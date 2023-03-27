Original-Research: Smartbroker Holding AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: Smartbroker Holding AG


ISIN: DE000A2GS609



Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 17.70 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



FY 2022 closed with robust business performance and realignment of fintech


business; Smartbroker relaunch should provide significant revenue and


earnings growth going forward; forecasts and target price lowered; Buy


rating maintained



Business development in the past financial year 2022



On 16 March 2022, Smartbroker Holding AG (Smartbroker) announced its


preliminary business figures for the past financial year 2022. According to


these figures, the group was able to close the past financial year with an


increase in HGB turnover of 9.5% to EUR 52.80 million (previous year: EUR 48.20


million) despite a difficult market environment. Compared to the pro forma


revenue (pro forma consolidation of Smartbroker AG, formerly


wallstreet:online capital AG, as of 1 January 2022, instead of regular HGB


consolidation as of 1 August 2022) of the previous year in the amount of EUR


56.80 million, however, there was a moderate decline in revenue.



At the earnings level, EBITDA adjusted for new customer acquisition costs


for Smartbroker of around EUR 4.00 million (previous year: EUR 13.10 million)


was EUR 13.10 million (previous year: EUR 17.10 million), which fell by 25.1%


compared to the previous year.



Despite the continued high investments in the development and expansion of


the brokerage business, which, in addition to development costs incurred,


primarily related to marketing and personnel and the completed realignment


of the fintech division, EBITDA after customer acquisition costs rose


significantly to EUR 9.10 million (previous year: EUR 3.90 million). This


significant increase in earnings was mainly due to the decline in customer


acquisition costs relating to the Smartbroker (approx. EUR 4.0 million in


2022 vs. EUR 13.1 million in 2021).



All in all, the company fell slightly short of the target corridor of the


guidance adjusted in August 2022 (revenue EUR 54.0 million to EUR 57.0 million,


operating EBITDA EUR 10.0 million to EUR 12.0 million). Our revenue (EUR 62.33


million) and earnings (EBITDA of EUR 10.04 million) forecast was not


achieved, in particular due to the postponement of the Smartbroker


relaunch. Our estimates were still made on the basis of a Smartbroker 2.0


market launch in 2022.



The moderate decline in Group revenue resulted in particular from a


declining business volume in the transaction business. In this business


area, segment revenues fell by 12.0% to EUR 18.70 million (previous year: EUR


21.30 million) compared to the previous year, mainly due to a decline in


trading activity (18 trades in 2022 vs. 29 trades in 2021 per customer) of


brokerage customers.



On the other hand, despite a reduced marketing budget and historically


difficult capital market conditions, the company was again able to increase


the number of securities accounts managed to 267,000 by the end of 2022


(previous year: 246,000 accounts). In the same period, the assets under


custody grew to EUR 9.20 billion (previous year: EUR 8.80 billion).



Furthermore, in the traditional business (media/portal business), segment


revenues of EUR 34.10 million were almost stable compared to the previous


year (PY: EUR 35.50 million). In our opinion, long-term contracts with


financial institutions, advertising agencies and the B2B software business


(ARIVA.DE AG) contributed to this robust development. In addition,


according to the company, the precise targeting of the portals on


above-average attractive readers also led to a stable business development.



Smartbroker Group outlook for the 2023 financial year



The Smartbroker management is positive about the current 2023 financial


year. The company expects a consolidated turnover of between EUR 51.0 million


and EUR 56.0 million and an EBITDA (operating EBITDA) adjusted for new


customer acquisition costs of between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 4.0 million. An


even better operating earnings outlook is countered by the extensive costs


expected by the management for the development of the Smartbroker 2.0 and


additional migration costs (planned for the second half of 2023).



At the end of 2022, Smartbroker announced that it would cooperate with


Baader Bank for the transaction processing and the custody account


management for Smartbroker 2.0 going forward. In addition, the development


work for Smartbroker 2.0 has progressed according to plan in recent months.


The company expects further investments of around EUR 6.0 million in the


current year in order to complete the Smartbroker 2.0 project, which is


currently being implemented, and is fully financed for this purpose. Gross


cash holdings amounted to more than EUR 27.0 million at the end of 2022.



The relaunch of the Smartbroker is planned for mid-2023. After the


scheduled reduction of marketing expenses for the current year 2023


(planned marketing expenses of EUR 2.0 million), the Group intends to ramp up


new customer marketing again afterwards. The migration of existing


Smartbroker customers to the new infrastructure is scheduled to begin


shortly after the product launch in summer 2023. According to the company,


the realignment of the transaction business should contribute to the


Smartbroker becoming the group's main profitable growth driver from 2024.



GBC assessment and evaluation



Based on the postponement of the Smartbroker 2.0 introduction and the


realignment of the brokerage business (change of partner bank, etc.), we


are adjusting our previous estimates for the current financial year and


also doing so for the following years. Against the background of the


current difficult market environment, we have deliberately chosen our new


estimates conservative.



For the current financial year 2023, we now expect revenues of EUR 52.70


million (previously: EUR 84.02 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 1.04 million


(previously: EUR 14.05 million) and are thus at the lower end of the forecast


range communicated by the company. For the following financial year 2024,


we calculate revenues of EUR 66.75 million (previously: EUR 98.57 million) and


EBITDA of EUR 13.97 million (previously: EUR 28.73 million). In the 2025


financial year, which we have included in our detailed estimation period


for the first time, revenue and EBITDA should continue to increase to EUR


76.30 million and EUR 20.68 million respectively.



Overall, we continue to see the Smartbroker Group well positioned to expand


its market position in both business segments (Portal Business, Brokerage


Business). The planned introduction of Smartbroker 2.0 (including apps and


product enhancements) should significantly increase the company's future


growth momentum from the 2024 financial year onwards. Due to the high


scalability of the brokerage business model, the expected growth in


earnings should also lead to a disproportionate increase in Group


profitability.



Based on our lowered estimates, we have also lowered our previous target


price to EUR 17.70 (previously: EUR 37.55 per share) within the framework of


our DCF valuation model. In addition to the reduced forecasts, the rise in


the cost of capital as a result of the increase in the risk-free interest


rate (from 0.40% to now 1.50%) has led to a price target reduction. In view


of the current share price level, we thus continue to assign a 'Buy' rating


and see significant share price potential.




Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11);


Datum und Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung der Studie: 27.03.2023 (9:00 Uhr)


Datum und Zeitpunkt der ersten Weitergabe: 27.03.2023 (10:30 Uhr)


Gültigkeit des Kursziels: bis max. 31.12.2023



Bitte warten...