Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY




03.02.23 11:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG



Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: Research FactSheet


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 3.60 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker



First positive effects from initiated restructuring visible; Break-even


expected in the current financial year; Target price: EUR 3.60; Rating: BUY



Communication with the financial market of NAGA Group AG (NAGA for short)


in the past 2022 financial year was characterised by the postponement of


the 2021 annual report. Part of the delay was related to the clarification


of valuation issues. In the opinion of the auditors, the cryptocurrency


holdings now had to be accounted for at acquisition cost and part of the


customer acquisition costs could no longer be capitalised. Although the


company was in a position to continue on its previous growth path with an


increase in total revenues of 117.1% to EUR 52.88 million (previous year: EUR


24.35 million), the changes in the balance sheet led to a significant


decline in EBIT to EUR -9.55 million (previous year: EUR 0.94 million).



Due to the delayed publication of the annual report, the 2022 half-year


report was also published late on 30 December 2022. In this report, the


NAGA management paints a picture of a turbulent first half of 2022,


characterised in particular by the collapse of the crypto markets, a


decline in turnover resulting from their withdrawal from the UK and the


overall decline in transaction activity on the capital markets in the wake


of the war in Ukraine. However, due to the still high level of customer


acquisition activities, turnover continued to grow dynamically by 50.1% to


EUR 35.02 million (previous year: EUR 23.22 million), but EBIT was


significantly below the previous year's level at EUR -18.63 million (previous


year: EUR -1.95 million). Among other things, the necessary valuation


adjustments of the crypto assets held in the amount of around EUR -12.00


million were a significant factor in the sharp decline in earnings. 



The NAGA Board of Directors has taken the development of the first half of


2022 as an opportunity to initiate a complete change in strategy and a


restructuring since July 2022. On the basis of the product areas that have


now been expanded and introduced to the market (NAGA Trader; NAGAX; NAGA


Pay), the focus has been shifted away from strong customer and revenue


growth towards reaching the break-even point. This is to be exceeded


sustainably from the second quarter of 2023.



Their focus on their trading business and on reducing their operating cost


base and acquisition costs is already bearing fruit, according to the


company. With the improvement in marketing costs, staff reductions and


their cut in R&D expenses, the cost base was reduced to EUR14 million in the


second quarter of 2022 and further to EUR12 million in the fourth quarter of


2022. In the first quarter of 2022, this was still at EUR20 million. This


reduction is partly driven by an improvement in customer acquisition costs.


In Q3, these were EUR 816, a significant reduction compared to the first two


quarters (Q1: EUR 1,343; Q2: EUR 1,609). In Q4 2022, these fell further to EUR


613. At the same time, an increase in revenue per customer is to be


achieved through geographical diversification.



These measures should only become clearly visible in the current financial


year 2023, but will only have a full impact in 2024. The past financial


year 2022 should still be characterised by a clearly negative result.



The expected high negative operating cash flow should be partly offset by a


positive investment cash flow. This is primarily related to the sale of


money market funds in which NAGA had temporarily parked the liquid funds


raised from the capital increases. A free cash flow of EUR -3.22 million was


reported at the end of the first half of 2022.



A key aspect of the company's further development is likely to be their


planned strategic transaction with a multinational brokerage company. As


reported by NAGA on 19 January 2023, discussions are currently taking place


with an unnamed brokerage company with the aim of merging the two


companies. The transaction should be completed by the fourth quarter of


2023, subject to a positive due diligence review and other approvals. In


our view, NAGA would be taken over in this case, but their independent


stock exchange listing would be maintained. Obviously, the current


valuation of NAGA is considered low and, on the other hand, the now fully


developed NAGA product range is considered attractive. In the event of an


acquisition, NAGA could benefit from the existing licences of the brokerage


company, which would allow it to enter new markets without having to first


obtain a time-consuming licence.



The current financial year 2023 will be characterised by a focus on


improving the key earnings figures, as described above. In addition, the


company plans to re-enter the UK, where the largest traded volume was in


2021, by Q2 2023. The reactivation of the former customer base (180,000


leads) is to be carried out at lower profit costs, which would have an


immediate effect on earnings. In addition, the company plans to grow more


strongly outside Europe. In this respect, the recently granted licence in


the Seychelles is of great importance. Finally, the introduction of the


NAGA Institutional Desk, planned for the beginning of 2023, is intended to


address volume traders more strongly.



After an expected negative EBIT of EUR -29.77 million for the past financial


year, with sales revenues of EUR 52.08 million, in particular due to the


losses in value of cryptocurrencies held, the break-even point should be


reached in the current financial year. With a 30% increase in turnover to EUR


67.42m, we expect EBIT to improve to EUR 0.79m. The effects of the UK


re-entry and the further regional expansion should be fully reflected


positively in the coming 2024 financial year. We expect revenue growth of


25% to EUR 84.27 million in 2024 and consider EBIT of EUR 10.46 million to be


realistic.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a


target price of EUR 3.60 (previously: EUR 12.75). The significant lowering of


the target price is a consequence of the significantly reduced forecasts


for the concrete estimation period (2022e - 2024e), which provides a lower


basis for the continuity phase of our valuation model. On the other hand,


we take into account the market-related increase in the risk-free interest


rate and thus visibly raise the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) to


10.34% (previously: 9.33%). Based on the current share price of EUR 1.84, we


assign the rating BUY.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26351.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) Completion: 03/02/23 (08:24 pm)


Date (time) first transmission: 03/02/23 (11:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Neuer 275% Gold Aktientip 2023 überzeugt mit strategischen Übernahmen
Nach 4.460% mit Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und 9.901% mit Rio Tinto ($RIO)

Emergent Metals Corp.




 
 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,908 € 1,81 € 0,098 € +5,41% 03.02./12:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A161NR7 A161NR 6,14 € 1,03 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,908 € +5,41%  12:47
Frankfurt 1,858 € +2,88%  09:46
Düsseldorf 1,832 € +2,00%  12:01
Berlin 1,886 € +1,73%  11:59
Stuttgart 1,834 € +1,55%  12:30
München 1,812 € +0,67%  08:01
Xetra 1,828 € -1,72%  12:07
Hamburg 1,822 € -4,41%  08:15
  = Realtime
Drone Hot Stock 2023: Riesendeal in Indien - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 265% Drohnen Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
