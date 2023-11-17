Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




17.11.23 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu THE NAGA GROUP AG



Unternehmen: THE NAGA GROUP AG


ISIN: DE000A161NR7



Anlass der Studie: Updaate


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 17.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 1,30


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



FY22 out // Short-term remains clouded; Restart with HOLD



Recently, NAGA finally reported its audited FY22 figures, which reflect a


particularly challenging year for the company. In detail:



Sales stand at EUR 57.6m (+9% yoy), above our estimates of EUR 50.1m, as we


have not considered NGC trading revenues of EUR 6.8m. While trading activity


should have declined from 520 to 434 trades per active customer and the


overall number of trades to 8.1m (-19% yoy), number of active customers


should have remained largely stable (-3% yoy; 18.7k at YE). An increased


avg. revenue per trade of EUR 7.10 (+34% yoy) compensated for the weaker


customer activity resulting in a stable top line.



EBITDA came in strongly negative at EUR -13.9m (eNuW: EUR -10.6m), heavily


burdened by marketing expenses of EUR 28.3m that were necessary to keep top


line stable throughout a weak year in the overall brokerage space. Further,


personnel expenses, R&D costs and other operating expenses (i.e.


depreciations of NGC and receivables of EUR 4.9m), drove EBITDA into negative


terrain. EUR 23m of D&A (EUR 15.3m from devalued crypto assets on the balance


sheet) burdened the group's EBIT further, which came in at EUR -36.9m.



In a nutshell, 2022 was terrible year for NAGA and all other players in the


brokerage space as customer activity fell off the cliff and cryptos accross


the board faced sharp corrections.



Looking forward, 2023 can be seen as a transition year for the company and


NAGA should return to annual top line and bottom-line growth from FY24e


onwards due to the strategic shift towards global growth across so far


under-penetrated regions (sales split as of 9MŽ23: Europe: 90%; Other:


10%), new acquisitions, expansion of the license base paired with ongoing


cost discipline, leaner operations and increasing efficiency (i.e.


marketing).



While we see the potential of such a business model, the market environment


is currently not favourable for CFD brokers: Trading activity stabilize on


low levels and regulatory requirements are tightening, especially in


Europe.



We remain cautious, yet restarting coverage with HOLD and a new PT of EUR


1.30 based on DCF. Once the strategic initiatives result in profitable


topline growth, we can return to a more favourable vote.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28317.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Produktionsstart
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 4.211 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,16 € 1,098 € 0,062 € +5,65% 17.11./11:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A161NR7 A161NR 2,80 € 0,99 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,116 € +5,88%  11:10
Xetra 1,16 € +5,65%  10:30
Düsseldorf 1,112 € +5,10%  09:30
Berlin 1,138 € +3,08%  11:33
Stuttgart 1,106 € +2,41%  11:30
Hamburg 1,066 € +0,57%  08:16
München 1,10 € 0,00%  08:01
Frankfurt 1,06 € -0,56%  09:14
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal - Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Kursrallye. Neuer 460% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5825 IPO:The Naga Group AG 25.10.23
207 The Naga .... vom Startup zum. 15.04.23
5 Löschung 25.04.21
9 Löschung 23.11.20
2 Löschung 17.07.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...