Original-Research: Samara Asset Group plc (von GBC AG): Buy




26.07.23 10:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Samara Asset Group plc - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Samara Asset Group plc



Unternehmen: Samara Asset Group plc


ISIN: MT0001770107



Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 4.14 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers



Samara Asset Group is actively ramping up its investments in the


fund-of-fund approach. Samara Alpha Management launches flagship fund,


promising attractive risk-adjusted returns.



In June 2023, Samara Asset Group (formerly: Cryptology Asset Group) sold


its entire stake in Block.one, a crypto company, for $118.9 million,


resulting in a profit of about $52 million. Following this, they


distributed dividends of EUR1.30 per share, a total payout of around EUR74


million. Despite Block.one selling a significant portion of its Bitcoin


holdings, leading to a slight discount on the liquid asset value, Samara's


new strategy sees the allocation of $50 million for fund-to-fund


investments over the next year and a half. This aligns with their objective


to become a reliable institutional-grade investor. Samara, leveraging the


successful launch of Samara Alpha platform, aims for an annual expected


return of 25% to 35% with its market-neutral fund-of-fund strategy. The


strategy will exploit inefficiencies in traditional capital markets,


especially in the crypto landscape, to generate alpha and high returns,


while reducing exposure to underlying assets and volatility. Retail


investors' limited access to such opportunities has led Samara to hold onto


its investments, except for small illiquid ones.



Samara Alpha operates as an independent subsidiary of Samara Asset Group,


managing its funds independently with external members and limited


partners. Shareholders also participate in Samara Alpha's potential


success. While the subsidiary's valuation is currently based on cost basis,


strategic investors are being sought to increase its value. A potential


share capital increase could involve strategic investors who would invest


alongside Samara Asset Group.



Samara Asset Group has invested $10 million in the flagship market-neutral


multi-strategy fund launched by its subsidiary, Samara Alpha Management.


This US-based asset management subsidiary specializes in leveraging market


inefficiencies in the budding digital asset space, with a goal to yield


appealing risk-adjusted returns. Led by Chief Investment Officer Adil


Abdulali, the firm operates with a diversified digital asset managers


portfolio.



We have estimated the total valuation of investments for Samara Asset Group


to be EUR227.15 million. Factoring in an increased net debt and holding costs


of EUR-17.28 million (an increase from the previous EUR-15.22 million), we have


estimated a comprehensive Net Asset Value (NAV) for the company, which now


stands at EUR209.87 million. This translates to EUR4.14 per share. With the


current share price standing at EUR2.18 (Xetra on 25th July 2023 at 10:02am),


there is considerable upside potential. Consequently, we maintain a 'Buy'


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27411.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a;5b;6a;7;11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the study: 25.07.2023 (2:15 pm)


Date and time of the first distribution: 26.07.2023 (10:00 am)


Validity of the target price: until max. 31.12.2024



