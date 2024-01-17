Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu THE NAGA GROUP AG



Unternehmen: THE NAGA GROUP AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 17.01.2024


Kursziel: 1.20


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Strong FY23 prelims and merger with Capex.com; chg



Last week, NAGA reported preliminary FY23 figures that came stronger than


expected. Further, the company has announced (at the end of 2023) a planned


business combination with Capex.com. In detail:



- Sales came in at EUR 45.5m (-21% yoy), significantly above our estimates of


EUR 38.1m. As Q4 trading activity of 95 trades per active customer (-14% qoq


vs eNuW: 109), number of trades of 2.0m (-14% qoq vs eNuW: 2.4m) and number


of active customers of 21k (1% qoq vs eNuW: 22k) are below our


expectations, we assume that revenue per trade was rather stable at c. EUR


4.0 (eNuW), resulting in brokerage revenues of some EUR 8m. We assume that


the remaining EUR 9m in Q4 were stemming from crypto trading revenues that we


consider as one-off.



- EBITDA stood at EUR 7.0m (vs -13.7m in FY22 vs eNuW: EUR 4.3m), thanks to the


strong topline as well as operational and marketing efficiency: Personnel


and other operating expenses should have declined by 26% and 25% yoy to EUR


7.9m and EUR 4.6m (eNuW), while marketing expenses are down by 79% to EUR 5.9m


resulting in the best ever gross customer acquisition cost of EUR 447 (-57%


yoy).



Apart from that, NAGA announced the intention to join forces with capex.com


- a fast growing multiasset broker with licenses in Europe and Abu Dhabi -


through the contribution of all shares in the parent company of the Key Way


Group into NAGA Group AG for c. 170m new NAGA shares that have to be newly


issued. The joint Group plans to generate USD 250m in sales and generate


40% EBITDA margin by FY26e (vs USD 90m sales and USD 6m in FY23e).


Management is expecting direct cost synergies of c. USD 10m, which seems


reasonable. In order to finance the growth, the Capex.com CEO and future


NAGA CEO Octavian Patrascu is expected to personally inject EUR 8.2m into the


company via a convertible bond (zero coupon).



On the back of declining trading activity in Q4, we remain cautious looking


into 2024, still expecting sales of EUR 41.8m and EBITDA of EUR 8.0m, not


considering any one-offs. Synergy effects from the business combination as


well as one-offs could provide further upside.



Reiterate HOLD with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.30 based on DCF. Please notice


that we do not consider the business combination in our estimates until the


deal is closed.



