Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): BUY




27.02.23 10:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG



Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG


ISIN: DE0005570808



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 14.65 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Preliminary figures 2022: Successful closing in 2022 as expected; financial


years 2023 and 2024 are to be seen as transformation years; initially


significant decline in earnings expected; target price reduced to EUR14.65;


Rating: BUY



According to preliminary figures, UmweltBank AG succeeded in continuing its


growth course in a generally challenging market environment. The further


increase in the balance sheet total by 1.0 % to EUR 6.00 billion (31.12.21: EUR


5.93 billion), which was supported on the assets side by an increase in


environmental loans issued and on the liabilities side by an increase in


customer deposits, is striking.



In the preliminary figures, the interest result is not shown separately.


However, despite the increase in the loan portfolio, we expect a decline in


net interest income. This is due in particular to the continued decline in


the interest margin to 0.93 % (previous year: 1.21 %). After the expiry of


the Corona special conditions for the origin of funds, the general increase


in the interest rate level played an important role in this development.


This is because the interest rate increases in the loan portfolio only take


place after the fixed-interest periods have expired or in the case of new


loans. On the other hand, on the liabilities side, customer deposits have


short maturities and thus react more quickly to interest rate increases.


The fact that the net interest, financial and valuation result nevertheless


increased significantly to EUR 74.09 million (previous year: EUR 63.20 million)


is probably primarily due to the net proceeds of approximately EUR 20 million


from the successful sale of a wind farm. 



The second revenue stream communicated in the context of the preliminary


figures, the commission and trading result, was slightly below the previous


year's value at EUR 9.35 million (previous year: EUR 9.42 million). The tense


stock market situation of the past financial year is particularly visible


here.



Despite the significant increase in earnings, the pre-tax result of EUR 39.19


million (previous year: EUR 38.09 million) is 'only' 2.9 % above the previous


year's value. In October 2022, following the sale of the wind farm,


UmweltBank's management had forecast EBT of approximately EUR 40 million,


which can be considered largely fulfilled. The disproportionately low


development of earnings is, on the one hand, a consequence of the 15.9 %


increase in personnel expenses to EUR 19.88 million (previous year: EUR 17.15


million). This reflects an increase in the workforce on the one hand and


general wage adjustments on the other. In addition, general administrative


expenses, plus other expenses, also rose sharply by 40.1% to EUR 24.36


million (previous year: EUR 17.39 million). The introduction of the new core


banking system (migration process), which is currently being implemented,


alone resulted in expenses of around EUR 3.60 million in the past financial


year. The migration process is also accompanied by a higher level of


personnel commitment, which also explains part of the higher personnel


expenses.



Shortly before the publication of the preliminary figures, UmweltBank AG


published its forecast for the current financial year 2023 on 10 February


2023. Accordingly, the anagement Board expects a pre-tax result of


approximately EUR 20 million for the current financial year and thus


anticipates a significant decline in earnings. The reasons for this are an


expected decline in net interest income, which is likely to be influenced


by the general rise in interest rates and the deterioration of conditions


in refinancing transactions with the Bundesbank. In addition, customers are


expected to be cautious in the securities business, which is likely to have


a negative impact on the commission and trading result. Finally, declining


income will be offset by rising expenses from the introduction of the new


core banking system.



The resulting decline in income is offset by expected further cost


increases. These are related to the planned further investments in


personnel, i.e. a continuation of the expansion of the workforce, although


less dynamic growth is to be expected here. However, the expenses in


connection with the introduction of the core banking system are likely to


increase particularly strongly. In the 2022 financial year, these amounted


to around EUR 4 million. An increase to around EUR 10 million is expected for


2023, before a decline to around EUR 4 million is anticipated in the coming


2024 financial year. In addition to these costs, the migration process also


ties up personnel capacities. With Atruvia's new system, UmweltBank AG will


offer its customers an improved customer experience, develop new products


and improve internal workflows and processes.



In this respect, the company is undergoing a transformation process in the


financial years 2023 and 2024, at the end of which a modern IT


infrastructure will be in place from 2025 and more employees will be


employed at the new company headquarters 'UmweltHaus'. Finally, from 2025


onwards, significant improvements in earnings and results are to be


achieved, also against the background of the then increasing interest


margin.



We have taken this development into account in our estimates and made an


adjustment to the company guidance for the current financial year 2023. We


have also reduced the estimates for 2024 and now take into account a


sideways development of the interest margin. Furthermore, we conservatively


assume that securities customers will continue to be cautious. We have


taken into account a significant improvement in revenue and earnings


expected from 2025 onwards in the terminal value of our residual income


model. 



The sum of the discounted residual income results in a value amounting to EUR


536.69 million. In view of an outstanding number of shares of 35.66


million, this results in a fair enterprise value per share of EUR 14.65


(previously: EUR 16.00). The reduction in the target price is a consequence


of the significantly adjusted estimates for the specific estimation period


2023 and 2024. Based on the current share price of EUR 12.30 per share, we


continue to assign a BUY rating.




Bitte warten...