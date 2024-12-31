Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG

Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG

ISIN: DE000A161NR7

Anlass der Studie: GBC Research FactSheet

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: EUR 2.90

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker

Strong earnings growth achieved in the first nine months of 2023, lower

sales growth but increase in profitability expected, price target: EUR 2.90,

rating: BUY

The NAGA Group AG recently published its annual report for the 2022

financial year, which is therefore late. The delayed publication is mainly

due to a change of auditor, the inclusion of new business activities and

new subsidiaries, but above all due to the clarification of valuation

issues regarding the cryptocurrency portfolio.

Although it is clear from the annual report that the company recorded

further sales growth of 8.9% to EUR 57.60 million (previous year: EUR 52.88

million) in the past 2022 financial year, EBIT of EUR -36.86 million

(previous year: EUR -9.55 million) was significantly below the previous

year's level. In particular, write-downs on cryptocurrencies held long-term

and intended for trading totalling EUR 18.57 million and a bad debt provision

of EUR 1.45 million led to the significant decline in earnings, as expected.

The write-downs on cryptocurrencies are related to the sharp fall in the

price of NAGA Coin (NGC). Even adjusted for these special effects, NAGA

would have reported a negative EBIT of EUR -16.84 million. This reflects the

strategy of strong customer and sales growth pursued until the 2022

financial year, which was accompanied, for example, by unchanged high

marketing expenses of EUR 28.35 million (previous year: EUR 30.97 million). In

order to reach the operating break-even point, these high expenses must

generate higher sales growth. However, this was offset by a generally

difficult market environment, which was characterised by a significant

decline in cryptocurrency prices on the one hand and falling transaction

figures on the other.

In response to developments in the past financial year 2022, NAGA's

management changed its strategy and initiated a reorganisation. The focus

was shifted from sales growth to profit growth and the corporate and cost

structures were adjusted accordingly. This change in strategy benefits the

'one-stop-shop' approach of the Naga app, which has now been fully

developed and introduced to the market. With the introduction of Naga Pay

and NAGAX, the aspects of a NeoBank, a NeoBroker and social investing are

combined with a crypto ecosystem within one app or application.

The development of the current financial year 2023 reflects the success of

the strategic realignment that has been introduced. According to

preliminary nine-month figures, EBITDA of EUR 4.2 million (previous year: EUR

-11.2 million) was already noticeably higher than the previous year's

figure despite a significant decline in sales to EUR 28.7 million (previous

year: EUR 46.7 million). The EBITDA margin was 14.6% after a negative figure

in the previous year. The main reason for this development was the

reduction in total expenses. Marketing and sales expenses in particular

were reduced to EUR 3.7 million (previous year: EUR 26.1 million). In this

context, the costs per customer acquired fell significantly to EUR 181. In

the past financial year, they still peaked at over EUR 1,650. In addition to

customer acquisition in foreign markets, which is associated with lower

costs, this sharp fall in costs is due to deliberate cost savings in the

area of marketing. Inefficient measures were discontinued and all

agreements in this area were scrutinised.

Despite the cost savings in customer acquisition, the number of active

customers rose to 20,700 as at 30/09/2023 (30/09/2022: 17,700). This was

accompanied by an increase in the number of trades in the first nine months

to 10.9 million (previous year: 8.4 million), although sales per trade fell

due to market conditions, which explains the decline in sales.

Based on the nine-month development, a visible decline in sales to EUR 39.17

million (previous year: EUR 57.60 million) should be reported in the current

financial year 2023, but EBITDA should, according to our estimates, reach EUR

5.13 million (previous year: EUR -13.73 million), the best figure in the

company's history.

We also anticipate lower growth momentum in the coming financial years

compared to previous years, although we expect a further improvement in

profitability. On the one hand, the cost-cutting measures taken, which are

also attributable to a sharp reduction in the number of employees to 117

(31/12/22: 171), are likely to have a full impact in the coming financial

year. On the other hand, the development of the so-called Super-app has

been completed, meaning that significantly lower development costs can be

expected in the coming financial years. Finally, the NAGA technology will

also be offered to third parties as a white label solution, a high-margin

business model. A first regulated online brokerage company from Kuwait will

soon launch a social trading product based on NAGA technology.

For the coming financial years 2024 and 2025, we expect sales growth of 10%

each to EUR 43.08 million (2024) and EUR 47.39 million (2025) respectively.

NAGA should break even in the coming financial year due to the expected

reduction in total costs at all earnings levels. The EBITDA margin should

rise to 15.4% and to 19.4% in the 2025 financial year.

As part of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new price target

of EUR 2.90 (previously: EUR 3.60). The reduction in the price target is due in

particular to our reduced sales growth momentum. Although we expect a

general increase in profitability, the absolute earnings figures are below

our previous estimates. We continue to rate the share as BUY.

