Original-Research: USU Software AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Q4 preview: Sequential improvements following license recovery

Topic: USU Software is going to release its 2023 annual report on March

28th, which is seen to show further sequential improvements during Q4,

partly driven by a recovery of the license sales as well as continuously

growing SaaS sales.

Q4 sales are seen coming in at EUR 34.9m, implying a muted 4.0% yoy but

showing further sequential improvements with 6.3% qoq. This should be

driven among others by a recovery of the license revenues, which we expect

to come in at EUR 3.1m thus accounting for almost half of the FY license

sales (eNuW: EUR 6.5m) but still 30% down yoy. Mind you, that license

revenues deteriorated in the first 9M of '23 following prolonged sales

cycles. Besides this, SaaS sales look set to show further strong growth of

20% yoy to EUR 4.6m. Overall, FY '23 sales are seen at EUR 133m, hence meeting

the lower end of the company's guidance (EUR 132-139m).

While growth remains muted, Q4 adj. EBITDA is expected at EUR 4.3m,

indicating an improved margin of 12.4% vs Q3 (+3.9pp qoq). Again, the main

driver behind this is seen to be the sequential increase in license sales,

which usually show higher initial margins compared to subscription-based

SaaS revenues. Yet, FY adj. EBITDA is anticipated to amount to EUR 13.1m,

thus reaching the lower end of the guidance (EUR 13-15m) but also implying a

margin decline by 3.4pp to 9.9%.

2024 another transition year. While sequential improvements should continue

throughout 2024e, we still expect profitability to be slightly below the

levels of '21 & '22 with an adj. EBITDA margin of 12.5%. This is mainly due

to the ongoing SaaS transformation, where management aims for a >75% share

of new customer business by FY '26 and hence a consequent decline in

license sales. While this will have an adverse short-term effect on

profitability, margins are seen to strongly expand in mid-term (eNuW: 17.1%

by FY '26e), as the annual subscription payments of the SaaS contracts

should equal perpetual license sales including maintenance after c. 3

years.

Although another transition year is likely laying ahead, current valuation

appears undemanding at 13x EV/EBIT '24e (vs historic avg. of 20x).

Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 30 based on DCF.

