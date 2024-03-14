Original-Research: USU Software AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

^

Delisting intention a punch in the face for investors

On Tuesday evening, USU Software published an ad-hoc stating the intention

to delist the company from the stock exchange. Here is what you need to

know:

Supported by the supervisory board, the management board of USU aims to

delist the company. In order to do so, management consulted majority

shareholder AUSUM (51% of voting rights), the investment vehicle of founder

Udo Strehl, whether it would be prepared to make a delisting offer, which

is the prerequisite for delisting a company that is listed in the prime

standard.

On Tuesday, AUSUM informed the management that it is seeking an agreement

to finance such an offer and that the respective negotiations are in an

advanced stage. Moreover, AUSUM informed the company that the offer price

should be expected to be largely in line with the equivalent to the

statutory minimum price, e.g. the volume-weighted average price of the past

six months, in accordance with section 39 of the German Stock Exchange Act.

According to our calculations this should result in an offer price of c. EUR

17.00 per share (EUR 16.97 according to Bloomberg).

During yesterday's conference call, CEO Oberschmidt stated that the main

reason for the decision was the "sustained undervaluation" of USU by the

stock market, which among others would make it difficult to use the shares

as M&A currency in a value accretive manner. In our view, this argument is

at least questionable as shares only dropped to current levels following

the company's profit warning in August. Moreover, management stated that it

is seeking substantial investments in order to considerably expand its

product business following the delisting. To finance this, management aims

to carve out the product business and get an external partner on board.

However, management did not provide any details on the exact nature of such

a partnership, stating that the process is in a "very early stage".

Our view: We agree with management regarding the undervaluation of the

shares and reiterate our intrinsic fair value of EUR 30 per share. However,

we advise investors who have no intention of being invested in a highly

illiquid asset to tender their shares once the delisting offer has been

made. For the time being, we change our recommendation to HOLD and reduce

our PT to EUR 17.

