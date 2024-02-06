Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "S Immo":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Original-Research: S Immo AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




06.02.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: S Immo AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu S Immo AG



Unternehmen: S Immo AG


ISIN: AT0000652250



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 06.02.2024


Kursziel: 18.40


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Delisting indications getting stronger; chg. PT



On Friday, S IMMO announced that the company will part ways with board


member Herwig Teufelsdorfer with immediate effect. At the same time the


supervisory board decided to appoint Tomá Salajka to the board, who is


also member of the Board of Directors of CPI Property Group (CPI), S IMMOs


majority shareholder. This comes after the company already parted ways with


former board member Holger Schmidtmayr in June. Like Mr Teufelsdorfer, Mr


Schmidtmayer was replaced with a person closely associated with CPI: Radka


Döhring. After Ms Döhring acted as Finance Director at CPI from 2012-2014,


she was announced as member of the board at IMMOFINANZ just two months


after CPI gained voting rights majority at the company.



With this, Radovan Vitek, founder, and majority shareholder (90.3% of


voting rights) of CPI, is seemingly implementing full operating control


over S IMMO and IMMOFINANZ, after acquiring majority stakes (88.4% in SPI &


77% in IIA) in 2022. Mind you, S IMMO also has 4.44% treasury shares. The


cancellation of which would lift CPI above the 90% squeeze-out threshold.


Moreover, S IMMO is currently running the second consecutive quarterly


share buyback (0.25% of targeted 1% bought back in Q4), hence lowering the


number of shares CPI would have to acquire at a higher price in the event


of a squeeze out.



Although a delisting would be sensible at first glance, considering the


current dual listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange (S IMMO & IMMOFINANZ) as


well as facilitation with regards to related-party-transactions, the


following questions arise: When and why not so far? While the question of


when is difficult to answer, one possible answer to the question of why it


has not happened yet is that CPI would have to pay a significant premium to


the current share price given the NTA of EUR 25.16 as well as the EUR 19.50 per


share, which IMMOFINANZ paid to acquire a 50% S IMMO stake from CPI in Q4


'22. Given CPIs high leverage (>50% LTV) as well as the short attack by


hedgefond Muddy Waters it is hence uncertain if the company is currently


willing to pay an additional EUR 100m (eNuW) for the remaining S IMMO share.



Yet, this brings us to the crucial point: Despite best-in-class metrics,


the incipient recovery of the real estate market and the looming


squeeze-out possibility, shares are trading on an NTA-discount similar to


the peer group (-41% as of yesterday's close price), which we regard highly


unjustified. The stock hence remains a strong BUY with a new PT of EUR 18.40


based on NTA and DDM.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28821.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Mental Health Hot Stock mit 260% Umsatzwachstum - 6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital
26 mal günstiger als Compass Pathways ($CMPS)

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,76 € 14,86 € -0,10 € -0,67% 06.02./09:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000652250 902388 15,62 € 11,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,76 € -0,67%  05.02.24
Düsseldorf 14,72 € +1,10%  09:30
Stuttgart 14,72 € +0,14%  08:03
München 14,80 € -0,54%  08:12
Xetra 14,76 € -1,07%  05.02.24
Frankfurt 14,66 € -1,08%  08:03
Berlin 14,66 € -1,08%  08:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Durchbruch in der Krebsforschung - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 332% Biotech Hot Stock nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
16 Sparkassen Immobilien AG 16.02.23
  Löschung 22.09.21
  Löschung 03.11.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...