. Based on this, we had forecast

EBT of EUR 0.97 million in our most recently published research study.

At the beginning of March 2024, UmweltBank's management informed the

capital market about their strategic realignment. At the same time, the

company announced a pre-tax result of between EUR -15 million and EUR -20

million as part of their initial guidance for the current 2024 financial

year. At the investor and press conference held on 18 March 2024, the new

CEO Dietmar von Blücher presented the background to this guidance and

strategic realignment.

Our earnings and profit estimates are based on the company's guidance,

which was adjusted in March 2024. For the coming financial years,

UmweltBank AG presented a graphic guidance for earnings before taxes as

part of the investor presentation, which we are also following. For the

current financial year, we expect a slight increase in net interest income,

which is based on slight improvements in terms and conditions with an

almost unchanged volume of outstanding environmental loans. In the

following two financial years, 2025 and 2026, net interest income should

gain momentum again. This is based on improved conditions on the lending

side and the assumption that interest costs will stabilise at the level of

customer deposits. We also anticipate a strong increase in customer

deposits, which can be invested profitably as part of the treasury

activities. The financial result, which includes a small amount of

profitable sales of investments, should increase slightly according to our

estimates. Net commission and trading income should also benefit from the

rise in customer deposits and also increase slightly.

In contrast, investments in digital processes and the expansion of customer

deposits are likely to lead to significant cost increases, which we

estimate will result in a negative EBT of EUR -15.90 million. We anticipate a

return to profitability for the two subsequent estimation periods. Both the

increase in total revenue that we expect and - following the completion of

their digital transformation - the anticipated decline in total costs

should contribute to this.

For the valuation of UmweltBank AG, we have used a residual income model,

whereby the difference between the return on equity and the cost of equity

is used to determine the surplus return of the estimation periods. The sum

of the discounted residual earnings results in a value of EUR 342.47 million

(previously: EUR 488.93 million). With 35.66 million shares outstanding, this

results in a fair value per share of EUR 9.60 (previously: EUR 13.80).

The sharp reduction in the fair value is primarily due to the lower

forecasts for the 2024 and 2025 financial years, which also form a low

basis for our initial forecasts for the 2026 financial year. In addition,

the increase in the WACC to 5.35% (previously: 4.97%) resulting from the

increase in the risk-free interest rate also has a price-target-reducing

effect. Following the sharp fall in the UmweltBank share price, the upside

potential remains high despite the reduction in the price target and we

continue to assign a BUY rating.

