Original-Research: Smartbroker Holding AG (von GBC AG): BUY

30.08.23 10:32
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Smartbroker Holding AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Smartbroker Holding AG



Unternehmen: Smartbroker Holding AG


ISIN: DE000A2GS609



Anlass der Studie: Research study


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 17.90 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



FY 2022 closed with robust revenue performance and Smartbroker realignment;


Positive operating revenue and earnings development also expected for


current FY 2023; The strong expansion of the platform-based transaction


business should in future provide for a dynamic turnover and earnings


development provide; Target price: EUR 17.90 (previously: EUR 17.70); Rating:


Buy



According to published business figures, the Smartbroker Group achieved a


significant year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue of 9.5% to EUR


52.79 million (previous year: EUR 48.20 million) in the past financial year.


This significant revenue growth resulted from the full-year consolidation


of Smartbroker AG (formerly wallstreet:online capital AG), which was


initially consolidated at equity in 2021 and fully consolidated from August


2021.



At the earnings level, the operating EBITDA rose disproportionately to the


development of turnover by 146.3% to EUR 8.77 million (previous year: EUR 3.56


million). The dynamic improvement in earnings is essentially based on


significantly-reduced customer acquisition costs for the Smartbroker, which


resulted from the planned restructuring of the Smartbroker 2.0 setup.


Adjusted for new customer acquisition costs for the Smartbroker, which


amounted to EUR 4.02 million (previous year: EUR 12.87 million), an adjusted


EBITDA of EUR 12.79 million (previous year: EUR 16.43 million) was achieved. On


a net basis, high unscheduled depreciation on the old setup of the major


project Smartbroker 2.0 amounting to EUR 12.59 million in particular led to a


significantly negative net result of EUR -10.07 million (previous year: EUR


-0.54 million) compared to the previous year.



For the current financial year 2023, Smartbroker management expects a


positive operating development despite challenging general conditions and


extensive cost burdens until the completion of the major project


Smartbroker 2.0. Accordingly, the company expects consolidated revenues of


between EUR 51.0 million and EUR 56.0 million and an EBITDA (operating result)


adjusted for new customer acquisition costs of between EUR 1.0 million and EUR


4.0 million.



In the context of the publication of our research study on the preliminary


annual results of Smartbroker's 2022 financial year, we have adjusted our


previous revenue and earnings estimates downwards for the current financial


year and also for the following years. In view of the reaffirmed positive


corporate guidance, we also confirm our previous revenue and earnings


forecasts for the current financial year and subsequent years. For the


current financial period, we continue to expect revenue of EUR 52.70 million


and EBITDA of EUR 1.04 million. For the subsequent years 2024 and 2025, we


continue to expect revenues (EBITDA) of EUR 66.75 million (EUR 13.97 million)


and EUR 76.30 million (EUR 20.68 million) respectively.



Overall, we continue to see the Smartbroker Group well positioned to return


to dynamic growth mode with the imminent launch of the promising


Smartbroker 2.0 combined with the targeted ramp-up of marketing activities


from the 2024 financial year. Due to the expected economies of scale from


the forecast strong expansion of the transaction business, the company


should be able to achieve disproportionate earnings growth and thus


dynamically increase Group profitability. In addition, the stronger


integration of the two complementary business segments (Media &


Transaction) should lead to clearly positive synergy effects and thus also


be able to additionally advance the future development of turnover and


results.



Based on our confirmed forecasts for the current financial year 2023 and


the following years and the roll-over effect that has occurred (price


target related to the following FY 2024 instead of previously 2023), we


have slightly increased our previous price target to EUR 17.90 (previously: EUR


17.70) per share. On the other hand, higher capital costs (increase in the


risk-free interest rate to 2.00% instead of the previous 1.50%) had the


effect of lowering the price target. In view of the current share price


level, we continue to give the Smartbroker share a 'buy' rating and see


significant upside potential.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27641.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Datum und Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung der Studie: 30.08.2023 (9:24 Uhr)


Datum und Zeitpunkt der ersten Weitergabe: 30.08.2023 (10:30 Uhr)


Gültigkeit des Kursziels: bis max. 31.12.2024



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






