Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: USU Software AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




12.01.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: USU Software AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu USU Software AG



Unternehmen: USU Software AG


ISIN: DE000A0BVU28



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 12.01.2024


Kursziel: 30


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Strong order intake to start transitionary 2024e



This week, USU announced to have won two public sector framework contracts


to start the year on a positive note: (1) Germany's Federal Employment


Agency (BA) commissioned USU for its TEBIT (Technical Inventory Management


System IT) project. The TEBIT system of the BA is based on the USU


Valuemation software and has been in productive use since 2016. To ensure a


continuous stable operation, USU is now carrying out an update to the


latest USU Service Management (former Valuemation) software. The deal


comprises the delivery of the software licenses as well as a service


package over 4 years. While the total volume was not disclosed, we estimate


it to be in the lower single-digit million range. (2) A large system house


from the public sector has commissioned USU to supply and implement a


solution for end-to-end monitoring (E2E) in order to enable the customer to


proactively monitor their applications and document the availability and


performance of IT services. The total volume of the framework is in the


high 6-digit range.



With this, the company is kicking off a year in style, which is likely


going to be another transitionary period. Mind you, USU is currently amid a


SaaS transformation, which is seen to cause temporarily declining margins,


due to the subscription-nature of SaaS contracts which come with lower


initial margins compared to perpetual license deals where full payment is


incurred at closing (+annual maintenance). However, as the annual


subscription payments are seen to equal perpetual license sales including


maintenance after c. 3 years and SaaS sales showing strong growth (25% CAGR


'21'-25e), margins are seen to strongly expand from 2025 onwards.



That said, we expect sales to grow 10% in 2024e to EUR 146m (eCons: EUR 146m)


based on a strong order backlog (eNuW: EUR 81m at YE'23e), continuously


increasing SaaS order intake as well as a stabilization of license sales


(eNuW: -60% yoy in 2023e). Against this backdrop, adj. EBITDA is seen to


return to growth (eNuW: EUR 18.6m). Yet, due to the aforementioned effects in


relation to the SaaS transition, margins are seen slightly below '21 & '22


levels with 12.5%.



Despite another transition year likely laying ahead, current valuation is


looking undemanding and should offer an attractive entry opportunity given


a 14x EV/EBIT '24e which compares to the historic average of 20x. BUY with


an unchanged PT of EUR 30.00 based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28645.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu USU Software


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,65 € 17,95 € -0,30 € -1,67% 12.01./11:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0BVU28 A0BVU2 26,60 € 14,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,75 € -1,11%  10:29
München 17,80 € +2,89%  08:00
Hamburg 17,90 € +2,87%  08:16
Stuttgart 17,70 € -0,84%  11:30
Berlin 17,80 € -1,11%  11:33
Düsseldorf 17,55 € -1,13%  09:30
Frankfurt 17,55 € -1,40%  08:01
Xetra 17,65 € -1,67%  11:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock heilt Hautkrebs vollständig - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 156% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1067 USU Software --- Cashwert fa. 09:19
6 usu software, das sieht gut au. 21.02.06
1 USU Software schreibt schwarz. 10.11.05
32 Die sichere 100%-Chance!! 24.03.05
12 USU nach der SAS 09.03.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...