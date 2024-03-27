Original-Research: S Immo (von NuWays AG): Kaufen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "S Immo":

Original-Research: S Immo

Classification of NuWays AG to S Immo

Company Name: S Immo

ISIN: AT0000652250

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 27.03.2024

Target price: EUR 19.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

FY '23 showing strong rental growth - Strategy update // chg.

S IMMO released FY '23 figures, showing strong operational results as well

as a lower-than-expected devaluation of the real estate portfolio.

FY rental income came in at EUR 203m (eNuW: EUR 193m; eCons: EUR 191m), up 30%

yoy thanks to acquisitions to the tune of EUR 1bn, mainly in Austria and the

Czech Republic as well as an improved l-f-l rental level of the portfolio.

Importantly, revenues from hotel operations increased by 24% yoy to EUR 70m

(eNuW: EUR 65m; eCons: EUR 64m), thus significantly exceeding pre-pandemic

levels (2019: EUR 59m). Overall revenues (incl. service charges) increased by

29% yoy to EUR 336m (eNuW: EUR 321m; eCons: EUR 323m).

Against this backdrop, FFO grew by 52% yoy to EUR 99.7m (eNuW: EUR 101m, eCons:

EUR 84m), mainly driven by the improved top-line as well as operating

leverage on the G&A level. Yet, despite the strong operations, the result

from property valuations again came in negative at EUR -109m, which was

however below market expectations (eNuW: EUR -148m, eCons: EUR -134m).

Moreover, when taking a closer look at the regional split, one can see that

especially the German portfolio saw a strong devaluation (EUR -118m) while

the CEE portfolio even gained value (EUR 37m), although part of this was due

to purchase price adjustments. Nonetheless, this once more supports

management's decision to shift the strategic focus towards the higher

yielding Eastern European office market.

In fact, S IMMO recently published a strategy update, stating that the

whole German portfolio is now included in the disposal program, which

initially only included the German residential portfolio. On top of this,

the company aims to gradually streamline the portfolio, focusing on the

divestment of small and medium-sized office properties with limited

development potential, possibly leading to a market exit in Croatia (EUR 75m

BV) and Slovakia (EUR 150m BV). While management did not put a number on the

disposal programs, we estimate it to comprise properties worth c. EUR 750m

(incl. Zagrebtower), which are set to be disposed within the next three

years (eNuW). The freed funds are seen to be merely invested into office

and retail properties in Austria and the Czech Republic. Here the company,

recently signed an LOI acquire an office and retail portfolio in the Czech

Republic from parent company CPI (EUR 495m BV).

Based on continued strong operations and metrics as well as the possibility

of a delisting offer looming, S IMMO remains a BUY with a new PT of EUR 19.00

(old: EUR 18.40) based on NTA and DDM.

