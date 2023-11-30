Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: S Immo AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




30.11.23 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: S Immo AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu S Immo AG



Unternehmen: S Immo AG


ISIN: AT0000652250



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 30.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 17,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Strong Q3 and another acquisition; chg.



Yesterday, S IMMO released a strong set of Q3 results, showing continued


top-line growth as well as significantly improved operating profitability.


Moreover, the company announced the acquisition of another portfolio in the


CEE region.



Q3 total revenues increased 24% yoy to EUR 81.1m (eNuW: EUR 79.8m) which was


mainly driven by last year's acquisitions in the CEE region, resulting in a


rental income increase of 24% yoy to EUR 49.0m (eNuW: EUR 47.5m). Notably, Q3


revenues from hotel operations continued to recover post Covid, as segment


sales increased 26% yoy to EUR 18.5m (eNuW: EUR 19.0m) while the segment's


operating margin significantly improved by 8.9pp yoy to 29.9%.



Against this backdrop, FFO was up 34% yoy to EUR 25.1m, which was however


below our estimate of EUR 28.3m. The gap is mainly explained by negative FX


effects to the tune of EUR 2.9m. The still overproportionate FFO increase is


based on reduced property operating as well as SG&A expenses.



While the operating business remains on a strong level, the company


provided further positive newsflow with another major CEE acquisition. As


flagged in our recent preview note, the company signed an LOI for a Czech


portfolio. Meanwhile, the deal for the 11 properties, which comprise a


lettable area of 138k sqm, has been signed. The portfolio is currently


valued at EUR 481m an generated rental income of c. EUR 29m. With this, S IMMO


acquired properties with a total annual rental income of c. EUR 50m YTD.



The new acquisitions are seen to be mainly financed with the proceeds from


the current disposal program in Germany. While properties worth EUR 621m have


already been sold, EUR 400m are still in the disposal pipeline (eNuW: EUR 250m


of which in Germany). As a quick reminder, yields in CEE are on average


3-4pp higher compared to German residential. Hence, the rebalancing of the


portfolio (e.g. selling German properties & buying CEE properties) should


substantially increase annual rental income, thus creating significant


shareholder value.



We confirm our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 17.00 based on


NTA and DDM.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28431.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


