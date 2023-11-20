Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: S Immo AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




20.11.23 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: S Immo AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu S Immo AG



Unternehmen: S Immo AG


ISIN: AT0000652250



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Preview


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 20.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 17,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Sound Q3 ahead as positive news prevail; chg.



S IMMO is seen to release a sound set of Q3 results on 29 November, as


revenues are seen to increase 22% yoy to EUR 79.8m. Rental income looks set


to grow 20% yoy to EUR 47.5m, which should be mainly driven by 2022


acquisitions and only a minor visible effect from the most recent


acquisition of the Twin Towers in Vienna. Revenues from hotel operations


are seen to have another strong performance


with 30% yoy growth to EUR 19.0m, driven by seasonality as well as the


absence of any CoV restrictions. While the company did not conduct an


external revaluation of the portfolio in Q3, we expect minor negative


valuation effects to the tune of EUR -8m resulting from property disposals


(e.g. Adlerhof in Vienna was sold for EUR 48m).



Aside from the operating performance, S IMMO recently provided major


newsflow:



Share buyback: In late Q3, management resolved on a share buyback program


of up to 736k shares at EUR 15 max. per share, equaling c. 1% of share


capital. A sensible move to create shareholder value, in our view, as the


stock is currently trading 48% below NTA despite industry leading metrics


(35% LTV, 5.5% NIY, 48% equity ratio). Still, in light of the low trading


volumes and strict buyback regulations


of the Vienna Stock Exchange, we do not expect the company to repurchase


the targeted volume as the program ends at YE. So far 107k shares have been


repurchased.



Wienerberg portfolio completed: In late October, S IMMO announced to


acquire the remaining four objects of the Wienerberg portfolio (e.g. Twin


Towers). The properties have a lettable area of 81k sqm and generate EUR


8.4m. Given the comparably high vacancy rates, we estimate a purchase price



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28341.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






