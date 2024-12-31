Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): BUY




17.07.23
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG



Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG


ISIN: DE0005570808



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 14.40 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



- Transformation process 'umwelt.neo' makes the Bank future proof


- Two transitional years expected


- Growth is expected again from 2025 onwards



In the past financial year 2022, UmweltBank AG was able to further expand


its business volume to EUR 6,602.1 million (31.12.21: EUR 6,451.0 million),


even in a difficult market environment. The basis for this increase is the


newly granted loans in the amount of EUR 623 million (previous year: EUR 845


million), which increased the outstanding loan volume to EUR 3,139.03 million


(31.12.21: EUR 3,072.52 million) and therefore to a new record value. The


decreasing dynamics in the volume of new loans is primarily due to a


decline in demand in the area of private construction financing, i.e. it is


a consequence of the more expensive financing on the one hand and the still


high price levels on the other. New loans also decreased in the renewable


energy sector, although this also includes the postponement of loans to the


current financial year in the amount of EUR 170 million.



Based on the expanded loan portfolio, interest income increased to EUR 74.40


million (previous year: EUR 70.90 million), the interest result, on the other


hand, declined to EUR 58.79 million (previous year: EUR 63.24 million). This


includes a further reduction of the interest margin to 1.07% (previous


year: 1.21%). On the one hand, higher interest rates can be enforced for


new loans, but the extensive loan portfolio only leads to a delayed


adjustment of interest rates instead. On the other hand, the interest rate


increases have made liabilities, which mainly consist of short-term


deposits, more expensive. In addition, part of the TLTRO funds at


favourable interest rates were repaid.



In contrast to the decline in net interest income, UmweltBank AG recorded a


significant increase in net commission income and other income to a total


of EUR 34.55 million (previous year: EUR 12.60 million). The sale of an


investment in a wind farm company, which generated net proceeds of


approximately EUR 20 million, played a special role in this development.



With an EBT of EUR 39.21 million (previous year: EUR 38.09 million), UmweltBank


AG met expectations. The only slight increase in earnings compared to the


significant rise in total income is a result of higher administrative


expenses, which include costs for the change of the core banking system (EUR


3.6 million) as well as increased expenses from the continued expansion of


the workforce. Another factor that led to the increase in costs was the


higher allocations to risk provisions for customer loans, which at EUR 9.29


million (previous year: EUR 3.26 million) were significantly above the


previous year's level.



The UmweltBank management considers the current and coming financial years


2023 and 2024 as transitional years, which will be characterised by a


declining development of the interest result and increasing expenses. For


the current financial year, the Board of Management expects EBT before the


formation of reserves to amount to approximately EUR 20 million. As in the


previous business year, proceeds from disposals are expected to contribute


significantly to this. Although an increase in the volume of new loans is


expected, net interest income should decrease significantly due to the


expected decline in the interest margin. Here, too, the effect that


interest rate increases being passed on more quickly on the deposit side


plays an important role. In addition, the expiry of the ECB's special


corona conditions will lead to a further increase in the cost of financing.


A noticeable improvement in the interest margin is not expected until 2025.



The decline in net interest income is to be offset by an increase in net


commission income and net trading income. The expansion of sales activities


for own funds of the 'UmweltSpektrum' brand as well as an expansion of the


issuing business should contribute to this. In addition to the planned


increase in awareness of this brand, investments in green projects are also


to be expanded, so that the contribution to income and results of business


outside of lending, i.e. in the business segments 'securities business' and


'investments', should increase. We expect a decline in income from


disposals and thus a decline in other income, so that overall a declining


income picture should prevail.



On the cost side, the migration costs to the new core banking system, for


which investments of around EUR 10 million are estimated for 2023 and around


EUR 4 million for 2024, are likely to lead to an increase in administrative


expenses. In addition, the expansion of the workforce is to be continued.


In this respect, the company is undergoing a transformation process in the


financial years 2023 and 2024, at the end of which a modern IT


infrastructure will be in place from 2025 and more employees will be


employed at the new company headquarters 'UmweltHaus'. Finally, from 2025


onwards, significant improvements in earnings and results are to be


generated, also against the background of the then-increasing interest


margin.



For the financial years 2023 and 2024, we expect net interest income of EUR


49.81 million (2023) and EUR 53.25 million (2024), which should be below the


level of the past two financial years. We do not expect a noticeable


increase in the financial result until 2025, driven in particular by an


increase in the interest margin and lending. We assume a visible reduction


in other income (including commission income) due to the decline in


proceeds from disposals, before rising income from investments and


securities should lead to an increase from 2024. 



Due to the strong increase in administrative expenses, which include both


the higher personnel expenses and the increased transformation costs, we


forecast a pre-tax result (before the formation of reserves) of EUR 20.84


million for the current financial year, which is in line with the company's


guidance. After another year of transformation, the pre-tax result should


not be above the level of the previous financial years until the 2025


financial year.



We have valued UmweltBank within the framework of a residual income


procedure. The sum of the discounted residual income results in a value of


EUR 14.40 million (previously: EUR 14.65 million) per share. The price target


reduction is exclusively a consequence of the increased cost of equity


capital of 4.97% (previously: 4.20%), resulting from an increase in the


risk-free interest rate and the company-specific beta. At a current share


price of EUR 11.20, we continue to give the rating BUY.




Date (time) completion of the study: 17.07.2023 (09:47 am)


Date (time) first publication: 17.07.2023 (11:30 am)



Bitte warten...