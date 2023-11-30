Original-Research: S Immo AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "S Immo":

Original-Research: S Immo AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu S Immo AG

Unternehmen: S Immo AG

ISIN: AT0000652250

Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 30.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 17,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Strong Q3 and another acquisition; chg.

Yesterday, S IMMO released a strong set of Q3 results, showing continued

top-line growth as well as significantly improved operating profitability.

Moreover, the company announced the acquisition of another portfolio in the

CEE region.

Q3 total revenues increased 24% yoy to EUR 81.1m (eNuW: EUR 79.8m) which was

mainly driven by last year's acquisitions in the CEE region, resulting in a

rental income increase of 24% yoy to EUR 49.0m (eNuW: EUR 47.5m). Notably, Q3

revenues from hotel operations continued to recover post Covid, as segment

sales increased 26% yoy to EUR 18.5m (eNuW: EUR 19.0m) while the segment's

operating margin significantly improved by 8.9pp yoy to 29.9%.

Against this backdrop, FFO was up 34% yoy to EUR 25.1m, which was however

below our estimate of EUR 28.3m. The gap is mainly explained by negative FX

effects to the tune of EUR 2.9m. The still overproportionate FFO increase is

based on reduced property operating as well as SG&A expenses.

While the operating business remains on a strong level, the company

provided further positive newsflow with another major CEE acquisition. As

flagged in our recent preview note, the company signed an LOI for a Czech

portfolio. Meanwhile, the deal for the 11 properties, which comprise a

lettable area of 138k sqm, has been signed. The portfolio is currently

valued at EUR 481m an generated rental income of c. EUR 29m. With this, S IMMO

acquired properties with a total annual rental income of c. EUR 50m YTD.

The new acquisitions are seen to be mainly financed with the proceeds from

the current disposal program in Germany. While properties worth EUR 621m have

already been sold, EUR 400m are still in the disposal pipeline (eNuW: EUR 250m

of which in Germany). As a quick reminder, yields in CEE are on average

3-4pp higher compared to German residential. Hence, the rebalancing of the

portfolio (e.g. selling German properties & buying CEE properties) should

substantially increase annual rental income, thus creating significant

shareholder value.

We confirm our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 17.00 based on

NTA and DDM.

°