Original-Research: S Immo (von NuWays AG): Kaufen




27.03.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: S Immo - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to S Immo



Company Name: S Immo


ISIN: AT0000652250



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: Kaufen


from: 27.03.2024


Target price: EUR 19.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



FY '23 showing strong rental growth - Strategy update // chg.



S IMMO released FY '23 figures, showing strong operational results as well


as a lower-than-expected devaluation of the real estate portfolio.



FY rental income came in at EUR 203m (eNuW: EUR 193m; eCons: EUR 191m), up 30%


yoy thanks to acquisitions to the tune of EUR 1bn, mainly in Austria and the


Czech Republic as well as an improved l-f-l rental level of the portfolio.


Importantly, revenues from hotel operations increased by 24% yoy to EUR 70m


(eNuW: EUR 65m; eCons: EUR 64m), thus significantly exceeding pre-pandemic


levels (2019: EUR 59m). Overall revenues (incl. service charges) increased by


29% yoy to EUR 336m (eNuW: EUR 321m; eCons: EUR 323m).



Against this backdrop, FFO grew by 52% yoy to EUR 99.7m (eNuW: EUR 101m, eCons:


EUR 84m), mainly driven by the improved top-line as well as operating


leverage on the G&A level. Yet, despite the strong operations, the result


from property valuations again came in negative at EUR -109m, which was


however below market expectations (eNuW: EUR -148m, eCons: EUR -134m).


Moreover, when taking a closer look at the regional split, one can see that


especially the German portfolio saw a strong devaluation (EUR -118m) while


the CEE portfolio even gained value (EUR 37m), although part of this was due


to purchase price adjustments. Nonetheless, this once more supports


management's decision to shift the strategic focus towards the higher


yielding Eastern European office market.



In fact, S IMMO recently published a strategy update, stating that the


whole German portfolio is now included in the disposal program, which


initially only included the German residential portfolio. On top of this,


the company aims to gradually streamline the portfolio, focusing on the


divestment of small and medium-sized office properties with limited


development potential, possibly leading to a market exit in Croatia (EUR 75m


BV) and Slovakia (EUR 150m BV). While management did not put a number on the


disposal programs, we estimate it to comprise properties worth c. EUR 750m


(incl. Zagrebtower), which are set to be disposed within the next three


years (eNuW). The freed funds are seen to be merely invested into office


and retail properties in Austria and the Czech Republic. Here the company,


recently signed an LOI acquire an office and retail portfolio in the Czech


Republic from parent company CPI (EUR 495m BV).



Based on continued strong operations and metrics as well as the possibility


of a delisting offer looming, S IMMO remains a BUY with a new PT of EUR 19.00


(old: EUR 18.40) based on NTA and DDM.



Bitte warten...