Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Singulus Technologies":
 Aktien    


Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




16.11.23 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Singulus Technologies AG



Unternehmen: Singulus Technologies AG


ISIN: DE000A1681X5



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 16.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 1,60


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Konstantin Völk



Discouraging Q3 results due to project postponements; chg.



Topic: Singulus reported disappointing Q3 results below expectations. Sales


decreased 39.5% yoy down to EUR 14.1m (eNuW: EUR 22.0m) and EBIT came in at EUR


-4.9m (eNuW: EUR -0.4m).



Although we don't have audited figures on the operating segments, the


management gave some colour in the conference call. The Solar segment


showed weakness in top-line growth due to the postponements of some larger


projects. The European market was particular soft caused by uncertain


government subsidies which resulted in lower investments. Revenues in the


life science segment declined significantly caused by a weaker economic


environment. In contrast to the Solar segment, Life Science is more


sensitive to the overall economy. On a positive note, the Semiconductor


segment saw solid sales, despite a difficult macro environment. Demand was


especially positive in China, where Singulus is seen to receive further


orders for its cluster tool platform TIMARIS coming in the fourth quarter.



Singulus EBIT for Q3 2023 decreased from EUR 8.0m in Q3 2022 to EUR -4.9m


(eNuW: EUR -0.4m). However, last year's operating profit was affected by a


net positive high single-digit million one-off from a property sale at the


Fürstenfeldbruck site. The negative EBIT is mainly attributed to the


decrease in top-line and reflects sub-scale operations with insufficient


fixed cost coverage. The company recorded EUR 8.2m in order intake for the


recent quarter, which is 35.4% lower than last year, leading to a


significantly reduced backlog of EUR 61.3m, down 34.4% yoy.



Despite the challenging situation in the first nine months, management


still maintains its guidance of EUR 90-100m in sales (eNuW: EUR 76.8m) and a


low single-digit EUR m in EBIT (eNuW: EUR -8.9m). However, the outlook appears


too ambitious given the reduced order-backlog and ongoing project


postponements, in our view. That said, the midterm prospects remain intact


with the potential of some larger orders from CNBM for CdTe thin-film


modules coming in the next quarters.



Singulus still operates sub-scale and has difficulties covering its fixed


costs. Due to the volatile nature of its project business, visibility as to


when the company can sustainably surpass the necessary sales threshold to


generate a positive net income (eNuW: around EUR 105m) remains low.



We hence reiterate HOLD with a reduced PT of EUR 1.60 based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28297.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Produktionsstart
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 4.211 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
Finanztrends Video zu Singulus Technologies


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,735 € 1,67 € 0,065 € +3,89% 16.11./09:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1681X5 A1681X 2,98 € 1,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,70 € -3,41%  10:29
Xetra 1,735 € +3,89%  09:38
Frankfurt 1,725 € +0,88%  08:04
Hannover 1,725 € +0,88%  08:16
München 1,725 € +0,88%  08:00
Berlin 1,725 € +0,88%  08:05
Hamburg 1,725 € -0,58%  08:16
Düsseldorf 1,675 € -2,33%  09:30
Stuttgart 1,675 € -2,62%  10:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal soll Phase III Studie finanzieren - Strong Buy. Neuer 427% Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11134 Analysten Treffen bei Singulus. 15.11.23
19 STEAG 31.03.23
16 Förtsch-Fan 25.04.21
316 Börsenausblick: Berichtsaison tre. 25.04.21
17 Cool, ein richtig panikartiger Se. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...