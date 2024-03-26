Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): BUY




26.03.24 14:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - from GBC AG



Classification of GBC AG to UmweltBank AG



Company Name: UmweltBank AG


ISIN: DE0005570808



Reason for the research: Research Note


Recommendation: BUY


Target price: 9.60 EUR


Target price on sight of: 31.12.2024


Last rating change:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Transformation year 2023 in line with expectations; further investments in


digitalisation and customer growth expected; return to profitability after


another transformation year 2024; price target: EUR 9.60; rating: BUY



UmweltBank AG published its preliminary figures for the past financial year


2023 on 18 March 2024. As expected, the past financial year was


characterised by both a decline in earnings and an increase in total costs.


On the income side, net interest result in particular declined to EUR 41.10


million (previous year: EUR 58.79 million). At the same time, the financial


result fell significantly to EUR 7.17 million (previous year: EUR 24.83


million).



The main reason for the decline in net interest result, which we had


anticipated in our previous forecasts, but had assumed a smaller decline,


was once again likely the increase in interest expenses. The general rise


in interest rates has led to greater adjustments to the conditions for


customer deposits. These react more strongly to interest rate adjustments


due to the lower duration. In addition, the increase in interest expenses


is due to changes in the conditions for TLTRO funds, i.e. the low-interest


refinancing funds provided by the ECB.



The declining earnings trend described above is offset by a significant


increase in personnel and administrative expenses. Personnel expenses rose


visibly by almost 30% to EUR 25.62 million (previous year: EUR 19.88 million).


The main drivers of this development were new hires in areas relevant to


regulatory requirements and the general rise in salary levels. As at the


balance sheet date of 31 December 2023, UmweltBank AG had reached a new


high in the number of employees with 354 (31 December 2022: 332). In


addition, the successfully implemented change to the core banking system


led to an increase in administrative expenses of around EUR 10 million to EUR


31.51 million (previous year: EUR 21.57 million), as announced.



The preliminary earnings before taxes of EUR 1.12 million (previous year: EUR


39.21 million) resulting from the development described above are in line


with the company's guidance published in August 2023, which had forecast


earnings before taxes of around EUR 1 million. Based on this, we had forecast


EBT of EUR 0.97 million in our most recently published research study.



At the beginning of March 2024, UmweltBank's management informed the


capital market about their strategic realignment. At the same time, the


company announced a pre-tax result of between EUR -15 million and EUR -20


million as part of their initial guidance for the current 2024 financial


year. At the investor and press conference held on 18 March 2024, the new


CEO Dietmar von Blücher presented the background to this guidance and


strategic realignment.



Our earnings and profit estimates are based on the company's guidance,


which was adjusted in March 2024. For the coming financial years,


UmweltBank AG presented a graphic guidance for earnings before taxes as


part of the investor presentation, which we are also following. For the


current financial year, we expect a slight increase in net interest income,


which is based on slight improvements in terms and conditions with an


almost unchanged volume of outstanding environmental loans. In the


following two financial years, 2025 and 2026, net interest income should


gain momentum again. This is based on improved conditions on the lending


side and the assumption that interest costs will stabilise at the level of


customer deposits. We also anticipate a strong increase in customer


deposits, which can be invested profitably as part of the treasury


activities. The financial result, which includes a small amount of


profitable sales of investments, should increase slightly according to our


estimates. Net commission and trading income should also benefit from the


rise in customer deposits and also increase slightly.



In contrast, investments in digital processes and the expansion of customer


deposits are likely to lead to significant cost increases, which we


estimate will result in a negative EBT of EUR -15.90 million. We anticipate a


return to profitability for the two subsequent estimation periods. Both the


increase in total revenue that we expect and - following the completion of


their digital transformation - the anticipated decline in total costs


should contribute to this.



For the valuation of UmweltBank AG, we have used a residual income model,


whereby the difference between the return on equity and the cost of equity


is used to determine the surplus return of the estimation periods. The sum


of the discounted residual earnings results in a value of EUR 342.47 million


(previously: EUR 488.93 million). With 35.66 million shares outstanding, this


results in a fair value per share of EUR 9.60 (previously: EUR 13.80).



The sharp reduction in the fair value is primarily due to the lower


forecasts for the 2024 and 2025 financial years, which also form a low


basis for our initial forecasts for the 2026 financial year. In addition,


the increase in the WACC to 5.35% (previously: 4.97%) resulting from the


increase in the risk-free interest rate also has a price-target-reducing


effect. Following the sharp fall in the UmweltBank share price, the upside


potential remains high despite the reduction in the price target and we


continue to assign a BUY rating.




You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29257.pdf



Contact for questions


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (1,4,5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) completion of the study: 26.03.24 (1:25 pm)


Date (time) first publication: 26.03.24 (2:30 pm)



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Bitte warten...