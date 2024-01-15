Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: S Immo AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




15.01.24 09:21
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: S Immo AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu S Immo AG



Unternehmen: S Immo AG


ISIN: AT0000652250



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 15.01.2024


Kursziel: 17.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Appealing risk/reward profile makes S IMMO a clear BUY



It seems like management shares this view, as the company announced yet


another share buy-back program after having already bought back shares


worth EUR 2.4m in Q4. In detail:



Last week, the management of S IMMO resolved another repurchase program of


up to 365,340 shares (c. 0.5% of share capital; EUR 5.1m given an avg. price


of EUR 14 per share). Shares are going to be bought back over the stock


exchange at a maximum 15% premium to the 10-day VWAP while the price must


not exceed EUR 15 per share. The program starts today and will run until


March 31st.



Although the scope of the program is rather small, it is a reasonable step


which points towards the undemanding valuation of the shares. In fact, S


IMMO is offering one of the most appealing risk/reward profile in the


industry:


- Loan-to-value: As of Q3'23 S IMMO is providing an LTV ratio of 38.1%


which compares to our peer group's average of > 40% (e.g.: Vonovia: 46.8%;


LEG: 46.8%; Aroundtown: 41.3%).


- Equity ratio: A similar picture emerges when looking at the equity ratio


which stood at 46.0% at S IMMO as of Q3'23 (e.g.: Vonovia: 32.8%; LEG:


40.4%; Aroundtown: 46.6%).



Furthermore, S IMMO continues to create shareholder value by scaling up its


engagement in the high yielding CEE region. Just recently the company


acquired another portfolio with a 6% yield (EUR 29m annual rental income) in


the Czech Republic. To fund the expansion in CEE, S IMMO continuously


disposes a significant portion of its residential portfolio in Germany.


While EUR 621m have been already sold here, another EUR 400m are still in the


pipeline (EUR 250m in Germany). The ongoing rebalancing of the portfolio (e.g


selling in Germany & buying in CEE) is seen to significantly increase


rental income (eNuW: +26% in '24e) and FFO (+16% in '24).



Despite best-in-class metrics and a strong YTD performance, S IMMO is yet


trading on an NTA-discount similar to the peer group (-43% as of Friday's


close price).



Stock hence remains a strong BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 17.00 based on


NTA and DDM.





































































