Original-Research: S Immo AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "S Immo":

^

Original-Research: S Immo AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu S Immo AG

Unternehmen: S Immo AG

ISIN: AT0000652250

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 06.02.2024

Kursziel: 18.40

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Delisting indications getting stronger; chg. PT

On Friday, S IMMO announced that the company will part ways with board

member Herwig Teufelsdorfer with immediate effect. At the same time the

supervisory board decided to appoint Tomá Salajka to the board, who is

also member of the Board of Directors of CPI Property Group (CPI), S IMMOs

majority shareholder. This comes after the company already parted ways with

former board member Holger Schmidtmayr in June. Like Mr Teufelsdorfer, Mr

Schmidtmayer was replaced with a person closely associated with CPI: Radka

Döhring. After Ms Döhring acted as Finance Director at CPI from 2012-2014,

she was announced as member of the board at IMMOFINANZ just two months

after CPI gained voting rights majority at the company.

With this, Radovan Vitek, founder, and majority shareholder (90.3% of

voting rights) of CPI, is seemingly implementing full operating control

over S IMMO and IMMOFINANZ, after acquiring majority stakes (88.4% in SPI &

77% in IIA) in 2022. Mind you, S IMMO also has 4.44% treasury shares. The

cancellation of which would lift CPI above the 90% squeeze-out threshold.

Moreover, S IMMO is currently running the second consecutive quarterly

share buyback (0.25% of targeted 1% bought back in Q4), hence lowering the

number of shares CPI would have to acquire at a higher price in the event

of a squeeze out.

Although a delisting would be sensible at first glance, considering the

current dual listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange (S IMMO & IMMOFINANZ) as

well as facilitation with regards to related-party-transactions, the

following questions arise: When and why not so far? While the question of

when is difficult to answer, one possible answer to the question of why it

has not happened yet is that CPI would have to pay a significant premium to

the current share price given the NTA of EUR 25.16 as well as the EUR 19.50 per

share, which IMMOFINANZ paid to acquire a 50% S IMMO stake from CPI in Q4

'22. Given CPIs high leverage (>50% LTV) as well as the short attack by

hedgefond Muddy Waters it is hence uncertain if the company is currently

willing to pay an additional EUR 100m (eNuW) for the remaining S IMMO share.

Yet, this brings us to the crucial point: Despite best-in-class metrics,

the incipient recovery of the real estate market and the looming

squeeze-out possibility, shares are trading on an NTA-discount similar to

the peer group (-41% as of yesterday's close price), which we regard highly

unjustified. The stock hence remains a strong BUY with a new PT of EUR 18.40

based on NTA and DDM.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28821.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°