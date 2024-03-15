Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: UBM Development AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




15.03.24
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: UBM Development AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to UBM Development AG



Company Name: UBM Development AG


ISIN: AT0000815402



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 15.03.2024


Target price: 28.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



FY '23 prelims: EBT below est. due to higher devaluation / chg.



UBM released preliminary FY '23 figures, which came in below our estimates


following higher than anticipated devaluations of the company's development


as well as standing asset portfolio. Management now expects an EBT loss of


EUR 39m (vs eNuW of EUR -23.6m vs eCons EUR -21.4m). Final FY figures will be


released on April 11th.



Overall, UBM had to write down EUR 70m throughout 2023, which should have


been divided equally into project and standing asset revaluations. The main


reason for this is seen to be the ongoing weakness of the real estate


market, with only slight gradual increases in transaction volumes and ever


more larger players filing for bankruptcy (e.g. Signa). Although management


indicated that technical pressure for further devaluations in 2024e should


be limited, we conservatively estimate a slight devaluation of c. 1%.



Despite the devaluation and the redemption of its hybrid bond, UBM


continues to provide sound balance


sheet metrics with a cash position of EUR 152m and an equity ratio which


remains in the target corridor


of 30-35%. Importantly, the company has no major maturities until November


2025 (EUR 120m corporate


bond), which marks a major competitive advantage as it provides management


with sufficient headroom


until the market regains traction.



On another positive note, the company was able to divest its 33.5% share of


Palais Hansen to Wiener Städtische in Q4. Given a fair value of EUR 100m, a


7% discount to book value and an LTV of 45% this should have resulted in


net cash inflows of c. EUR 17m (eNuW). Moreover, a 25% in the Vienna-based


project "Central Hub", a mix between office and light industrial, was


acquired. The 9,800m sqm project is set to be completed in Q1 '25.



Overall and despite the muted FY 2023 preliminary figures, we continue to


like UBM as we regard the company as well equipped to cope with the current


macroeconomic headwinds, as earnings from the EUR 2.3bn pipeline should


protect profitability going forward (eNuW: 10-15% developer margin).


Moreover, with 75% of the pipeline being planned in hybrid-timber


construction, the company is in a perfect position to benefit from the


increasing pressure for investors to comply with the EU taxonomy. Hence,


demand for projects should further increase going forward.



We reiterate our BUY recommendation with a new PT of EUR 28.00 based on DDM.



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,20 € 18,20 € -   € 0,00% 15.03./10:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000815402 852735 33,00 € 18,10 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,20 € 0,00%  09:47
Düsseldorf 18,10 € +1,12%  09:30
Berlin 18,30 € 0,00%  10:00
Frankfurt 17,95 € -2,97%  08:12
Stuttgart 17,90 € -3,24%  10:30
Bitte warten...