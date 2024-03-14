Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: USU Software AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




14.03.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: USU Software AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to USU Software AG



Company Name: USU Software AG


ISIN: DE000A0BVU28



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: HOLD


from: 14.03.2024


Target price: 17.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Delisting intention a punch in the face for investors



On Tuesday evening, USU Software published an ad-hoc stating the intention


to delist the company from the stock exchange. Here is what you need to


know:



Supported by the supervisory board, the management board of USU aims to


delist the company. In order to do so, management consulted majority


shareholder AUSUM (51% of voting rights), the investment vehicle of founder


Udo Strehl, whether it would be prepared to make a delisting offer, which


is the prerequisite for delisting a company that is listed in the prime


standard.



On Tuesday, AUSUM informed the management that it is seeking an agreement


to finance such an offer and that the respective negotiations are in an


advanced stage. Moreover, AUSUM informed the company that the offer price


should be expected to be largely in line with the equivalent to the


statutory minimum price, e.g. the volume-weighted average price of the past


six months, in accordance with section 39 of the German Stock Exchange Act.


According to our calculations this should result in an offer price of c. EUR


17.00 per share (EUR 16.97 according to Bloomberg).



During yesterday's conference call, CEO Oberschmidt stated that the main


reason for the decision was the "sustained undervaluation" of USU by the


stock market, which among others would make it difficult to use the shares


as M&A currency in a value accretive manner. In our view, this argument is


at least questionable as shares only dropped to current levels following


the company's profit warning in August. Moreover, management stated that it


is seeking substantial investments in order to considerably expand its


product business following the delisting. To finance this, management aims


to carve out the product business and get an external partner on board.


However, management did not provide any details on the exact nature of such


a partnership, stating that the process is in a "very early stage".



Our view: We agree with management regarding the undervaluation of the


shares and reiterate our intrinsic fair value of EUR 30 per share. However,


we advise investors who have no intention of being invested in a highly


illiquid asset to tender their shares once the delisting offer has been


made. For the time being, we change our recommendation to HOLD and reduce


our PT to EUR 17.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29159.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: CEO kauft massiv eigene Aktien - IPOs in Kürze
Neuer 591% Hot Stock nach 4.947% mit KKR & Co. Inc. ($KKR)

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,60 € 16,50 € 0,10 € +0,61% 14.03./11:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0BVU28 A0BVU2 26,60 € 14,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,70 € +0,30%  11:28
Xetra 16,60 € +0,61%  10:59
Stuttgart 16,60 € +0,30%  11:15
Düsseldorf 16,50 € 0,00%  09:30
Berlin 16,65 € 0,00%  10:25
Hamburg 16,70 € -0,60%  08:16
München 16,55 € -0,60%  08:00
Frankfurt 16,55 € -0,90%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Milliarden-Blockbuster-Potential. Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1089 USU Software --- Cashwert fa. 13.03.24
6 usu software, das sieht gut au. 21.02.06
1 USU Software schreibt schwarz. 10.11.05
32 Die sichere 100%-Chance!! 24.03.05
12 USU nach der SAS 09.03.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...