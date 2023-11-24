Original-Research: UBM Development AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: UBM Development AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu UBM Development AG



Unternehmen: UBM Development AG


ISIN: AT0000815402



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 24.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 31,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Q3 displays ongoing transaction market standstill, chg.



Yesterday, UBM released another uninspiring set of quarterly results as the


real estate transaction market continues to be in a complete standstill as


volumes in Europe decreased another 16% qoq. Still, positive news came from


several building permits that were granted during the quarter.



Q3 sales declined 15% yoy to EUR 25m following the ongoing transaction market


standstill as we saw no relevant sales of fully consolidated projects. More


significant contributions came from a couple of residential and office


projects in Poland.



After additional negative valuation effects, mainly stemming from a


shopping center project in Poland as well as negative operating leverage,


Q3 EBITDA came in at a negative EUR 13.0m (vs EUR 3.3m in Q3'22). However,


following the preliminary building permit for the Timber Factory project in


Munich (Baubergerstraße) the purchase price for the second half of the JV


partner's share in the project became due. This mainly drove the positive


financial result of EUR 27.8m in Q3 which led to a Q3 EBT of EUR 14.1m, thus


almost halving the H1 EBT (EUR -17.4m at 9M vs EUR -31.6m after H1).



Visibility remains low, as CEO Winkler stated that at least H1'24 will


likely show no substantial recovery of the market. While this is seen to


push a large number of developers towards the brink of bankruptcy, UBM


remains well prepared for what appears to be a perfect storm for the


company. With c. EUR


160m cash at hand (incl EUR 91m bond repayment in Q4) and de facto no


refinancing event until Q4'25, UBM has a major advantage over most of its


peers and might even allow to snap some lucky-buys, which is however not


the #1 priority at the moment.



Once the market is starting to regain traction, UBM should be in the pole


position thanks to its superior product offering. Mind you, that the


requirements of the EU taxonomy, which also affects real estate AIFs, will


continue to increase. Hence, demand for sustainable properties (72% of


UBM's pipeline is timber construction) should grow further.



Despite the lackluster operating performance YTD, which is in our view


entirely due to market headwinds, the mid-term prospects of UBM remain


fully intact, given the compelling product offering of the company. Remains


a BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 31.00 based on DDM.



