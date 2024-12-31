Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY




20.11.23 11:32
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG



Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: GBC Research FactSheet


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: EUR 2.90


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



Strong earnings growth achieved in the first nine months of 2023, lower


sales growth but increase in profitability expected, price target: EUR 2.90,


rating: BUY



The NAGA Group AG recently published its annual report for the 2022


financial year, which is therefore late. The delayed publication is mainly


due to a change of auditor, the inclusion of new business activities and


new subsidiaries, but above all due to the clarification of valuation


issues regarding the cryptocurrency portfolio.



Although it is clear from the annual report that the company recorded


further sales growth of 8.9% to EUR 57.60 million (previous year: EUR 52.88


million) in the past 2022 financial year, EBIT of EUR -36.86 million


(previous year: EUR -9.55 million) was significantly below the previous


year's level. In particular, write-downs on cryptocurrencies held long-term


and intended for trading totalling EUR 18.57 million and a bad debt provision


of EUR 1.45 million led to the significant decline in earnings, as expected.


The write-downs on cryptocurrencies are related to the sharp fall in the


price of NAGA Coin (NGC). Even adjusted for these special effects, NAGA


would have reported a negative EBIT of EUR -16.84 million. This reflects the


strategy of strong customer and sales growth pursued until the 2022


financial year, which was accompanied, for example, by unchanged high


marketing expenses of EUR 28.35 million (previous year: EUR 30.97 million). In


order to reach the operating break-even point, these high expenses must


generate higher sales growth. However, this was offset by a generally


difficult market environment, which was characterised by a significant


decline in cryptocurrency prices on the one hand and falling transaction


figures on the other.



In response to developments in the past financial year 2022, NAGA's


management changed its strategy and initiated a reorganisation. The focus


was shifted from sales growth to profit growth and the corporate and cost


structures were adjusted accordingly. This change in strategy benefits the


'one-stop-shop' approach of the Naga app, which has now been fully


developed and introduced to the market. With the introduction of Naga Pay


and NAGAX, the aspects of a NeoBank, a NeoBroker and social investing are


combined with a crypto ecosystem within one app or application.  



The development of the current financial year 2023 reflects the success of


the strategic realignment that has been introduced. According to


preliminary nine-month figures, EBITDA of EUR 4.2 million (previous year: EUR


-11.2 million) was already noticeably higher than the previous year's


figure despite a significant decline in sales to EUR 28.7 million (previous


year: EUR 46.7 million). The EBITDA margin was 14.6% after a negative figure


in the previous year. The main reason for this development was the


reduction in total expenses. Marketing and sales expenses in particular


were reduced to EUR 3.7 million (previous year: EUR 26.1 million). In this


context, the costs per customer acquired fell significantly to EUR 181. In


the past financial year, they still peaked at over EUR 1,650. In addition to


customer acquisition in foreign markets, which is associated with lower


costs, this sharp fall in costs is due to deliberate cost savings in the


area of marketing. Inefficient measures were discontinued and all


agreements in this area were scrutinised.



Despite the cost savings in customer acquisition, the number of active


customers rose to 20,700 as at 30/09/2023 (30/09/2022: 17,700). This was


accompanied by an increase in the number of trades in the first nine months


to 10.9 million (previous year: 8.4 million), although sales per trade fell


due to market conditions, which explains the decline in sales. 



Based on the nine-month development, a visible decline in sales to EUR 39.17


million (previous year: EUR 57.60 million) should be reported in the current


financial year 2023, but EBITDA should, according to our estimates, reach EUR


5.13 million (previous year: EUR -13.73 million), the best figure in the


company's history.



We also anticipate lower growth momentum in the coming financial years


compared to previous years, although we expect a further improvement in


profitability. On the one hand, the cost-cutting measures taken, which are


also attributable to a sharp reduction in the number of employees to 117


(31/12/22: 171), are likely to have a full impact in the coming financial


year. On the other hand, the development of the so-called Super-app has


been completed, meaning that significantly lower development costs can be


expected in the coming financial years. Finally, the NAGA technology will


also be offered to third parties as a white label solution, a high-margin


business model. A first regulated online brokerage company from Kuwait will


soon launch a social trading product based on NAGA technology.



For the coming financial years 2024 and 2025, we expect sales growth of 10%


each to EUR 43.08 million (2024) and EUR 47.39 million (2025) respectively.


NAGA should break even in the coming financial year due to the expected


reduction in total costs at all earnings levels. The EBITDA margin should


rise to 15.4% and to 19.4% in the 2025 financial year.



As part of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new price target


of EUR 2.90 (previously: EUR 3.60). The reduction in the price target is due in


particular to our reduced sales growth momentum. Although we expect a


general increase in profitability, the absolute earnings figures are below


our previous estimates. We continue to rate the share as BUY.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28343.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion: 20/11/23 (09:32 am)


Date (time) first transmission: 20/11/23 (11:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entwickelt Technologie mit 10x höherer Kapazität
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,132 € 1,098 € 0,034 € +3,10% 20.11./12:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A161NR7 A161NR 2,80 € 0,99 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,188 € +4,21%  09:05
Düsseldorf 1,072 € +7,41%  12:30
Frankfurt 1,062 € +5,57%  09:54
Xetra 1,132 € +3,10%  11:59
München 1,10 € 0,00%  08:00
Hamburg 1,062 € -0,38%  08:16
Stuttgart 1,074 € -1,47%  13:05
Berlin 1,114 € -2,28%  12:24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock erobert 1,8 Mrd. $ Markt - Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal. 487% Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5825 IPO:The Naga Group AG 25.10.23
207 The Naga .... vom Startup zum. 15.04.23
5 Löschung 25.04.21
9 Löschung 23.11.20
2 Löschung 17.07.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...