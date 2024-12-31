Original-Research: Samara Asset Group plc (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: Samara Asset Group plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Samara Asset Group plc

Unternehmen: Samara Asset Group plc

ISIN: MT0001770107

Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 4.14 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers

Samara Asset Group is actively ramping up its investments in the

fund-of-fund approach. Samara Alpha Management launches flagship fund,

promising attractive risk-adjusted returns.

In June 2023, Samara Asset Group (formerly: Cryptology Asset Group) sold

its entire stake in Block.one, a crypto company, for $118.9 million,

resulting in a profit of about $52 million. Following this, they

distributed dividends of EUR1.30 per share, a total payout of around EUR74

million. Despite Block.one selling a significant portion of its Bitcoin

holdings, leading to a slight discount on the liquid asset value, Samara's

new strategy sees the allocation of $50 million for fund-to-fund

investments over the next year and a half. This aligns with their objective

to become a reliable institutional-grade investor. Samara, leveraging the

successful launch of Samara Alpha platform, aims for an annual expected

return of 25% to 35% with its market-neutral fund-of-fund strategy. The

strategy will exploit inefficiencies in traditional capital markets,

especially in the crypto landscape, to generate alpha and high returns,

while reducing exposure to underlying assets and volatility. Retail

investors' limited access to such opportunities has led Samara to hold onto

its investments, except for small illiquid ones.

Samara Alpha operates as an independent subsidiary of Samara Asset Group,

managing its funds independently with external members and limited

partners. Shareholders also participate in Samara Alpha's potential

success. While the subsidiary's valuation is currently based on cost basis,

strategic investors are being sought to increase its value. A potential

share capital increase could involve strategic investors who would invest

alongside Samara Asset Group.

Samara Asset Group has invested $10 million in the flagship market-neutral

multi-strategy fund launched by its subsidiary, Samara Alpha Management.

This US-based asset management subsidiary specializes in leveraging market

inefficiencies in the budding digital asset space, with a goal to yield

appealing risk-adjusted returns. Led by Chief Investment Officer Adil

Abdulali, the firm operates with a diversified digital asset managers

portfolio.

We have estimated the total valuation of investments for Samara Asset Group

to be EUR227.15 million. Factoring in an increased net debt and holding costs

of EUR-17.28 million (an increase from the previous EUR-15.22 million), we have

estimated a comprehensive Net Asset Value (NAV) for the company, which now

stands at EUR209.87 million. This translates to EUR4.14 per share. With the

current share price standing at EUR2.18 (Xetra on 25th July 2023 at 10:02am),

there is considerable upside potential. Consequently, we maintain a 'Buy'

rating.

°