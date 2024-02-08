Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Singulus Technologies":
 Aktien    


Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




08.02.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Singulus Technologies AG



Unternehmen: Singulus Technologies AG


ISIN: DE000A1681X5



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 08.02.2024


Kursziel: 1.60


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Konstantin Völk



Positive outlook after a challenging 2023



Topic: Singulus looks back at a difficult FY23 due to project postponements


and cyclical weakness. Nevertheless, there is sun behind the clouds and


FY24e looks more promising.



During the first 9M of FY23, the Solar segment showed weakness in order


intake due to postponements of larger projects. However, Singulus most


important customer CNBM intends to expand the production capacity of


cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar modules and Singulus already


received initial orders. First deliveries are expected for Q1 FY24e in


China, with follow-up orders being likely. Additionally, Singulus is


relocating the final assembly of some machines from Europe to China in


cooperation with CNBM to save transportation costs, while product


development remains in Germany. Sales in the solar segment are expected to


come in at EUR 56.9m for FY24e (eNuW: + 31.4% yoy).



Life science revenues were soft during FY23e (eNuW: -53% yoy) caused by a


weak economic environment. The situation should remain challenging during


FY24e, as global GDP growth is projected by the IMF to stay unchanged at


3.1% in 2024, which is below the historical (2000-19) average of 3.8%. On a


positive note, on January 31st, Singulus announced the sale of a POLYCOATER


machine to a leading Italian packaging specialist in the cosmetic industry.


We expect life science revenue in FY24e to come in at EUR 26.3m (eNuW: + 9.6%


yoy).



The semiconductor business showed a positive development in the recent


quarters. Singulus has expanded the available portfolio of production


modules, which can be connected to the central handling system and now


addresses a variety of applications, such as LED, RDL and metallization.


By entering the larger LED market, Singulus has a fair chance of creating


enough revenue to cover its fixed costs. While revenue contribution of


magnetic sensors is already strong, we expect the new LED business to show


meaningful results at earliest in FY25e (eNuW). Sales in the semiconductor


segment should come in at the lower double-digit range for FY24e (eNuW: EUR


11.8m).



Solvency remains an issue. With c. EUR 44m in debt of which EUR 30m are


effectively from CNBM as of 9M FY23, the company is highly dependent on


CNBM. Due to the volatile nature of its project business, visibility as to


when the company can sustainably surpass the necessary sales threshold to


generate positive earnings remains low. Reiterate HOLD with an unchanged PT


of EUR 1.60 based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28847.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Neue 1 Billionen $ Aktienchance - 260% Umsatzwachstum - KUV 1
6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Diesen 237% Hot Stock jetzt kaufen

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Singulus Technologies


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,42 € 1,45 € -0,03 € -2,07% 08.02./10:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1681X5 A1681X 2,98 € 1,19 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,385 € -6,73%  07.02.24
Düsseldorf 1,42 € +2,90%  09:30
Stuttgart 1,42 € +2,53%  11:00
Frankfurt 1,37 € -1,08%  08:03
Xetra 1,42 € -2,07%  10:31
Hamburg 1,37 € -2,49%  08:16
Hannover 1,37 € -2,49%  08:16
München 1,37 € -2,49%  08:00
Berlin 1,37 € -2,49%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: USA erteilen Patent für Blockbuster gegen Hautkrebs. Neuer 298% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11176 Analysten Treffen bei Singulus. 07.02.24
19 STEAG 31.03.23
16 Förtsch-Fan 25.04.21
316 Börsenausblick: Berichtsaison tre. 25.04.21
17 Cool, ein richtig panikartiger Se. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...