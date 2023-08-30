Original-Research: Smartbroker Holding AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Smartbroker Holding AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Smartbroker Holding AG

Unternehmen: Smartbroker Holding AG

ISIN: DE000A2GS609

Anlass der Studie: Research study

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 17.90 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

FY 2022 closed with robust revenue performance and Smartbroker realignment;

Positive operating revenue and earnings development also expected for

current FY 2023; The strong expansion of the platform-based transaction

business should in future provide for a dynamic turnover and earnings

development provide; Target price: EUR 17.90 (previously: EUR 17.70); Rating:

Buy

According to published business figures, the Smartbroker Group achieved a

significant year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue of 9.5% to EUR

52.79 million (previous year: EUR 48.20 million) in the past financial year.

This significant revenue growth resulted from the full-year consolidation

of Smartbroker AG (formerly wallstreet:online capital AG), which was

initially consolidated at equity in 2021 and fully consolidated from August

2021.

At the earnings level, the operating EBITDA rose disproportionately to the

development of turnover by 146.3% to EUR 8.77 million (previous year: EUR 3.56

million). The dynamic improvement in earnings is essentially based on

significantly-reduced customer acquisition costs for the Smartbroker, which

resulted from the planned restructuring of the Smartbroker 2.0 setup.

Adjusted for new customer acquisition costs for the Smartbroker, which

amounted to EUR 4.02 million (previous year: EUR 12.87 million), an adjusted

EBITDA of EUR 12.79 million (previous year: EUR 16.43 million) was achieved. On

a net basis, high unscheduled depreciation on the old setup of the major

project Smartbroker 2.0 amounting to EUR 12.59 million in particular led to a

significantly negative net result of EUR -10.07 million (previous year: EUR

-0.54 million) compared to the previous year.

For the current financial year 2023, Smartbroker management expects a

positive operating development despite challenging general conditions and

extensive cost burdens until the completion of the major project

Smartbroker 2.0. Accordingly, the company expects consolidated revenues of

between EUR 51.0 million and EUR 56.0 million and an EBITDA (operating result)

adjusted for new customer acquisition costs of between EUR 1.0 million and EUR

4.0 million.

In the context of the publication of our research study on the preliminary

annual results of Smartbroker's 2022 financial year, we have adjusted our

previous revenue and earnings estimates downwards for the current financial

year and also for the following years. In view of the reaffirmed positive

corporate guidance, we also confirm our previous revenue and earnings

forecasts for the current financial year and subsequent years. For the

current financial period, we continue to expect revenue of EUR 52.70 million

and EBITDA of EUR 1.04 million. For the subsequent years 2024 and 2025, we

continue to expect revenues (EBITDA) of EUR 66.75 million (EUR 13.97 million)

and EUR 76.30 million (EUR 20.68 million) respectively.

Overall, we continue to see the Smartbroker Group well positioned to return

to dynamic growth mode with the imminent launch of the promising

Smartbroker 2.0 combined with the targeted ramp-up of marketing activities

from the 2024 financial year. Due to the expected economies of scale from

the forecast strong expansion of the transaction business, the company

should be able to achieve disproportionate earnings growth and thus

dynamically increase Group profitability. In addition, the stronger

integration of the two complementary business segments (Media &

Transaction) should lead to clearly positive synergy effects and thus also

be able to additionally advance the future development of turnover and

results.

Based on our confirmed forecasts for the current financial year 2023 and

the following years and the roll-over effect that has occurred (price

target related to the following FY 2024 instead of previously 2023), we

have slightly increased our previous price target to EUR 17.90 (previously: EUR

17.70) per share. On the other hand, higher capital costs (increase in the

risk-free interest rate to 2.00% instead of the previous 1.50%) had the

effect of lowering the price target. In view of the current share price

level, we continue to give the Smartbroker share a 'buy' rating and see

significant upside potential.

°