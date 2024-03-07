Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: USU Software AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




07.03.24 09:06
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: USU Software AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to USU Software AG



Company Name: USU Software AG


ISIN: DE000A0BVU28



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 07.03.2024


Target price: 30.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Q4 preview: Sequential improvements following license recovery



Topic: USU Software is going to release its 2023 annual report on March


28th, which is seen to show further sequential improvements during Q4,


partly driven by a recovery of the license sales as well as continuously


growing SaaS sales.



Q4 sales are seen coming in at EUR 34.9m, implying a muted 4.0% yoy but


showing further sequential improvements with 6.3% qoq. This should be


driven among others by a recovery of the license revenues, which we expect


to come in at EUR 3.1m thus accounting for almost half of the FY license


sales (eNuW: EUR 6.5m) but still 30% down yoy. Mind you, that license


revenues deteriorated in the first 9M of '23 following prolonged sales


cycles. Besides this, SaaS sales look set to show further strong growth of


20% yoy to EUR 4.6m. Overall, FY '23 sales are seen at EUR 133m, hence meeting


the lower end of the company's guidance (EUR 132-139m).



While growth remains muted, Q4 adj. EBITDA is expected at EUR 4.3m,


indicating an improved margin of 12.4% vs Q3 (+3.9pp qoq). Again, the main


driver behind this is seen to be the sequential increase in license sales,


which usually show higher initial margins compared to subscription-based


SaaS revenues. Yet, FY adj. EBITDA is anticipated to amount to EUR 13.1m,


thus reaching the lower end of the guidance (EUR 13-15m) but also implying a


margin decline by 3.4pp to 9.9%.



2024 another transition year. While sequential improvements should continue


throughout 2024e, we still expect profitability to be slightly below the


levels of '21 & '22 with an adj. EBITDA margin of 12.5%. This is mainly due


to the ongoing SaaS transformation, where management aims for a >75% share


of new customer business by FY '26 and hence a consequent decline in


license sales. While this will have an adverse short-term effect on


profitability, margins are seen to strongly expand in mid-term (eNuW: 17.1%


by FY '26e), as the annual subscription payments of the SaaS contracts


should equal perpetual license sales including maintenance after c. 3


years.



Although another transition year is likely laying ahead, current valuation


appears undemanding at 13x EV/EBIT '24e (vs historic avg. of 20x).


Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 30 based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29087.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Bitte warten...